Hertford parade rolls despite the rain

It did rain on the parade Saturday. But that didn’t dampen holiday sprits as residents still lined the parade route from its start at Perquimans County High School to its end near the town of Hertford’s new “S” bridge.

The Perquimans Marching Band, the grand marshal for this year’s parade, led the way on the rainy afternoon as 55-plus floats and parade units followed behind on the mile-long route.

Students, Seeds of Success and FFA members, and church members aboard the floats drew applause as they passed spectators. To show their appreciation, many of them tossed candy canes and packages of Sugar Babies into the crowd.

One of the parade participants was Andy’s Body and Towing of Belvidere, who had mouths watering because of the 20 or so realistic-looking candle cupcakes decorating the back of the company’s tow truck.

Owner Andy White said he only decorates the truck at Christmas. This year he had about 20 cupcakes on the truck. He didn’t illuminate them up, however, because of the weather.

Hertford Grammar School PTA’s Sweet Shoppe’s float had a ginger bread house with a gum drop roof and grammar school elves all wearing Santa hats.

One of the highlights during a soggy afternoon was the Grinch’s temporary “escape” from a Perquimans County sheriff’s truck. The green-clad Dr. Seuss character mingled with parade-goers, posing for photos, shaking hands and offering occasional hugs.

He was soon recaptured, however, and returned by a sheriff’s deputy to the truck — no longer a threat to ruin Christmas.

Throughout the afternoon, Rotarians had hot dogs roasting on an open fire next to Hertford Hardware. The hot dog sales to hungry parade-goers were a fundraiser for the civic group.

Eventually, the rain subsided and the parade, which travelled the route in over an hour, was deemed a huge success. You could tell by the smiles on the faces of those who witnessed it.