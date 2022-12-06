Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
laportecounty.life
Michigan City Community School Corporation presents 2022’s “One City, One Sound”
Michigan City Area Schools’ (MCAS) “One City, One Sound” concert was live and in-person this year for the first time since 2019. The event sees over 800 student performers across choir and band unite to put on one massive production, and this year’s event proved massively popular.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
New developments, annexations complicate efforts to rebalance city council districts
City council redistricting continues in Northwest Indiana, but shifting populations mean districts may not remain balanced for long. Councils are required to review their district maps this year, based on the 2020 census, but some communities are already expecting growth that could change those populations. Crown Point's proposed district map...
valpo.life
Franciscan Health’s Fresh Start Market, Food Rx Program gets $20k boost from Old National Bank Foundation
Northwest Indiana families facing food insecurity will have extra help thanks to a $20,000 grant from Old National Bank Foundation to Franciscan’s Health’s Fresh Start Market and new Food Rx Program. The Franciscan Health Foundation partnered in 2021 with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to create a...
Calumet City family, community excited for baby Harley’s homecoming
CALUMET CITY, Ill. — After nearly 300 days in the hospital, a south suburban family is getting ready for their baby girl to come home. On March 1, Harley Williams and her twin sister Haley were born three months premature. After nine days, unfortunately Haley did not survive. The family said they also didn’t expect […]
theshelbyreport.com
Strack & Van Til Food Markets Contribute $100K To Salvation Army
Strack & Van Til Food Markets has partnered with The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana to make sure families can purchase groceries this holiday season. Jeff Strack, president and CEO, and David Wilkinson, COO of Strack & Van Til Food Markets, presented a check for $100,000 in company gift cards as The Salvation Army began its Red Kettle Season in November.
nwi.life
Methodist Hospitals commits to public safety with enrollment in Operation Safe Zone
Photo caption: pictured from l to r: Ron Brewer, Gary City Councilman (At-Large); Joy Holiday, Executive Director, Gary for Life; Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President & CEO; Commander Jack Hamady, Gary Police Department; Joseph Gonzalez, Methodist Hospitals Director of Public Safety and Security; Corporal Larry McKinley, Gary Police Department. On...
nwi.life
Bishop Noll student receives four-year, full-tuition Lilly Scholarship
Bishop Noll Institute senior Maria Emilia Quiroga arrived at school Wednesday ready for a typical day. She read the school’s morning announcements over the P.A. system, as she does often, with no idea that one special announcement would soon change her life. Quiroga, a leader on Bishop Noll’s Speech...
Tinley Park holiday lights display hopes to draw thousands in donations for nonprofit
The display aims to help a local nonprofit in need now, more than ever.
$15M HealthLinc clinic underway in Michigan City
Nonprofit health care provider HealthLinc is building a $15 million facility in Michigan City behind Ivy Tech Community College. The post $15M HealthLinc clinic underway in Michigan City appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
indiana105.com
Salvation Army Red Kettles Add ‘TipTap’ Donation Option
The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana is now using the new ‘TipTap’ system on its Red Kettle stands to give customers of local retailers more options for donating other than giving cash. “Fewer shoppers are carrying cash today,” says Captain Bersabe Vera, Commander of The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana. “So, when they are greeted by a bell ringer outside a Strack & Van Til store and want to make a donation, if they have no coins or dollars to drop in the Red Kettle, customers can still donate by credit/debit card and Apple Pay or Google Pay using the new TipTap device mounted on the Red Kettle stand,” said Captain Vera.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Local graduation pathways approved by State Board of Education
The State Board of Education approved three locally-created graduation pathways Wednesday, including two from Northwest Indiana. School City of Hammond's JROTC Leadership program seeks to provide students with 30 college credits, as well as the necessary skills to succeed in college or the armed forces. School Superintendent Scott Miller says it's a comprehensive model that can be replicated across the state.
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Road Money Awarded by State
(Indianapolis, IN) - The city of La Porte is receiving $1 million in state funding to help with street paving. The city set aside $1 million to receive the matching funds under Indiana’s Community Crossings program established in 2017. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, La Porte County government also received $1 million in state matching funds to fix roads.
indiana105.com
Former Valpo Mayor to Make Special Announcement Tonight
In Valparaiso, former long-time mayor Jon Costas says he will be making “a special announcement concerning the future of Valparaiso” tonight December 8th. There were no other details. Costas was mayor for 16 years before retiring from the office in 2019; he was appointed to the Valparaiso School Board this past spring.
indiana105.com
Former Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas to Run Again for Mayor in 2023
In Valparaiso, former longtime mayor Jon Costas has announced he will be running for mayor in 2023. Costas was mayor of Valparaiso for 16 years before retiring from the office in 2019. Current mayor Matt Murphy recently said he was not seeking re-election due to a professional opportunity that will require his daily presence at Urschel Laboratories in Chesterton beginning in January 2024. In his announcement, Costas said he was making three commitments at the very start: striving to maintain the highest levels of safety in Valparaiso, maintaining and building upon the city’s “extraordinary level of city services”, and spending tax dollars “carefully and prudently.” “In the days and months ahead, my primary task will be to listen and engage with our citizens. Servant leadership begins with listening and understanding. And not just to those most vocal or influential, but to citizens from all walks of life, political perspectives, and beliefs. I will approach this campaign as if I have never held the office. I am starting from scratch to earn, all over again, the trust and support of the voters,” Costas said.
South suburban school calls police on boy with autism over missing vaccine records, parents say
A south suburban school is accused of calling the police on a child with autism over missing vaccination records.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 90,935 combined square feet of self-storage space in Northwest Indiana
Marcus & Millichap brokered the sale of a Northwest Indiana U-Stor-It portfolio and development, a combined 90,935 square feet of self-storage space located in Crown Point and Merrillville, Indiana. Jeffrey Herrmann, senior associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office,...
Gary students enjoy experience of a lifetime in Germany
McKenya Dilworth-Smith is a Renaissance educator, linguist, artist and entrepreneur. She is Executive Director of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc., and is a full-time teacher at Aquinas Catholic Community School. Ms. Dilworth-Smith recently took Gary students to Germany for a learning experience thousands of miles beyond the classroom. I interviewed her on this phenomenal opportunity provided.
valpo.life
Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Primary Care Physician
Northwest Health welcomes board-certified family medicine physician, Ather Malik, D.O., to Northwest Medical Group. Dr. Malik completed a family medicine residency at South Pointe Hospital/Fleet Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio and an emergency medicine residency at St. John West Shore Hospital in Westlake, Ohio. He received his medical degree from New York Osteopathic Medicine in Westbury, New York.
thelansingjournal.com
Are our white teachers doing their jobs?
In a recent Local Voices (Economic Apartheid in America, December 1, 2022) a learned person questioned the ratio of white teachers to the changing percentages of students of color at Thornton Fractional South High School. When the school enrollment became 62% minority, did these white teachers leave? No, they stayed...
Eater
Old Cook County Hospital’s New Food Hall Has Closed
The best-laid plans never panned out for Dr, Murphy’s Food Hall and its 10 vendor stalls. The food hall opened in August 2020, five months after the state suspended indoor dining for the first time during the pandemic. Instead of drawing from staff within the Illinois Medical District and guests at the neighboring Hyatt Hotel, the food hall struggled as COVID overburdened hospitals ERs and travel tanked the hotel industry.
