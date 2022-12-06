ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Walz touts opportunities from massive $17.6B budget surplus

By STEVE KARNOWSKI, TRISHA AHMED
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9PLL_0jZC5Y4X00
1 of 5

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers learned Tuesday they will head into the 2023 legislative session with a massive $17.6 billion projected budget surplus, and Gov. Tim Walz said he would like to return some of that money to taxpayers with rebate checks.

“The golden opportunity that we have to make Minnesota an even better and fairer and more inclusive and more prosperous state is there,” Walz said after the state budget agency released the new forecast. “And the opportunity to work together in the legislative bodies to make that happen is there.”

Walz gave reporters few specifics on how he will propose to use the surplus in the budget that he plans to unveil Jan. 24 for the two fiscal years starting July 1. He acknowledged his idea earlier this year for income tax rebates of $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for joint filers got a lukewarm reception from even his fellow Democrats. But he said it could be a “starting point” for negotiations anyway.

The governor also indicated he might support an easing of the state’s partial income tax on Social Security benefits but said eliminating it for the wealthiest Minnesotans is off the table.

Leaders of the new Democratic majority in both houses of the Legislature were noncommittal on rebates but were short on details about how they would like to use the surplus. Republicans, whose influence will be limited now that they have lost control of the Senate, called for tax cuts.

Other priorities for his next budget, Walz said, will include more resources for education; expanding affordable child care; helping families cope with high food and gas prices; and leveraging federal money to modernizing Minnesota’s infrastructure, including roads, bridges, transit and electric vehicle charging stations.

“Now is the time to lower costs for families,” Walz said. “Now is the time to reduce and get some money back in their pockets. Now is the time to make sure that those classrooms are funded with the things that they need to do to make our kids the best-qualified workforce in the world.”

Most of the surplus is about $12 billion in one-time money that will be sitting in the bank for the next budget. It results from stronger-than-expected tax revenues and lower spending. The projection factors in the forecast by the state’s economic consulting firm of a “mild recession” from now through mid-2023.

The agency’s previous forecast was for a record $12.1 billion surplus, including about $7 billion that the 2022 Legislature was unable to agree on how to spend because of partisan stalemates.

Budget Commissioner Jim Showalter said the surplus would look smaller if state law allowed him to factor inflation into projected spending. That quirk in state law isn’t usually a big deal when inflation is low, he said, but it has become more important now that inflation is high. Spending projected for the upcoming budget would be about $1.55 billion higher if inflationary cost pressures were included, he said.

Control of the Legislature was split between the Senate Republican and House Democratic majorities for the last four years. But Democrats flipped the Senate in the November election and will take full control of state government for the first time in eight years when the 2023 Legislature convenes on Jan. 3.

Democratic leaders welcomed the opportunities that the enormous surplus will give them.

“The era of gridlock is over,” said incoming House Majority Leader Jamie Long, of Minneapolis. “And we have a trifecta now that the voters have delivered. We have the ability, I think, to move big things. And we’re going to be really focused on what can help Minnesotans afford their lives when we know that many are still struggling.”

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, of Minneapolis, said she has “deep concerns” about the total elimination of Social Security taxes — which had been a Republican priority — because it would cost the state about $500 million per year.

The magnitude of the $17.6 billion surplus is “a little jaw-dropping,” said incoming GOP House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, of Cold Spring.

“We know that Minnesotans are being overtaxed,” Demuth said. “Money that could be kept within Minnesotan families to help with high grocery prices and with high energy bills -- that money needs to go back to Minnesotans.”

