The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana is now using the new ‘TipTap’ system on its Red Kettle stands to give customers of local retailers more options for donating other than giving cash. “Fewer shoppers are carrying cash today,” says Captain Bersabe Vera, Commander of The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana. “So, when they are greeted by a bell ringer outside a Strack & Van Til store and want to make a donation, if they have no coins or dollars to drop in the Red Kettle, customers can still donate by credit/debit card and Apple Pay or Google Pay using the new TipTap device mounted on the Red Kettle stand,” said Captain Vera.

PORTER COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO