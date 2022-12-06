McFarland boys hockey shuts out Milton

Four goals in the second period helped the Spartans roll past Milton in a 6-0 win at the Mandt Community Center on Monday, December 5.

Junior forward Mason Pommerening scored a hat trick for McFarland. Pommerening scored in the first period off an assist from senior forward Payton Hauge, and scored twice in the second period off an assist from freshman defensemen Brody Samuel and from sophomore defensemen Nolan Sturmer.

Senior defensemen Paul Morris scored in the second period off an assist from junior forward Drew Snyder and sophomore forward Ty Paulios. Hauge scored in the second period off an assist from freshman forward Johnathan Blattner and junior defensemen Sean Pritchard. Paulios scored in the third period off an assist from senior forward Caleb DeChambeau.

Junior goalie Raymond Wheaten recorded eight saves for the Spartans.