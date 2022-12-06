ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Browne retiring after 33 years with Great Bend Police

The Great Bend Police Department has recently been operating at one over their limit to be fully staffed. They’ll need that plus one as Corporal William Browne has announced his retirement. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said Browne has been serving with the police department for 33 years,...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

New county burn resolution on agenda

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners will consider a new burn resolution for the county at their meeting on Tuesday. According to agenda documents, the proposed resolution has been reviewed and edited by all of the fire chiefs in Reno County, the Kansas Forest Service, NRCS, Conservation District, District Attorney's Office, County Counselor and Emergency Management.
RENO COUNTY, KS
WIBW

2 die, 4 hospitalized after vehicles collide on rural Kan. road

STAFFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead and four continue to recover in the hospital after an SUV-pickup collision on a rural Kansas road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log reports that just after 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 50th Ave. and NE 40th St. in Stafford Co. - about 5 miles east of St. John - with reports of a crash.
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (12/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/7) At 3:37 a.m. a medical alarm was reported at 4600 Railroad Avenue. At 1:37 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at MM 97 on S. US 281 Highway. Battery. At 1:37 p.m. a battery was reported at 198 N. US 281 Highway.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Water rates going up in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council passed planned increases in water rates starting in 2023 at their meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. "Revenue increases are necessary," said Public Works Director Brian Clennan. "But, they do align well with industry averages of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

New details released in Barton County cold case arrest

New details have been released on the arrest in a 42-year-old cold case in Barton County. Mary Robin Walker was found fatally shot on January 24, 1980. Through an investigation, Steven Hanks was identified as a person of interest in the case, but no arrest was ever made. Hanks reportedly lived next to Walker at the time of her death.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Mayor: This hasn't been easy on anyone

When Kendal Francis arrived to Great Bend in July 2018 to take over as city administrator, he came at a time when the city was somewhat divided and still getting over a sour confrontation between a former police chief and city administrator. Francis has been able to hold the reigns along the city’s path past the rockiness the past four years, but his time as manager will close Jan. 6, 2023 with his resignation.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (12/7)

OLD BUSINESS - OCCUPANCY AGREEMENT: 12th and Kansas, Great Bend:. -Matt Patzner, Director of Operations, provided details. As a means of community support, the State of Kansas Parole office is housed in the County office building at 1208 Kansas, Great Bend. This agency reimburses Barton County for a portion of the building’s utility costs. The adopted agreement will expire December 31, 2023.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Mexican man sentenced for DUI crash that killed Kansas man

A 21-year-old Mexican citizen will serve a year in prison for a drunk driving crash that killed a 56-year-old Schoenchen man in October 2021. After pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in September, Martin Efren Velazquez Cruz was sentenced Tuesday in Ellis County District Court to one year in prison. Cruz...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/8)

BOOKED: Steven Hanks on Barton County District Court warrant for Murder in the 2nd Degree, bond set at $500,000 C/S. BOOKED: William Sanders on Barton County District Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $20,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jedidiah Boyd on Barton County District Court warrant for Violation of...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Pilot Club of Great Bend welcomes new and returning members

Great Bend Pilot club initiated two new members while welcoming back a returning member during their first fifth Tuesday afterhours meeting. Great Bend Pilot Club recently added an afterhours meeting designed to provide another opportunity for those interested in joining but not able to attend the monthly first and third Tuesday noon meetings.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

