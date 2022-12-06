ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Independent

Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug

A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
TEXAS STATE
MedicalXpress

Two-thirds of US states have enacted laws to guide use of opioid litigation proceeds

As opioids continue to claim record numbers of lives in the United States, state governments are facing decisions about to how to handle funds resulting from settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors. As of August 2022, 32 states have enacted laws that regulate how opioid litigation proceeds are spent, often...
FOX59

Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
INDIANA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mississippian

Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Law & Crime

In Montana Landowners’ Case, Justices Ponder What Happens When SCOTUS Rulings Throw a Wrench into Statutory Interpretation

The justices were jovial as they heard oral arguments Wednesday in Wilkins v. United States, a dispute with underlying facts befitting an episode of Yellowstone: Montana landowners suing the federal government for land-locking them with an improper easement. At stake, though, is not the justices’ views on the Western wilderness, but rather, whether the federal government’s 12-year limitation on lawsuits applies to the landowners even when recent SCOTUS rulings in other cases might indicate otherwise.
MONTANA STATE
KOCO

Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?. That’s the question our state’s Supreme Court is looking to answer, calling both sides back in for more arguments on Monday. The Supreme Court is responsible for the validation of the routes and the bonds to build the roads.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Department of Justice settles discrimination complaint

The Montana Department of Justice has settled a discrimination complaint against an attorney who the Montana Human Rights Bureau determined had been unfairly passed over for a promotion because of political views he expressed in an essay that was required as part of the job application. The Montana Department of Justice agreed to several different […] The post Montana Department of Justice settles discrimination complaint appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Fresh off win on same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin proposes federal travel fund for women seeking abortions

A bill introduced Thursday by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin seeks to establish a four-year, $350 million annual government grant program that would help support women in Wisconsin and across the country who have to travel long distances to get an abortion. The bill would allow non-profit and community-based organizations...
WISCONSIN STATE

