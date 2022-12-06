Ruth Madoc, star of sitcom Hi-de-Hi!, has died, aged 79.The news was confirmed by her agent days after the actor went to hospital for surgery following a fall earlier this week.Phil Belfield, from talent agency Belfield & Ward Ltd, said: “It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much loved client Ruth Madoc.”He hailed Madoc as “one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many”, and described her as a “real legend of the British entertainment scene”.Madoc was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the BBC comedy sitcom Hi-de-Hi!,...

24 MINUTES AGO