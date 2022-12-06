ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

By the numbers: Quick look at Michigan football vs. TCU

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPkr3_0jZC7GMH00

It’s been a historic season for Michigan football.

For the first in program history, the Wolverines have won 13 games. En route to doing so, Michigan has accomplished three out of four goals so far: beat Michigan State, Ohio State, and win the Big Ten.

In order to accomplish Michigan’s final goal, win the national championship, it must win two more games. But the first foe the Wolverines will need to get past is TCU.

It’s truly uncharted territory, the Wolverines and Horned Frogs have never faced one another on the gridiron and the first meeting will come in the College Football Playoff.

Both teams were in their respective conference championship, but TCU lost in overtime to Kansas State, while Michigan defeated Purdue. There are a lot of similarities between the two teams, especially on offense.

Here is the statistical comparison between both Michigan and TCU from an offensive and defensive standpoint.

Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ywGxK_0jZC7GMH00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Scoring Offense: Michigan 7th (40.1 PPG) / TCU 6th (40.3 PPG)

Passing Offense: Michigan 93rd (210.5 YPG) / TCU 25th (273 YPG)

Rushing Offense: Michigan 6th (243 YPG) / TCU 25th (200 YPG)

Total Offense: Michigan 27th (453.5 YPG) / TCU 16th (473 YPG)

Sacks Allowed: Michigan 16th (13 total sacks) / TCU 54th (23 total sacks)

Turnovers Lost: Michigan 3rd (seven lost) / TCU 7th (10 lost)

3rd down conversions: Michigan 16th (46.8% conversion rate) / TCU 52nd (40.2% conversion rate)

Red zone offense: Michigan 5th (93.7%) / TCU 80th (81.8%)

Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Asp8I_0jZC7GMH00
Photo: Isaiah Hole

Scoring Defense: Michigan 5th (13.4 PPG) / TCU 57th (25 PPG)

Passing Defense: Michigan 22nd (191.8 YPG) / TCU 83rd (235.6 YPG)

Rushing Defense: Michigan 3rd (85.2 YPG) / TCU 64th (149.4 YPG)

Total Defense: Michigan 3rd (277.1 YPG) / TCU 74th (385.1 YPG)

Sacks: Michigan 14th (36 total sacks) / TCU 67th (26 total sacks)

Turnovers Gained: Michigan 89th (15 gained) / TCU 42nd (19 gained)

Opponent 3rd down conversions: Michigan 20th (32.4%) / TCU 41st (35.2%)

Opponent red zone offense: Michigan 32nd (79.3%) / TCU 76th (84.4%)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Blake Corum’s Heisman Trophy result is laughable

Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that Blake Corum would be a big weapon for the Michigan Football team. But very few, if any, would have guessed that he would be one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners by the time November rolled around. But that is exactly what Corum was, and he almost certainly would have been a finalist had he not gotten injured in Wolverines second-to-last regular season game. In fact, many believe Corum still should have been a finalist. Well, we now know exactly where Corum finished in the Heisman voting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener

On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
dallasexpress.com

TCU Hosting, Baylor Playing Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth will host the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl again for the 2022 season on the campus of Texas Christian University. Amon G. Carter Stadium has hosted the annual bowl game since 2003 with the exception of two years in which the facility received significant upgrades. The participants this...
FORT WORTH, TX
WTOL 11

Toledo women's basketball upsets No. 14 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Toledo women's basketball team picked up a huge non-conference win against No. 14 Michigan on Thursday. The Rockets beat the undefeated Wolverines 71-68, with a game-winning basket from Rossford graduate Sammi Mikonowicz with 13 seconds remaining in the game. She finished the game with 11 points.
TOLEDO, OH
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
PLANetizen

Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
The Flint Journal

U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Local Profile

Golf Course Review: Gleneagles Country Club

One of Plano’s oldest, private and most prestigious golf clubs has one of its newest courses after the recent renovation of the Kings Course at the 36-hole Gleneagles Country Club in West Plano. First opened in 1985 by golfer Bruce Devlin and architect Robert von Hagge, the courses and...
PLANO, TX
inforney.com

Swiss chocolate firm lands in AllianceTexas north of Fort Worth

The AllianceTexas development is the sweet spot for a global candy firm. Swiss chocolate company Läderach has planted its flag in the huge industrial development with a new distribution center. Läderach is taking more than 42,000 square feet of shipping space in the Alliance Northport 5 building in Northlake...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Major North Texas Highways Shut Down Thursday Morning

Two major highways in North Texas are shut down Thursday morning. In Grand Prairie, an overturned semi-truck created a major backup along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike. Westbound lanes of I-30 were closed after an accident involving the 18-wheeler, but as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning, the cleanup process...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Mall Slated for Demolition

The former Valley View Mall is in the local spotlight again now that a deadline is scheduled for the site’s last round of demolition. The final stage will take place by January 1, 2023, according to city Councilmember Jaynie Schultz. The former mall, located off I-635 LBJ Freeway and...
DALLAS, TX
bikedenton.org

Denton City Council Approves New Speed Limits

The Denton City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve proposed speed limits on certain city roads. The proposal followed a months-long citywide speed study measured observed driving speeds and collected crash and injury data on non-residential roads in Denton. The speed study was part of the City’s efforts to...
DENTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy