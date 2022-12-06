Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Related
Fox17
Grand Rapids middle schoolers test health of Indian Mill Creek
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Young scientists at West Side Christian Middle School tested the waters of a Grand Rapids creek to formulate an environmental health plan. “We've been testing this in science class with, like, our water from our watersheds in the pond by our school,” says Annika Kauffman. “And we are really curious what it would be like down here by this creek and see what the … how water quality was.”
Fox17
Proposals for hanging installations at GRR due Jan. 15
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Proposals for hanging art installations inside Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) are due Jan. 15. The airport is looking to embellish the interior space of the expanded Concourse A area. We’re told the installations will be suspended above the concourse’s four terrazzo floors, where...
Fox17
Jacobs Financial Services: Giving yourself the gift of a comfortable retirement
Over the holiday season, a lot of people are going up and down the shopping list trying to find just the right gift for that special person. If you're a grandma or grandpa, or maybe you're just entering retirement right now thinking, how can I get the kids the gifts they really want? It doesn't have to be that way.
Fox17
ArtPrize 2.0 dates announced for 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s official: ArtPrize will return in 2023!. The city of Grand Rapids announced ArtPrize 2.0 will be held Sept. 14 through Oct. 1 next year. The news comes weeks after a change in ownership was announced and the moniker “ArtPrize 2.0” was adopted.
Fox17
Penguin at John Ball Zoo recovering after dime removed from stomach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of John Ball Zoo’s (JBZ) penguins is recovering after veterinarians removed a dime from its stomach. The zoo says a round object was found during a routine examination. We’re told the dime was removed thanks to equipment purchased with donations to and from...
Fox17
Life EMS to celebrate record number of graduates
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Life EMS is about to celebrate its largest graduating class of paramedics in the organization’s history!. Twenty paramedics are scheduled to graduate Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Life EMS says the graduation ceremony will be held at its Innovation and Education Centre. “We...
Fox17
Know the Law: Social Host Liability
If you tuned in recently, you might have heard our discussion about the dram shop law, which deals with the liability of bars and the like for injuries caused by alcohol. But what about the potential liability for the rest of us who might be hosting a holiday party and serving alcohol? Are there things we should know? Grand Rapids personal injury attorney Tom Sinas has everything you need to know about the law.
Fox17
Man sentenced to 31–100 years for GR 1-year-old's death
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of a 1-year-old boy has been sentenced. The victim, Alexander “Xan” Butler, was found dead in downtown Grand Rapids earlier this year. Alex Radulovic, the mother’s ex-boyfriend, reportedly confessed to slamming the child on the ground.
Fox17
Whitmer, DNR announce $2M investment in West Michigan park upgrades
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced 13 Michigan parks, trails and more will receive upgrades thanks to a $7.4 million grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). The announcement was made alongside the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Wednesday. Five of those upgrades...
Fox17
Tentative deal reached between Ascension Borgess and nurses
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A tentative deal has been reached between Ascension Borgess and its nurses. The Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) says the deal would benefit 300 nurses if ratified. We’re told the agreement entails the following conditions:. 20.5% raises in the contract’s first year. One more emergency...
Fox17
Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts to close for good in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) will shut down for good in early 2023. Ferris State University (FSU) made the decision to permanently suspend operations at the Grand Rapids art gallery after much deliberation, the UICA announced Thursday. The UICA is scheduled to close...
Fox17
'Buy now, pay later' for holiday shopping: Is it a good idea?
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Christmas is two weeks away, and if you’re using "buy now, pay later" apps, it could cost you in the long run. “When you step back from that and think a little bit about it, what you're really saying is 'I'm going to be committing myself to this payment for four months,'” said Todd Mora, program manager for WMU’s Sanford Center for Financial Planning and Wellness.
Fox17
Ascension Borgess nurses vote to authorize strike
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess nurses have voted to give their bargaining team the ability to call for a strike. With a contract that expired Nov. 11 and multiple negotiation meetings with the health system, Borgess nurses are still fighting for a contract that meets their needs. “The next...
Fox17
Vote opens the door for nurses strike
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With 86% voting in favor, a possible strike at Ascension Borgess is closer than ever. Nurses with the Michigan Nurses Association say the current contract doesn't meet their needs— but the hospital won't budge on key issues creating unfair labor conditions within the healthcare system.
Fox17
Students, staff mourn passing of Grand Rapids coach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students and staff at City High Middle School are mourning the sudden loss of longtime coach, Bathian Mason. Coach Mason suffered a medical episode Wednesday morning and passed away according to a letter sent home to parents. A graduate of Grand Rapids Public Schools himself,...
Fox17
RSV trends downwards, even as flu spikes at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For some encouraging news in the fight against RSV, after an unprecedented surge this fall, cases are trending down. We're not out of the woods yet, especially as the flu season ramps up and Covid-19 continues to spread. But Helen DeVos Children's Hospital says they're ready for it.
Fox17
How school districts make snow day decisions
GRAND RAPIDS — A right of passage in every kid’s life… a snow day! They can be fun and exciting for most but also a pretty challenging decision for school districts. How do they make these decisions and what all goes into it? We talked to the superintendent at Forest Hills and Grant Public Schools to see how it works.
Fox17
Deputies: Card skimmer discovered at Gun Plain Twp. gas station
GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are warning the public of a credit card skimmer that was recently discovered outside Plainwell. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmer was found at an Admiral gas station at 1149 M-89 Highway in Gun Plain Township. Authorities aren’t sure when...
Fox17
Harper Creek teacher accused of misconduct retires
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Harper Creek High School teacher accused of misconduct has voluntarily retired from public education. In a message posted to Harper Creek Community Schools’ (HCCS) website, the superintendent says the teacher chose to entire retirement before investigation into their alleged misconduct had finished. The...
Fox17
How climate change can affect our winter weather
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Extreme weather events happen every year and are being seen more and more lately as we continue to experience climate changes. In recent studies by the midwest regional climate center, Michigan’s yearly average temperature has been rising. We decided to look back at one of the most impactful and memorable blizzards that have hit West Michigan in the past... great blizzard of ‘78.
Comments / 0