Browne retiring after 33 years with Great Bend Police
The Great Bend Police Department has recently been operating at one over their limit to be fully staffed. They’ll need that plus one as Corporal William Browne has announced his retirement. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said Browne has been serving with the police department for 33 years,...
Cold case: Kansas man arrested 42 years after a woman was fatally shot in Great Bend
Mary Robin Walter, 23, was a wife and mother going to nursing school at Barton County Community College when she was fatally shot.
New county burn resolution on agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners will consider a new burn resolution for the county at their meeting on Tuesday. According to agenda documents, the proposed resolution has been reviewed and edited by all of the fire chiefs in Reno County, the Kansas Forest Service, NRCS, Conservation District, District Attorney's Office, County Counselor and Emergency Management.
Barton Co. law enforcement makes arrest in 1980 homicide
The Barton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of Mary Robin Walter that occurred January 24 of that year. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, age 68 of Burden, KS is being transported to Barton County at this time. Hanks was arrested at Oxford, KS.
2 die, 4 hospitalized after vehicles collide on rural Kan. road
STAFFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead and four continue to recover in the hospital after an SUV-pickup collision on a rural Kansas road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log reports that just after 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 50th Ave. and NE 40th St. in Stafford Co. - about 5 miles east of St. John - with reports of a crash.
Cop Shop (12/7)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/7) At 3:37 a.m. a medical alarm was reported at 4600 Railroad Avenue. At 1:37 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at MM 97 on S. US 281 Highway. Battery. At 1:37 p.m. a battery was reported at 198 N. US 281 Highway.
🎤City Edition: City Administrator Kendal Francis
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis that aired Dec. 7, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton County sheriff: Man arrested for 1980 murder, cold case thawed
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir released details on Friday about the arrest of 68-year-old Steven L. Hanks in connection to the 1980 homicide of Mary Robin Walter who went by “Robin.”. Bellendir said on the evening of Thursday, January 24, 1980, the Sheriff’s...
Water rates going up in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council passed planned increases in water rates starting in 2023 at their meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. "Revenue increases are necessary," said Public Works Director Brian Clennan. "But, they do align well with industry averages of...
TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
New details released in Barton County cold case arrest
New details have been released on the arrest in a 42-year-old cold case in Barton County. Mary Robin Walker was found fatally shot on January 24, 1980. Through an investigation, Steven Hanks was identified as a person of interest in the case, but no arrest was ever made. Hanks reportedly lived next to Walker at the time of her death.
Great Bend Mayor: This hasn't been easy on anyone
When Kendal Francis arrived to Great Bend in July 2018 to take over as city administrator, he came at a time when the city was somewhat divided and still getting over a sour confrontation between a former police chief and city administrator. Francis has been able to hold the reigns along the city’s path past the rockiness the past four years, but his time as manager will close Jan. 6, 2023 with his resignation.
Deadly Kansas crash claims life of 2, including 17-year-old
STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A deadly crash in Stafford County claimed the life of two people Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. According to the KHP, at 2:22 p.m. on Dec. 7 a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup and a 2006 Saturn Vue both entered the intersection of N.E. 50th Ave. and N.E. 40th […]
Barton County Sheriff: Be vigilant as burglaries spike
December usually sees a bigger spike in burglaries than any other month of the year. Around Barton County, the usual holiday trend could just be a coincidence. Sheriff Brian Bellendir says regardless of the cause, area residents should be proactive heading into the New Year. "We're seeing an uptick in...
Barton Co. heads, commission express frustration over tax statements
A tame Barton County Commission meeting turned into a lively conversation about tax statements Wednesday morning. The county recently mailed out property tax statements, which has prompted many phone calls to various officials. Treasurer Jim Jordan addressed the commission. "The treasurer's office, the only thing we do, or are responsible...
Man arrested after fleeing and hiding from Great Bend police
On Monday, Dec. 5 at approximately 4:20 p.m., an officer from the Great Bend Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation. The officer observed the tag displayed on the vehicle to return to a different vehicle. The officer made contact with the driver of...
Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (12/7)
OLD BUSINESS - OCCUPANCY AGREEMENT: 12th and Kansas, Great Bend:. -Matt Patzner, Director of Operations, provided details. As a means of community support, the State of Kansas Parole office is housed in the County office building at 1208 Kansas, Great Bend. This agency reimburses Barton County for a portion of the building’s utility costs. The adopted agreement will expire December 31, 2023.
Mexican man sentenced for DUI crash that killed Kansas man
A 21-year-old Mexican citizen will serve a year in prison for a drunk driving crash that killed a 56-year-old Schoenchen man in October 2021. After pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in September, Martin Efren Velazquez Cruz was sentenced Tuesday in Ellis County District Court to one year in prison. Cruz...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/8)
BOOKED: Steven Hanks on Barton County District Court warrant for Murder in the 2nd Degree, bond set at $500,000 C/S. BOOKED: William Sanders on Barton County District Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jedidiah Boyd on Barton County District Court warrant for Violation of...
Pilot Club of Great Bend welcomes new and returning members
Great Bend Pilot club initiated two new members while welcoming back a returning member during their first fifth Tuesday afterhours meeting. Great Bend Pilot Club recently added an afterhours meeting designed to provide another opportunity for those interested in joining but not able to attend the monthly first and third Tuesday noon meetings.
