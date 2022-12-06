ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Kynseed review

By Kaile Hultner
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMY9Q_0jZCAx5g00

Need to know

What is it? A Molyneux-free 2D generational life sim RPG.
Expect to pay $25/£20
Developer Pixel Count Studios
Publisher Pixel Count Studios
Reviewed on AMD Aerith 0405 2.8 GHz; AMD Van Gogh 0405 GPU, 16GB RAM (Steam Deck 256GB)
Multiplayer? No
Link Official site

The problem with a game like Kynseed is that it's nearly impossible to actually finish. That doesn't mean there's no end-state, just that there's such a long lead-time between when you start and when you could conceivably finish doing any and everything the game has to offer. It is a jam-packed game that combines life simulator elements from Story of Seasons and Stardew Valley with western RPGs like Fable and The Elder Scrolls, and it pulls both off pretty well.

Kynseed's whole premise relies on some of the most basic English folk and fairy-tales for its narrative hooks. In the land of Quill, you and your sibling are one of many pairs of twins who live with the Old Woman Who Lives In A Shoe—until, one day, your heretofore unmentioned Uncle Bill comes and whisks you away to his farm in Quill's southern vale. In the meantime, you and your twin begin having spooky dreams involving a rabbit-like fairy named Mr. Fairweather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IHGCM_0jZCAx5g00

(Image credit: PixelCount Studios)

The prologue pushes players to explore the vale, completing tasks for villagers in Candlewych Village, poking through the ancient wreckage of Cuckoo Wood and Mosswhisper Ruin, and learning about all the little rituals vale-dwellers complete to satisfy their three goddesses: Druida, Morwenna and Hyalis. Keen-eyed players will quickly come to learn that not all is as peaceful or idyllic as everyone would have you believe, and, of course, this all ties in with the mystery of the eponymous Kynseed.

Apart from chasing down the central narrative, players can choose to play the game any number of ways. There are six distinct skill trees, which cover gardening, cooking, fishing, exploration, and melee and ranged combat, respectively. One could conceivably solely focus on their farm, cultivating the land and livestock until every inch of Willowdown Farm is self-sufficient and profitable; they could travel all through Quill in search of secrets and treasures; they could buy a shop in town, focus on starting a family, and—thanks to a dash of Crusader Kings' influence—create a long and powerful family tree that spans multiple generations. There is no wrong way to play, and this might cause a bit of distress in players used to more structured fare. I have spent the first few in-game days of my own playthrough intent on finding every mapstone in the game, for example. Being able to freely explore and interact with random townsfolk is where I've gotten the bulk of my enjoyment from Kynseed so far.

Combat is probably the most surprising aspect of Kynseed. Because the game wants you to focus on peaceful, neighborly interactions between your avatar and the common folk of Quill, fighting only occurs—at least initially—in three wooded dungeons: Simplewood, Midwood and Toughwood. Before entering each forest, you choose your loadout, your campfire meal (which regenerates health), and your weaponry, which you can forge yourself. Once inside, you are in control of everything, from how difficult each fight room is to the kinds of battlefield effects currently in play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050EAn_0jZCAx5g00

(Image credit: PixelCount Studios)

The fights themselves reveal how open and malleable the combat system really is. A lot of work has gone into creating a system that is easy to learn, but hard to master. As you fight, you can move between three locations: top, middle, bottom. You can attack the monster in front of and directly diagonal to you by pressing either A, X or Y on a controller. Pressing B allows you to choose an item; the right trigger lets you aim a ranged weapon at an enemy, which is important for disrupting possibly brutal attacks. As you defeat one of the four possible enemies on the board at any given time, the ones who remain can move into a better position to attack you or even spawn in new enemies. Where you move and how many times you attack depends on your stamina.

Being able to freely explore and interact with random townsfolk is where I've gotten the bulk of my enjoyment from Kynseed so far.

