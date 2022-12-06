Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
cbs2iowa.com
Residents back in their homes after evacuation due to biofuels explosion at Marengo plant
MARENGO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — People were allowed back in their homes Thursday night after an explosion at a plant in Marengo earlier that day. The city said residents on South Street were allowed to return to their homes around 7 pm Thursday. They are asking people to...
cbs2iowa.com
Agencies from across eastern Iowa assist with Marengo plant explosion, fire
Agencies from all over eastern Iowa answered the call after a large explosion and fire in Iowa County on Thursday. The explosion happened around 11:15 am at a soybean plant in Marengo. Crews from Linn County, all across Iowa County and more assisted with the explosion and fire - around...
cbs2iowa.com
Last Hope Animal Rescue kicks off Annual Holiday Donation Drive-Thru
Cedar Rapids — Friday night, Last Hope Animal Rescue kicked off their Annual Holiday Donation Drive-Thru Event in southwest Cedar Rapids. All of the donations help care for the dogs and cats at the 16th Avenue facility. Some of the dogs were out greeting residents driving through the light...
cbs2iowa.com
Smoking materials blamed for large fire in SW Cedar Rapids
Unattended smoking materials have been determined as the cause of a large fire in southwest Cedar Rapids, the fire department said. The fire broke out at a building at 3300 block of Southgate Court SW that is used for retail, business offices, and a church that shares space in the building.
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County relocates sirens, expands outdoor warning system after nuclear plant closes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Linn County has expanded their outdoor warning system and it all started with the decommissioning of the Duane Arnold Nuclear Center. The county has always had an abundance of sirens - actually the county with the most in the state. [The plant...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa's News Now collecting new, unwrapped gifts for Toys for Tots
Iowa's News Now, the Marine Corps and the Salvation Army is out at Fleet Farm off Edgewood Road NE in Cedar Rapids, all day Thursday, December 8 for a Toys for Tots drive. Crews are on location from 6am to 630pm. Iowa's News Now is collecting new, unwrapped toys for...
cbs2iowa.com
Join us Thursday at Fleet Farm for Toys for Tots drive
Iowa's News Now, the Marine Corps and the Salvation Army will be out at Fleet Farm off Edgewood Road NE in Cedar Rapids, all day Thursday, December 8 for a Toys for Tots drive. We are collecting new, unwrapped toys for kids up until the age of 14. Iowa's News...
cbs2iowa.com
Catherine McAuley Center holds panel discussion on child care shortage in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — On Wednesday, the Catherine McAuley Center in Cedar Rapids collaborated with the Iowa Women's Foundation to discuss the child care shortage that Iowa is facing. There are over 500,000 children under 12 years old in Iowa, but only one-third of those children are able to...
cbs2iowa.com
Volunteer firefighters needed across Iowa, advocates plan to ask lawmakers for help
DES MOINES, Iowa — A spike in retirements in Iowa is causing a desperate need for volunteer firefighters across the state. "Firefighters are aging, the demographic of them, and it's getting harder to recruit new members," President of the Iowa Firefighters Association Chuck Raska said. The lack of volunteers...
cbs2iowa.com
"Tripledemic" straining local hospitals
The trifecta of respiratory illnesses spreading this fall is straining hospitals in eastern Iowa and the country. It has been dubbed by some as a "tripledemic" due to the spreading of three respiratory illnesses in COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. Here in eastern Iowa, Dr. Tony Myers from Mercy Medical...
cbs2iowa.com
First Annual Holiday Tree Illumination kicks off in Hiawatha
Hiawatha — Wednesday evening, the City of Hiawatha held it's First Annual Holiday Tree Illumination at the Hiawatha City Hall and Community Center. The City's Holiday Market kicked off before the tree lighting, featuring:. Arts and Craft making. Local food vendors. Photo opportunities with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
cbs2iowa.com
Grow education farm receives $10,000 grant from Bayer to fund grain drill and training
Johnson County — Grow: Johnson County has received a $10,000 grant from Bayer Fund, which will be used to fund a no-till grain drill for cover crop seeding and apprentice training at the Grow: Johnson County education farm. A no-till grain drill will allow Grow: Johnson County farm staff...
cbs2iowa.com
Windham Village residents urge board to vote "no" to a proposed development plan
Thursday night held an emotional Johnson Co. board meeting as residents pushed back on a proposal to add a major development to Windham Village. Iowa’s News Now has been following this story for several months when chatter of the development first began. Johnson Co. board members want to move...
cbs2iowa.com
OPERATION QUICKFIND: Hunter Kenyon
An Operation Quickfind alert has been issued for a 14 year-old boy with a history of self-harm. Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's help in finding Hunter Shane Kenyon. He was last seen at St. Luke's Hospital on Friday, wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and...
cbs2iowa.com
Driver suffers minor injuries after semi collides with Highway 30 bridge pillar
On Dec. 8 at about 6 a.m, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Fairfax Fire Department, Linn County Hazmat and area ambulance responded to a report of a semi-tractor with trailer in the north ditch under the Highway 100 off ramps to Hwy 30 eastbound and 80th St. Upon arrival, they...
cbs2iowa.com
Community asked to fight back after antisemitic flyers found in 3 Coralville neighborhoods
Coralville — The Eastern Iowa Jewish community is coming together with neighbors in Coralville to condemn hate speech after antisemitic flyers were found around town this week. The incidents come amidst an uptick in antisemitic rhetoric across the country. Police were called to three different neighborhoods on Sunday in...
cbs2iowa.com
UIHC treating patients injured in Marengo biofuels explosion
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics held a press conference Thursday to address how they're treating patients after an explosion at a biofuels facility in Marengo. Several people were hurt, and the fire continued to burn overnight Thursday. Crews are using water and foam to put the fire out, but...
cbs2iowa.com
Business organizations urge state and federal legislators to address workforce challenges
On Thursday the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership continue their alliance to urge state and federal legislators to address workforce challenges facing many employers in the state. They held 2023 Legislative Launch event on Thursday where they called on the Iowa Legislature and...
