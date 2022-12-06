ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Christmas At The Gaylord Texan 2022 Review

The Gaylord Texan serves as a Christmas staple for many families who have made a tradition of visiting the famed hotel to brighten their holiday season. The Gaylord Texan offers a festive atmosphere that is hard to match and they have countless activities to ensure everyone is put in the Christmas spirit. Sadly, since the Covid pandemic, the hotel’s main attraction ICE! has been absent, leaving a void in the experience. It is no surprise that the announcement of the exhibit’s return this year has drawn huge crowds and attention. Take a look below to see what our experience was like this year as we toured Christmas at the Gaylord Texan.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco

Frisco has the meats... this town is full of great BBQ joints, offering the flavors, sides, desserts and service that we all love about Texas BBQ. Check out this list of where to go for BBQ in Frisco. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews and...
FRISCO, TX
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name

A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
FORT WORTH, TX
Christmas in Carrollton is in full swing

Christmas in Carrollton is active all month long with a variety of weekly events taking place to encourage residents to get into the holiday spirit. Carrollton’s full lineup of free holidays happenings is likely to have something for everyone to enjoy. Festivities can be found at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Downtown Carrollton, or with activities at the library.
CARROLLTON, TX
Christmas Extravaganza scheduled tomorrow night

Sachse will host its annual Christmas Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Municipal Complex. The first part of the event will feature a parade from 6 to 7 p.m. beginning outside Sachse High School. At 7 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony will take place in front of...
SACHSE, TX
