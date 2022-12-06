ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Students Asked to ‘Stay in Place’

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High issued an alert this morning, December 9. “Students at Framingham High School have been asked to stay in place due to a community based situation that Framingham first responders are currently managing teachers can continue teaching, but the hallways must remain clear,” announced the high school administration.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Families For Racial Equity in Education Receives Award

FRAMINGHAM – The organization Framingham Families for Racial Equity in Education (FFREE) received an award on Tuesday, December 6 from Citizens for Juvenile Justice. The organization present FFREE with the Youth Empowerment Award. “FFREE is committed to addressing structural racism and educational inequity in Framingham. As an organization, FFREE...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Jane Carithers Pearsall, 84

FRAMIGHAM – Jane Carithers Pearsall, age 84, died peacefully, Saturday, December 3, 2022, after a period of declining health and in the presence of her family. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Arch Townsend Carithers and Brenda (McElhaney) Carithers, Jane spent her childhood years in Wellesley, and Santa Monica, CA. She graduated from Wheaton College in 1960.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

City Council says no to proposed Worcester charter school

WORCESTER — The City Council unanimously, with one abstention, adopted a resolution Tuesday against a new proposed charter school in the city.  “They take our funding but there’s no level of accountability,” District 4 City Councilor Sarai Rivera said of charter schools, which are not overseen by local elected officials. “It’s almost like it takes away the voice of the community.” ...
WORCESTER, MA
Baker-Polito Administration Awards Framingham Police & Fire $123,774 To Support First Responder Staffing

BOSTON — Continuing their commitment to ensure the safety of residents across Massachusetts, the Baker-Polito administration today, December 8 announced nearly $4.8 million in funding to support municipal police and fire staffing in 10 communities, including the City of Framingham. The Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing (MUNI) Grant Program...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Wreaths To Be Hung Saturday at City Cemeteries To Honor Veterans

FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky would like to recognize the Veterans Council for their participation in the “Wreaths Across America” program. In what has become an annual tradition, members of the Veterans Council, and other volunteers, place a holiday wreath of remembrance at each of the City’s seven cemeteries to honor our deceased veterans.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Pedestrian Struck at Concord & Pond Streets

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fire responded to a pedestrian struck at Concord and Pond streets yesterday morning, December 8. FraminghamEngine 5 & Ambulance 1 responded to the intersection at 6;24 a.m. Firefighters “provided for care and transport of a 20-year-old-male, complaining of left leg pain,” said Framingham...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts

Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Anna Bridget Crann, CSJ, (Sister James Elizabeth), in her 62nd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Burke) Crann, and beloved sister of the late Mary Catherine...
BOSTON, MA
UPDATED: Framingham Sustainability Coordinator Among The Award Winners at the 16th Annual Leading By Example Event at State House

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration today, December 6, recognized seven Massachusetts state entities, municipalities, and two public sector individuals for their leadership in promoting initiatives that decarbonize operations and reduce environmental impacts, and associated energy costs of operations at the 16th annual Leading by Example Awards Ceremony. Awardees were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Police: Bike Stolen at Framingham Library

FRAMINGHAM – A bicycle was reported stolen at the Framingham Public Library on Wednesday evening. The incident was reported to police on December 7 at 4:04 p.m. “A bicycle was taken from the lobby area”. ” at the main Framingham Public Library at 49 Lexington Street, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
