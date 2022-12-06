Read full article on original website
WECT
Construction causing non-harmful water discoloration in southern Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Construction in the Shallotte area is causing some non-harmful water discoloration in the southern parts of Brunswick County. “The discoloration is the presence of sediment in your water. These conditions are temporary and not harmful,” said the county in a release. You can figure...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County residents urged to conserve water
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Pender County is in its second year of winter drought conditions. “This places Pender County and Southeastern North Carolina in a dangerous situation,” said Kenny Keel, Pender County Public Utilities Director. “Streamflow is reduced during drought conditions as we are experiencing for the second year in a row.”
Ag spill makes another mess in Clinton
An agriculture spill left another mess in Clinton as the issue again reared its ugly and smelly head on Tuesday night — this time on N.C
All-way stop coming to Duplin County intersection
TEACHEY, N.C. – The traffic pattern at a Duplin County intersection will change next week after the N.C. Department of Transportation adds stops signs. The intersection of Lodge Street and East Avenue will become an all-way stop Dec. 12. Crews will install pavement markings and a stop sign in both directions of Lodge Street, where […]
coastalreview.org
GenX study finds Chemours-specific chemicals in residents
WILMINGTON – Many people living in the Cape Fear River basin who volunteered to take part in the most recent GenX exposure study had higher levels of four highly fluorinated compounds in their blood than the average American. While GenX was not found in the blood samples of 1,020...
WECT
Novant Health gives back to families in need through Adopt-A-Family
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As people continue to give back this holiday season, more than 150 families in need will receive Christmas gifts this year thanks to the staff at Novant Health. Novant employees from New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties teamed up to ‘adopt’ families from across the Cape...
WECT
Grant totaling $574,914 awarded for Wilmington Terminal Railroad upgrades
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded a $574,914 grant for upgrades to the Wilmington Terminal Railroad. The funding will go towards track upgrades along the mainline and in the Wilmington yard. The grant was awarded as part of $12 million in awards for short-line...
WECT
Southport receives $141,000 grant for ADA-accessible kayak launch
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has received a $141,000 grant via the NC Coastal Management Program for an ADA-accessible kayak launch. But even with the grant awarded on Oct. 25, the project still has a few more steps before it can be completed. Per the City of...
WECT
Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m. “Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.
WECT
Community works together to round up cows from the Cape Fear River
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach State Park rangers and members of the community worked together to help out cows who ended up in the Cape Fear River. “When you’re a police officer in a small island community, you may get some...
WECT
Area Walmart locations hosting Weller’s Wheels on Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Looking to donate a new bike to Weller’s Wheels?. Friday, Dec. 9 marks the last day to make a donation, and WECT will be live from three area Walmart locations to gather bikes for Weller’s Wheels. Unfortunately, WECT anchor Frances Weller will not be...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Controversy over Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s plans to address fox population
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) —There is a large fox population in one Brunswick County town, but local leaders’ plans to address the animals is causing controversy. An international animal rights organization is taking aim at Ocean Isle Beach’s plans for handling its fox population. Ocean Isle...
WECT
Several roads to get resurfaced in Brunswick County
SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor soon will resurface several roads in Brunswick County. The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.
WECT
Brunswick Co. starts process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted to start the process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000 at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 5. Per the agenda, this proposal was on the American Rescue Plan Act project priority list, and the purchase was...
WECT
50 years later, Leland man recalls Apollo 17 capsule recovery mission
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Wednesday marks 50 years since the last time astronauts blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and 50 years since a Leland man played a role in the historic Apollo 17 mission. Even well over 10 years into his retirement, Robert Farmer likes to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile stops in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC– (WWAY) One of the hottest rides in the US, making the rounds in our area for the next few days. The Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile was at the Harris Teeter near Porters Neck today. Over the next few days, it will be on display at a few of the...
WECT
Wilmington planning commission votes in favor of rezoning property along Cape Fear River
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 7 acres next to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge could be developed within the next few years. Cape Fear Development is proposing to build more than 200 residential units and 4,300 square feet of commercial space along Surry Street. The city’s planning commission cleared the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Proposed development for Wilmington riverfront is one step closer to fruition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –A proposed development on Wilmington’s south riverfront that will have residential and commercial space, is one step closer to becoming reality. The Wilmington Planning Commission voted in favor of rezoning 7.4 acres of land on Surry Street for the “Proximity at Dram Tree” project.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two accidents in Brunswick County cause power outages; who’s responsible for cost of damages?
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – What happens in cases like in Brunswick County on Tuesday where two separate incidents involved a snagged power line and a truck that crashed into a power pole? Who is responsible for the cost due to extensive damage, and power outages as a result?
WECT
“A dire situation:” Animal shelter over capacity as owners can no longer afford pets
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - More than 100 animals up for adoption in Pender County are anxiously waiting for a forever home. In the meantime, they are staying at the overcrowded Pender County Animal Shelter. Shelter Manager Jewell Horton says the shelter has seen an influx of animals being brought...
