Keep cash on hand, don't buy TV, fridge, cars or spend money this holiday season: Jeff Bezos advises people across globe
Economic recession is in the offing, Amazon owner gives 'tips'. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses in a CNN interview that they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as an economic recession might be in the offing.
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
We work at Aldi and here’s everything customers should know but don’t – including when to nab the best deals
THERE are loads of reasons why Aldi is one of our favourite places to shop - and it's not just the cheap prices that keeps sucking us in. In fact, the German supermarket chain - made popular by its speedy check-out and no-fuss shopping - has become a go-to for many, but there are some things we should all know.
Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers
Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Dollar Tree: 6 Winter Items To Stock Up on Now
The holidays and inflation do not make a pretty combination, and many consumers are forced to cut corners on everything from turkey dinner to gift-buying. But there are always ways to save, and much...
Big Changes Coming to Dollar Tree Stores
Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year.
Walmart Customer Warns To Always Check Your Receipt Before Leaving The Store After She Finds $19.86 Mystery Charge
Walmart customers should always check their receipts before leaving the store, a TikTok user warned after being charged an extra $19.86 for an "unknown" item. Julia Taylor, who goes by @julesakajuliataylor on the social media platform TikTok, posted a video message urging shoppers to double-check their receipts.
Elon Musk says free employee lunches at Twitter HQ were costing more than $400 per meal because 'almost no one' was in the office
Elon Musk said Sunday that free staff lunches at Twitter HQ were costing more than $400 per meal. He said badge-in records at the San Francisco office showed average occupancy below 10%. A former Twitter employee said spend on breakfast and lunch was $20-25 per person. Elon Musk said Sunday...
I’m a 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver. The cameras in my truck keep me on high alert, but it’s my dream job and the flexible hours are great.
Ulises Perez works as an Amazon delivery driver in Salt Lake City. He delivers hundreds of packages and spends over 40 hours on the road every week.
Gummy bear maker Haribo rewarded a man who found the company's lost $4.8 million check with candy. The man said the reward 'was a bit cheap.'
Anouar G. saw a pieced of paper fluttering on the ground and saw it was a check for $4.8 million that made out to gummy bear candy maker Haribo.
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set on Cyber Monday for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing Cyber Monday kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and...
A Lone Walmart Shopper Recently Sued The Company And Won
A lawyer announced via TikTok that he won a case against the company for his client. Most people think they need a case-action suit. But this legal defendant claims this is not true.
iheart.com
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Starbucks' Workers Beg Customers Not To Ask For "$0.80 Drink Hack" At Corporate Locations
Starbucks has over 13 seasonal holiday drinks. Bloggers and customers always wait excitedly for the beverage launches to try them all. Thanks to inflation, these brews are more expensive. The $4 prices have become $6.75 and higher depending on someone's location and cup size. What have budget lovers who shop for Starbucks' refreshments done? They have made it their mission to get holiday blends cheaper. The most recent hack is so inexpensive workers want to clarify where it is available. Here is why?
Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)
December has arrived, and as usual, I'm here to inform you of the newest things available at your preferred Costco store. In December, there are a tonne of new things that I found, including tiny appliances. Just a kind reminder to keep in mind that various offers exist for frozen meals and may vary depending on your store.
A woman dropped off an Apple 1 computer at a recycling firm not realizing it could be worth up to $905,000
Apple 1 microcomputer on displayPhoto byCynde Moya; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Apple Computer 1 or Apple-1 was the original computer that was first designed by Steve Wozniak. Both Wozniak and Steve Jobs founded Apple Inc.
It's not just you. Disney's CEO reportedly thinks its theme parks have gotten too expensive.
Bob Iger is back as Disney's CEO. He thinks his predecessor was too eager to raise prices at Disney's parks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