Combat ends up feeling extremely involved, but the truth is: most of the systems in Kynseed are this deep. Take blacksmithing, for instance. You can spend five brass coins to rent a smithing station to craft any number of items out of whatever metal ores you have lying around or in your inventory. Simple enough; most games would skip the part where you actually forge your weapon or tool at this point. Even a game known for having complex minigames for peaceful tasks, like Final Fantasy XIV, whisks you past that part. Not Kynseed. Here you will need to melt your ore, pour it into a mold, hammer specific points along the blade, quench the item, and finally sharpen it—all before you're even ready to take it out of the smithy. The same is true for cooking and creating medicine. Even romantic relationships take on this kind of minigame sheen, with players having to follow specific instructions to make their date happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgm0E_0jZCAx5g00

(Image credit: PixelCount Studios)

It can end up being a lot to manage, so here are two pieces of advice: don't skip the tutorials, and don't hesitate to use the help guides and tips the game gives you. I did on my first playthrough and ended up fully missing how to show objective markers—little fairies called "thatterways" that live in your hair and point you in the right direction—and that you can fast travel by activating any goddess statue you find and paying an apple tax.

What I enjoy the most about Kynseed isn't the complexity of its systems, or the originality of its story. It isn't (just) the beautiful 2D pixelated art or the way you enter an area and the music shifts from cheerful to elegiac on a dime. It isn't any single interaction with a villager, or relationship built up, or neat secret found. It's the fact that the profound and the mundane mix so well together, how you can be bundling up radishes for a guy you met one minute and piecing together a supernatural mystery the next. There are minor stumbling blocks here and there for me—I wish the game had been clearer about certain time-saving tools up-front—but if you loved watching the seasons change in Animal Crossing or reveled in following a powerful family in its ascendancy in Crusader Kings, you will love Kynseed.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook

Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider

A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
one37pm.com

The Biggest December 2022 Video Game Releases

HAPPY HOLIDAYS, GOOD PEOPLE! As we've now reached the final month of the year, a final batch of dope games is set to release and make some viable stocking stuffers. December is coming through with one of the most terrifying horror games of the year, a Marvel Comics take on the strategy RPG trappings of XCOM, and the much-anticipated return of Need for Speed. Besides all the amazing gifts we've previously recommended for the gamers in your life, here is a lineup of the biggest December 2022 video game releases.
ComicBook

PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It

Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
IGN

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 – Reunion Video Review

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7– Reunion reviewed by Colin Stevens on PlayStation 5, also available on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Crisis Core pushes the definition of a remaster to the edge, completely renovating the 15-year-old PSP game’s graphics, combat, and more. That said, many of the design choices made for the handheld original – like bite-sized side missions – are left intact, keeping this experience from feeling completely modern. But even with a few aging quirks, Crisis Core remains a fun, compelling, and integral chapter in the ongoing Compilation of Final Fantasy 7, and Reunion is the absolute best way to experience it.
IGN

Little Cities Snowy Islands DLC Gameplay Trailer | Upload VR Showcase

Little Cities Snowy Islands DLC brings a winter wonderland to Little Cities and features two new islands to visit and a ton of snow-themed buildings and activities to partake in. Snowy Islands is the first paid DLC for LIttle Cities and will arrive on Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2 on December 8, 2022.
dexerto.com

CD Projekt Red confirms which Witcher 3 mods will work with next-gen update

In a recent forum post, Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red confirmed which mods will work with the game’s upcoming next-gen update. Over seven years after its initial release, the Witcher 3 is getting a major update to enhance performance on next-gen consoles and PC. The update is slated...
game-news24.com

Halo Infinite: the creative director of the multiplayer mode leaves 343 Industries

With the announcement of the leak in the map of the Halo Infinite season 3, another important news will arrive, which will mark the future of multiplayer productions of one of the most popular franchises of the Redmond house. Today is the time for changes to the ‘Hello Infinite’ 343.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
26K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy