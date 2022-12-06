Read full article on original website
Framingham High Students Asked to ‘Stay in Place’
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High issued an alert this morning, December 9. “Students at Framingham High School have been asked to stay in place due to a community based situation that Framingham first responders are currently managing teachers can continue teaching, but the hallways must remain clear,” announced the high school administration.
Framingham Families For Racial Equity in Education Receives Award
FRAMINGHAM – The organization Framingham Families for Racial Equity in Education (FFREE) received an award on Tuesday, December 6 from Citizens for Juvenile Justice. The organization present FFREE with the Youth Empowerment Award. “FFREE is committed to addressing structural racism and educational inequity in Framingham. As an organization, FFREE...
Jane Carithers Pearsall, 84
FRAMIGHAM – Jane Carithers Pearsall, age 84, died peacefully, Saturday, December 3, 2022, after a period of declining health and in the presence of her family. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Arch Townsend Carithers and Brenda (McElhaney) Carithers, Jane spent her childhood years in Wellesley, and Santa Monica, CA. She graduated from Wheaton College in 1960.
City Council says no to proposed Worcester charter school
WORCESTER — The City Council unanimously, with one abstention, adopted a resolution Tuesday against a new proposed charter school in the city. “They take our funding but there’s no level of accountability,” District 4 City Councilor Sarai Rivera said of charter schools, which are not overseen by local elected officials. “It’s almost like it takes away the voice of the community.” ...
Warwick sells former school building for $1.4M
The former Holden Elementary School on Hoxsie Avenue will be sold to Link Commercial Properties LLC, according to city officials.
Baker-Polito Administration Awards Framingham Police & Fire $123,774 To Support First Responder Staffing
BOSTON — Continuing their commitment to ensure the safety of residents across Massachusetts, the Baker-Polito administration today, December 8 announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities, including the City of Framingham. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program...
Barbara (Annesi) Eagan, Retired Ashland Public School Employee
ASHLAND – Barbara A. (Annesi) Eagan, of Ashland, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short illness. Born in Framingham in 1936, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Sinacola) Annesi. Barbara graduated from Framingham High School in 1954 and remained active with her class...
Mayor Taps Sudbury Health Director To Come To Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has selected the Director of Public Health in the Town of Sudbury to come to the City of Framingham. William Murphy has been the Director of Public Health in Sudbury since September 2014. Prior to that, he was the health agent for the...
Framingham Launching Middle School Wrestling Program in 2023
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham is launching a middle school wrestling program in 2023. Register now at https://www.familyid.com/programs/2023-middle-school-wrestling. The introduction to wrestling program is for boys and girls in grades 6, 7, and 8. It is free to register. Program will be on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 7:30.
Framingham Police Association Will Deliver Meals on Christmas; Registration Opens December 10
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Association for the 50th year will deliver meals to those in need on Christmas. This year, the Framingham Police have partnered with Lavender. Meals will be delivered around noon time. Individuals can start requesting meals stating Saturday, December 10. The deadline to register is December...
City proposes to turn Comfort Inn into homeless housing after strange man found in K-8 classroom
BOSTON — Just one day after a Murphy School teacher found a stranger inside her classroom, officials with Boston Planning and Development Agency had a virtual meeting to propose turning Comfort Inn, which is within walking distance of the school, into housing for people once homeless. “We will also...
Wreaths To Be Hung Saturday at City Cemeteries To Honor Veterans
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky would like to recognize the Veterans Council for their participation in the “Wreaths Across America” program. In what has become an annual tradition, members of the Veterans Council, and other volunteers, place a holiday wreath of remembrance at each of the City’s seven cemeteries to honor our deceased veterans.
Public Invited To Menorah Lighting on the Framingham Centre Common
FRAMINGHAM – The public is invited to a menorah lighting at the Framingham Centre Common on Sunday, December 18. Congregation Bais Chabad of Framingham will be lighting a giant menorah to mark the start of Hanukkah at 4 p.m. City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has been invited. Refreshments...
Pedestrian Struck at Concord & Pond Streets
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fire responded to a pedestrian struck at Concord and Pond streets yesterday morning, December 8. FraminghamEngine 5 & Ambulance 1 responded to the intersection at 6;24 a.m. Firefighters “provided for care and transport of a 20-year-old-male, complaining of left leg pain,” said Framingham...
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ, (Sister James Elizabeth), in her 62nd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Burke) Crann, and beloved sister of the late Mary Catherine...
UPDATED: Framingham Sustainability Coordinator Among The Award Winners at the 16th Annual Leading By Example Event at State House
BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration today, December 6, recognized seven Massachusetts state entities, municipalities, and two public sector individuals for their leadership in promoting initiatives that decarbonize operations and reduce environmental impacts, and associated energy costs of operations at the 16th annual Leading by Example Awards Ceremony. Awardees were...
WCVB
Foundation pays off full mortgage for fallen Mass. State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Tunnels to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage of the Brockton, Massachusetts home of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton, who was killed by a drunken driver nearly 12 years ago. Weddleton was struck and killed by a drunken driver on June 18, 2010, while...
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
Police: Bike Stolen at Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – A bicycle was reported stolen at the Framingham Public Library on Wednesday evening. The incident was reported to police on December 7 at 4:04 p.m. “A bicycle was taken from the lobby area”. ” at the main Framingham Public Library at 49 Lexington Street, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
