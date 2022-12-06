ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Nancy hired as coach of MLS's Columbus, leaves Montreal

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Wilfried Nancy was hired Tuesday to coach Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew, replacing Caleb Porter.

Nancy was born in France and spent the last two seasons as coach of CF Montreal, which agreed to release Nancy and some of his assistants in exchange for compensation.

Montreal had a team-best 20 wins, nine losses and five draws last season, finishing second in the Eastern Conference.

Porter was fired in October, one day after Columbus failed to make the playoffs.

Porter had a regular-season record of 45 wins, 43 losses and seven draws in four seasons and won the MLS Cup in 2020. But the Crew missed the playoffs in his three other seasons.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Top scorers face off in Cleveland-Oklahoma City matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-14, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (16-10, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s top scorers, Donovan Mitchell and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Cleveland and Oklahoma City hit the court. Mitchell is seventh in the NBA averaging 29.0 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is second in the league averaging 31.1 points per game.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

Pittsburgh aims to keep win streak going, hosts Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres (12-13-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-4, third in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -201, Sabres +169; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins head into a matchup with the Buffalo Sabres as winners of four games in a row. Pittsburgh...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Phoenix faces New Orleans on 3-game slide

Phoenix Suns (16-10, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (17-8, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix aims to stop its three-game slide with a victory over New Orleans. The Pelicans are 11-5 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans ranks ninth in the league with 34.0...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Coyotes end 19-game losing streak to Bruins with 4-3 win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes’ return to the Mullett turned into one big streak-ending party. Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and the Coyotes returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory Friday night. “They are a really good team, top one or two in the league,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “We went after them and really competed. That was a good win for our team.” The Coyotes returned from a 14-game trip to play at Mullett Arena for the first time since Nov. 3. They got off to a great start when Josh Brown scored 23 seconds into the game and played well against the NHL-leading Bruins, taking a 3-2 lead on Nick Schmatz’s third-period goal.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest key for us tonight. We didn’t play our best, but the goaltender was incredible.” Mikko Rantanen scored for the Avalanche and Alexandar Georgiev had 28 saves against his former team. Georgiev had given up 12 goals over his previous three games.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Bills take latest injury loss in stride to focus on Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — During a season in which the Buffalo Bills have become exceptionally adept at overcoming adversity on an almost weekly basis, news of Von Miller having season-ending knee surgery was accepted mostly in stride. As much as the Bills acknowledged missing the leadership and pass-rush presence Miller provides, their focus quickly shifted to the next task at hand: hosting the New York Jets on Sunday. “Von would be the first one to tell you that it’s part of the game,” safety Jordan Poyer said on Wednesday. “Take care of what you’ve got to take care of. Ain’t no point in sulking in it. Ain’t no point in ’Woe is me.′ It happens. Accept it.” From a rash of injuries testing the depth of the entire roster, to a major snowstorm that forced the Bills to play — and win — three consecutive games away from home over a 12-day span, no obstacle so far has led the team to waver from a “Don’t Blink” mantra, which just happened to be introduced by Miller himself.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Griner's home, but WNBA players still competing overseas

Brittney Griner is back in the United States after an arduous 10-month saga in Russia. Yet nearly half of her WNBA peers opted to compete abroad this winter to supplement their incomes. None are playing in Russia, for obvious reasons — Griner’s ordeal and the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine — but 67 of the league’s 144 players are in Australia, Turkey, Italy and about a half-dozen other countries. “Our players are going to do what’s best for them in consultation with their families and their agents,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “And we’re certainly here to help them...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy