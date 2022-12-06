ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMDb Announces the Top Stars and Top Breakout Stars of 2022 and Presents a STARmeter Award to Emma D'Arcy

 3 days ago
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--

IMDb ( www.imdb.com ), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today unveiled the Top 10 Stars and Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2022. Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings, reviews of professional critics, or box-office performance, IMDb determines its definitive Top 10 lists using data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb. IMDb also announced today that this year’s Top Breakout Star, Emma D’Arcy, accepted an IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award. Ana de Armas is this year’s most popular star, marking her fifth time on the year-end list of Top Stars.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005789/en/

IMDb Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2022 (Graphic: IMDb)

IMDb Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2022*

*Among the group of stars who charted on the IMDb annual Top 100 list for the first time in their careers in 2022, these 10 stars consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart throughout the year. IMDbPro STARmeter rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.

Emma D’Arcy received an IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award for their performance as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, which ranks as one of the Most Popular TV Shows on IMDb this year. D’Arcy has been a strong performer this year on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, spending three weeks in the No. 1 spot and an additional eight weeks in the Top 10. D’Arcy also ranked No. 2 on the overall Top Stars of 2022 list, and is followed by House of the Dragon co-star Milly Alcock, who plays the younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen. STARmeter rankings are determined by the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Previous IMDb STARmeter Award recipients include Regé-Jean Page, Eiza González, Alexander Skarsgård, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John David Washington, Anya Chalotra, and D’Arcy’s House of the Dragon co-star, Olivia Cooke. Learn more about IMDb STARmeter Awards at imdb.com/starmeterawards.

Speaking exclusively to IMDb, D’Arcy expressed, “I feel so grateful to the fans of House of the Dragon for welcoming me and the rest of the cast into what is their universe. I have been amazed and very humbled by the love with which us Westerosi newcomers have been met! I have never before had the privilege of sharing a loved character with a fanbase—it felt like borrowing a treasured possession from a friend. I am so grateful to have been trusted with it.”

D’Arcy also shared the story behind their first IMDb credit, the 2018 series Wanderlust, which also starred Toni Collette and Zawe Ashton. “ Wanderlust was my first proper experience of acting on camera. I had never been inside a studio before, I had never seen a call sheet before! I couldn’t believe the snacks were free!? I remember trying to ration my questions in an effort to mask my inexperience. I was very lucky on that show—the whole team was kind, caring, and patient. They looked after me beautifully. And in a way, it was the perfect project to support a transition from theatre to screen. Nick Payne originally wrote Wanderlust as a stage play, which was then adapted and extended for television. I knew that play well and adored it! So despite the newness of the medium, the world of the story was wonderfully familiar.”

IMDb Top 10 Stars of 2022*

*The 10 stars who consistently ranked highest on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart throughout 2022. IMDbPro STARmeter rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.

While six of this year’s Breakout Stars also trended in the overall Top Stars of the year list, fan favorites including Julia Garner, Millie Bobby Brown, and Lily James joined Ana de Armas, who have all previously ranked in the IMDb year-end lists. De Armas also topped the list in 2020. Entertainment fans particularly gravitated towards talent from popular series Stranger Things and House of the Dragon , with stars from those fan-favorite series landing half of the spots on the year-end lists. IMDb users can view this year’s Top 100 Stars of the Year gallery here: https://imdb.to/3B2U7KY

“Fans and professionals around the world once again turned to IMDb this year to discover and learn more about the emerging and established stars of fan-favorite titles,” said Col Needham, founder and CEO of IMDb. “We congratulate these top stars on their breakthrough career moments and thank the global community of entertainment professionals, companies, and other trusted contributors who submitted millions of updates to IMDb this year, helping us reach customers across more devices, services, locations, and languages than ever before.”

For comparison purposes, the IMDb 2021 year-end Top 10 lists are available at http://www.imdb.com/best-of/2021.

The IMDb Best of 2022 section ( www.imdb.com/best-of ) features a variety of year-end Top 10 lists, more of which will be unveiled in the coming weeks, as well as retrospective photo galleries, trailers, original videos (including an “In Memoriam” video), and other year-end coverage.

Additional insight into trending movies, TV shows, and celebrities, with rankings updated weekly, is available to IMDbPro members throughout the year on both the site and apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android. IMDbPro includes comprehensive information and tools designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles not available on IMDb; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including selecting their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; IMDbPro Track, which allows members to receive personalized entertainment industry news and updates on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. To become a member today, visit www.imdbpro.com.

About IMDb

IMDb is the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile devices; apps for iOS and Android; and X-Ray on Prime Video. IMDb also offers a free streaming channel, IMDb TV, and produces IMDb original video series and podcasts. For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box Office Mojo. IMDb licenses information from its vast and authoritative database to third-party businesses worldwide; learn more at developer.imdb.com. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit imdb.com/press and follow @IMDb.

