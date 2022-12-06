Read full article on original website
Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug
A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
MedicalXpress
Two-thirds of US states have enacted laws to guide use of opioid litigation proceeds
As opioids continue to claim record numbers of lives in the United States, state governments are facing decisions about to how to handle funds resulting from settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors. As of August 2022, 32 states have enacted laws that regulate how opioid litigation proceeds are spent, often...
Federal judge in Texas rules that disarming those under protective orders violates Second Amendment
A Texas federal judge declared it was unconstitutional to disarm someone who is under a protective order, setting into motion a likely legal fight over who can possess firearms.
AOL Corp
Indiana doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old seeks to bar AG access to patient records
An Indiana physician who said she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim in June is awaiting a ruling from a judge on whether the state's attorney general will be allowed to access patients' medical records and investigate abortion providers. A lawsuit filed earlier this month by Dr. Caitlin...
Vox
A Trump judge seized control of ICE, and the Supreme Court will decide whether to stop him
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. In July, a Trump appointee...
KOCO
Judge hears arguments on whether slaves should be recognized as Muscogee citizens
OKLAHOMA CITY — A hearing in Oklahoma Thursday could pave the way for a historic trial that would take up the issue of whether descendants of slaves should be recognized as tribal citizens. The Black Creek Coalition said its members should be part of the Muscogee Nation, according to...
Pro-abortion forces broke the bank to convince voters abortion extremism is normal. They failed.
Pro-abortion forces broke the bank, spending $400 million to support abortion extremism. They failed and didn’t stop huge victories by pro-life governors.
Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
Biden’s efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is still actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women, even as it bumps up against a complex web of strict new state laws enacted in the months after the Supreme Court stripped the constitutional right. Looking to seize...
Daily Mississippian
Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
Service members kicked out of the U.S. military for refusing Covid vaccine could be allowed to rejoin, officials say
Service members who were kicked out of the U.S. military for refusing the Covid vaccines could be allowed back in uniform if the vaccination mandate is lifted, according to two U.S. military and two senior defense officials. On Tuesday, the House and the Senate released language to be included in...
North Dakota: Judge used faulty reasoning in blocking state abortion ban
The North Dakota attorney general's office said Monday that a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when he determined there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state's abortion ban would succeed.
Federal judge ruling on NY gun law is playing the hand Supreme Court dealt (Your Letters)
Regarding “Can you bring a gun to the zoo? On a bus? Syracuse judge eagerly rewrites NY firearms law” (Dec. 1, 2022):. It’s obvious that Syracuse.com and reporter Doug Dowty don’t understand how the U.S. justice system operates. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is obligated to...
Justice Department to appoint third-party manager to handle Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
The Department of Justice filed a proposal in federal court that would appoint an interim third-party manager to stabilize Jackson’s water crisis.
In Montana Landowners’ Case, Justices Ponder What Happens When SCOTUS Rulings Throw a Wrench into Statutory Interpretation
The justices were jovial as they heard oral arguments Wednesday in Wilkins v. United States, a dispute with underlying facts befitting an episode of Yellowstone: Montana landowners suing the federal government for land-locking them with an improper easement. At stake, though, is not the justices’ views on the Western wilderness, but rather, whether the federal government’s 12-year limitation on lawsuits applies to the landowners even when recent SCOTUS rulings in other cases might indicate otherwise.
KOCO
Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?. That’s the question our state’s Supreme Court is looking to answer, calling both sides back in for more arguments on Monday. The Supreme Court is responsible for the validation of the routes and the bonds to build the roads.
Montana Department of Justice settles discrimination complaint
The Montana Department of Justice has settled a discrimination complaint against an attorney who the Montana Human Rights Bureau determined had been unfairly passed over for a promotion because of political views he expressed in an essay that was required as part of the job application. The Montana Department of Justice agreed to several different […] The post Montana Department of Justice settles discrimination complaint appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fresh off win on same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin proposes federal travel fund for women seeking abortions
A bill introduced Thursday by Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin seeks to establish a four-year, $350 million annual government grant program that would help support women in Wisconsin and across the country who have to travel long distances to get an abortion. The bill would allow non-profit and community-based organizations...