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor's race

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016 and 2020, is joining U.S. Sen. Mike Braun in what could become an expensive fight for the Republican nomination in hopes of extending the GOP’s 20-year hold on the governor’s office. Holcomb cannot seek reelection because of term limits. Crouch announced her campaign in an online video message released just hours ahead of Braun’s campaign kickoff event. Braun filed paperwork on Nov. 30 with state election officials allowing him to raise money for the governor’s race, a move that will forego him seeking another Senate term in 2024. Braun, 68, was a little-known wealthy businessman before fueling his successful 2018 Senate campaign with more than $11 million in personal loans. He presented himself as a political outsider, defeating Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Ohio court: Insurance doesn't cover business COVID losses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A commercial insurance policy doesn’t cover the income a business lost when the governor ordered a shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Supreme Court said Monday in a decision consistent with multiple court rulings nationally weighing similar questions. The state’s high court found that the temporary presence of COVID-19 in a community or at a business and the temporary presence of an infected person don’t amount to a direct physical loss that might be covered. “Many other state and federal courts considering insurance claims for business losses due to COVID and related shutdown orders have concluded that the mere loss of use of a premises does not constitute a direct physical loss,” the Ohio court said. A northeastern Ohio audiology company, Neuro-Communication Services Inc., had argued that its “all-risk” policy should cover financial losses from the shutdown. It was closed for several weeks in the spring of 2020 and said it suffered “significant income losses,” according to a court filing that didn’t specify the amount.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Donald Trump, who focused strongly on the state as he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss. Smith was appointed last month to oversee not only the Justice Department’s Mar-a-Lago investigation but also aspects of Trump’s scramble to stay in power — including his effort in Georgia — and the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In a Jan. 2 phone call, Trump had suggested that Raffensperger “find” the votes needed to give him a win in Georgia. The subpoena, which is dated Friday and was received by Raffensperger’s office Monday, follows others served last week in several states and counties. Like those other locations, Georgia was a target of Trump and his allies as they sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City. The company on Thursday estimated the spill’s size at about 14,000 barrels and said the affected pipeline segment had been “isolated” and the oil contained at the site with booms, or barriers. It did not say how the spill occurred. “People are sometimes not aware of the havoc that these things can wreak until the disaster happens,” said Zack Pistora, who lobbies the Kansas Legislature for the Sierra Club’s state chapter.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
The Associated Press

Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lamar Johnson has wrongly spent nearly three decades in prison for a St. Louis killing after a witness was coerced into falsely identifying him as the shooter, an attorney for the local prosecutor’s office told a judge Monday. But Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda Loesch said detectives will testify that they never threatened or coerced anyone. ”They did their job” and followed leads that pointed to Johnson as the killer, Loesch said. Kim Gardner, who leads the same St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office that secured Johnson’s 1995 murder conviction, believes he is innocent and is seeking to set him free after nearly 28 years in prison for the 1994 shooting death of Marcus Boyd. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office maintains Johnson was rightfully convicted. St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason is presiding over the hearing, which is expected to last all week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Winter storm that struck Sierra Nevada heads across US

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A winter storm that sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways in the Sierra Nevada will push across the United States and reach the Plains by mid-week, bringing significant rain and below-average temperatures. Marc Chenard, meteorologist at the National Weather Service at the national center in College Park, Maryland, said “it will be a busy week while this system moves across the country.” Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. The Heavenly ski resort at Lake Tahoe shut down some operations when the brunt of the storm hit Saturday. The resort posted video of lift chairs swaying violently because of gusts that topped 100 mph (161 kph), along with a tweeted reminder that wind closures are “always for your safety.”
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes are admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists. Prosecutors recently said that Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son last year to gain sympathy and distract others from his damning financial crimes. On Friday, prosecutors and defense attorneys debated the relevance of those years of alleged financial misdeeds that lined Murdaugh’s pockets with nearly $9 million. Murdaugh, the disgraced heir to a Lowcountry legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty and repeatedly denied any involvement in the June 2021 slayings of his wife, Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22. According to prosecutors, at the time of the killings, Murdaugh was terrified about a pending motion that threatened to expose years of substantial debts and illicit financial crimes by revealing his personal records. Such a move would have spelled “personal, legal, and financial ruin” for Murdaugh, state grand jury chief prosecutor Creighton Waters wrote in a filing Thursday.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Midday’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Midday” game were:. 07-12-14-15-19-29-30-33-35-40-41-45-52-57-58-62-64-69-73-78, BE: 57. (seven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-eight; BE: fifty-seven)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
592K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy