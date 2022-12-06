ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Last Hope Animal Rescue kicks off Annual Holiday Donation Drive-Thru

Cedar Rapids — Friday night, Last Hope Animal Rescue kicked off their Annual Holiday Donation Drive-Thru Event in southwest Cedar Rapids. All of the donations help care for the dogs and cats at the 16th Avenue facility. Some of the dogs were out greeting residents driving through the light...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Smoking materials blamed for large fire in SW Cedar Rapids

Unattended smoking materials have been determined as the cause of a large fire in southwest Cedar Rapids, the fire department said. The fire broke out at a building at 3300 block of Southgate Court SW that is used for retail, business offices, and a church that shares space in the building.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Join us Thursday at Fleet Farm for Toys for Tots drive

Iowa's News Now, the Marine Corps and the Salvation Army will be out at Fleet Farm off Edgewood Road NE in Cedar Rapids, all day Thursday, December 8 for a Toys for Tots drive. We are collecting new, unwrapped toys for kids up until the age of 14. Iowa's News...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

"Tripledemic" straining local hospitals

The trifecta of respiratory illnesses spreading this fall is straining hospitals in eastern Iowa and the country. It has been dubbed by some as a "tripledemic" due to the spreading of three respiratory illnesses in COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. Here in eastern Iowa, Dr. Tony Myers from Mercy Medical...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

First Annual Holiday Tree Illumination kicks off in Hiawatha

Hiawatha — Wednesday evening, the City of Hiawatha held it's First Annual Holiday Tree Illumination at the Hiawatha City Hall and Community Center. The City's Holiday Market kicked off before the tree lighting, featuring:. Arts and Craft making. Local food vendors. Photo opportunities with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
HIAWATHA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

OPERATION QUICKFIND: Hunter Kenyon

An Operation Quickfind alert has been issued for a 14 year-old boy with a history of self-harm. Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's help in finding Hunter Shane Kenyon. He was last seen at St. Luke's Hospital on Friday, wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

UIHC treating patients injured in Marengo biofuels explosion

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics held a press conference Thursday to address how they're treating patients after an explosion at a biofuels facility in Marengo. Several people were hurt, and the fire continued to burn overnight Thursday. Crews are using water and foam to put the fire out, but...
MARENGO, IA

