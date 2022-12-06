ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Grand Rapids middle schoolers test health of Indian Mill Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Young scientists at West Side Christian Middle School tested the waters of a Grand Rapids creek to formulate an environmental health plan. “We've been testing this in science class with, like, our water from our watersheds in the pond by our school,” says Annika Kauffman. “And we are really curious what it would be like down here by this creek and see what the … how water quality was.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Proposals for hanging installations at GRR due Jan. 15

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Proposals for hanging art installations inside Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) are due Jan. 15. The airport is looking to embellish the interior space of the expanded Concourse A area. We’re told the installations will be suspended above the concourse’s four terrazzo floors, where...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

ArtPrize 2.0 dates announced for 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s official: ArtPrize will return in 2023!. The city of Grand Rapids announced ArtPrize 2.0 will be held Sept. 14 through Oct. 1 next year. The news comes weeks after a change in ownership was announced and the moniker “ArtPrize 2.0” was adopted.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Life EMS to celebrate record number of graduates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Life EMS is about to celebrate its largest graduating class of paramedics in the organization’s history!. Twenty paramedics are scheduled to graduate Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Life EMS says the graduation ceremony will be held at its Innovation and Education Centre. “We...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Know the Law: Social Host Liability

If you tuned in recently, you might have heard our discussion about the dram shop law, which deals with the liability of bars and the like for injuries caused by alcohol. But what about the potential liability for the rest of us who might be hosting a holiday party and serving alcohol? Are there things we should know? Grand Rapids personal injury attorney Tom Sinas has everything you need to know about the law.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Man sentenced to 31–100 years for GR 1-year-old's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of a 1-year-old boy has been sentenced. The victim, Alexander “Xan” Butler, was found dead in downtown Grand Rapids earlier this year. Alex Radulovic, the mother’s ex-boyfriend, reportedly confessed to slamming the child on the ground.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Whitmer, DNR announce $2M investment in West Michigan park upgrades

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced 13 Michigan parks, trails and more will receive upgrades thanks to a $7.4 million grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). The announcement was made alongside the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Wednesday. Five of those upgrades...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Tentative deal reached between Ascension Borgess and nurses

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A tentative deal has been reached between Ascension Borgess and its nurses. The Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) says the deal would benefit 300 nurses if ratified. We’re told the agreement entails the following conditions:. 20.5% raises in the contract’s first year. One more emergency...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts to close for good in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts (UICA) will shut down for good in early 2023. Ferris State University (FSU) made the decision to permanently suspend operations at the Grand Rapids art gallery after much deliberation, the UICA announced Thursday. The UICA is scheduled to close...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

'Buy now, pay later' for holiday shopping: Is it a good idea?

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Christmas is two weeks away, and if you’re using "buy now, pay later" apps, it could cost you in the long run. “When you step back from that and think a little bit about it, what you're really saying is 'I'm going to be committing myself to this payment for four months,'” said Todd Mora, program manager for WMU’s Sanford Center for Financial Planning and Wellness.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Ascension Borgess nurses vote to authorize strike

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess nurses have voted to give their bargaining team the ability to call for a strike. With a contract that expired Nov. 11 and multiple negotiation meetings with the health system, Borgess nurses are still fighting for a contract that meets their needs. “The next...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Vote opens the door for nurses strike

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With 86% voting in favor, a possible strike at Ascension Borgess is closer than ever. Nurses with the Michigan Nurses Association say the current contract doesn't meet their needs— but the hospital won't budge on key issues creating unfair labor conditions within the healthcare system.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Students, staff mourn passing of Grand Rapids coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students and staff at City High Middle School are mourning the sudden loss of longtime coach, Bathian Mason. Coach Mason suffered a medical episode Wednesday morning and passed away according to a letter sent home to parents. A graduate of Grand Rapids Public Schools himself,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

How school districts make snow day decisions

GRAND RAPIDS — A right of passage in every kid’s life… a snow day! They can be fun and exciting for most but also a pretty challenging decision for school districts. How do they make these decisions and what all goes into it? We talked to the superintendent at Forest Hills and Grant Public Schools to see how it works.
FOREST HILLS, MI
Fox17

Deputies: Card skimmer discovered at Gun Plain Twp. gas station

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are warning the public of a credit card skimmer that was recently discovered outside Plainwell. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmer was found at an Admiral gas station at 1149 M-89 Highway in Gun Plain Township. Authorities aren’t sure when...
PLAINWELL, MI
Fox17

Harper Creek teacher accused of misconduct retires

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Harper Creek High School teacher accused of misconduct has voluntarily retired from public education. In a message posted to Harper Creek Community Schools’ (HCCS) website, the superintendent says the teacher chose to entire retirement before investigation into their alleged misconduct had finished. The...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

How climate change can affect our winter weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Extreme weather events happen every year and are being seen more and more lately as we continue to experience climate changes. In recent studies by the midwest regional climate center, Michigan’s yearly average temperature has been rising. We decided to look back at one of the most impactful and memorable blizzards that have hit West Michigan in the past... great blizzard of ‘78.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy