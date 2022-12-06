MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kedrian Johnson scored 17 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16 — with four 3-pointers — and nine rebounds and West Virginia beat UAB 81-70 Saturday night to snap the Blazers’ six-game win streak. Joe Toussaint had 14 points and three steals and Tre Mitchell had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for West Virginia (8-2). Jordan Walker and Javian Davis scored 19 points apiece for UAB (7-2). The Blazers, the preseason favorite in Conference USA, were playing their first road game. Walker hit two 3-pointers and a pull-up jumper during a 10-0 run and UAB overcame an 11-point deficit to take a 47-45 lead with 14:33 remaining. But the Blazers never led again.

