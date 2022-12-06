Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Announced Plans for Affordable Housing At a Cost of $25 MillionTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Need some extra holiday spirit? Don’t miss these incredible Dallas light displays
DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is in full display across the great city of Dallas and there is so much to see around this incredible city as it truly knows how to showcase the holidays. There is no shortage of holiday-centric foods, and things to do, and the...
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
iliveindallas.com
Christmas At The Gaylord Texan 2022 Review
The Gaylord Texan serves as a Christmas staple for many families who have made a tradition of visiting the famed hotel to brighten their holiday season. The Gaylord Texan offers a festive atmosphere that is hard to match and they have countless activities to ensure everyone is put in the Christmas spirit. Sadly, since the Covid pandemic, the hotel’s main attraction ICE! has been absent, leaving a void in the experience. It is no surprise that the announcement of the exhibit’s return this year has drawn huge crowds and attention. Take a look below to see what our experience was like this year as we toured Christmas at the Gaylord Texan.
starlocalmedia.com
A trip to Little Elm is worth it to view the Lights on the Lake display this holiday season
Lights on The Lake is happening every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Lakefront in Little Elm. The event offers pictures with Santa, a hot air balloon glow, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and an ice skating rink. There will also be food trucks, vendors, and live music and dance performances on site.
New brunch spot, 360 Brunch House, makes debut in Dallas’ Mockingbird Station
Dallas is home to yet another brunch and breakfast spot.
Dallas eatery ranked among 2022’s best restaurants with a view in America: report
When you go to a restaurant, the main things you're looking for are great food, drinks, customer service and a splendid time with whoever you're sharing it with, but have you ever considered more much a good view can enhance your dining experience?
Downtown Fort Worth to Gain Upscale Italian Restaurant
61 Osteria will begin offering traditional dishes with a focus on seasonal ingredients in early 2023.
starlocalmedia.com
Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco
Frisco has the meats... this town is full of great BBQ joints, offering the flavors, sides, desserts and service that we all love about Texas BBQ. Check out this list of where to go for BBQ in Frisco. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews and...
Christmas Lights 2022: Lights on Fort Worth’s Trail Creek Drive Makes One Singular Sensation
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
These bakeries are the best in Dallas for all your pastry needs: Tripadvisor
The time of the pastry is alive and well during the holiday season, but Friday, December 9 is giving a hefty push on the importance of pastries in the culinary world.
Dallas salon ranked one of the best eyelash salons in the US: report
There is no better place to get a confidence boost than the salon; however, a bad salon experience can really affect your whole mood.
8 New Year’s Eve celebrations going on in North Texas
Celebrate the beginning of the new year with some style!
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
The world’s largest Christmas light maze and village has made its way to Dallas: Here’s everything you need to know about Enchant
The world's largest Christmas light maze and village has made its way to North Texas. Enchant has officially set up shop at Fair Park.
The Lion King is coming to Fort Worth, sensory-friendly performance scheduled for January
Tony-award winning musical The Lion King is coming to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth this upcoming January.
Experience the Nutcracker like you’ve never seen at this immersive Dallas experience
The story of The Nutcracker is a timeless one. As we all look to get some culture this holiday season, experiencing the famous story has never been easier and more interactive.
starlocalmedia.com
Christmas in Carrollton is in full swing
Christmas in Carrollton is active all month long with a variety of weekly events taking place to encourage residents to get into the holiday spirit. Carrollton’s full lineup of free holidays happenings is likely to have something for everyone to enjoy. Festivities can be found at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Downtown Carrollton, or with activities at the library.
sachsenews.com
Christmas Extravaganza scheduled tomorrow night
Sachse will host its annual Christmas Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Municipal Complex. The first part of the event will feature a parade from 6 to 7 p.m. beginning outside Sachse High School. At 7 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony will take place in front of...
This North Texas restaurant is selling gingerbread houses to fundraise for Habitat for Humanity
DALLAS (KDAF) — Lazy Dog Restaurants is using the holiday spirit to give back this season. The chain, with locations around North Texas, is selling gingerbread houses to support Habitat for Humanity. Officials are calling the initiative Houses for the Holidays. “For the most part, we see families coming...
Here Are Five Holiday Activities For Next Week In North Texas
Holiday season has just started and that means a bunch of Christmas-themed activities will be happening around town. But, as with everything, since there are so many activities it becomes hard to choose. Here is a list of our five favorite activities in North Texas for you to enjoy with...
CW33
Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0