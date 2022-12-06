ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County residents urged to conserve water

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Pender County is in its second year of winter drought conditions. “This places Pender County and Southeastern North Carolina in a dangerous situation,” said Kenny Keel, Pender County Public Utilities Director. “Streamflow is reduced during drought conditions as we are experiencing for the second year in a row.”
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

All-way stop coming to Duplin County intersection

TEACHEY, N.C. – The traffic pattern at a Duplin County intersection will change next week after the N.C. Department of Transportation adds stops signs. The intersection of Lodge Street and East Avenue will become an all-way stop Dec. 12. Crews will install pavement markings and a stop sign in both directions of Lodge Street, where […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

GenX study finds Chemours-specific chemicals in residents

WILMINGTON – Many people living in the Cape Fear River basin who volunteered to take part in the most recent GenX exposure study had higher levels of four highly fluorinated compounds in their blood than the average American. While GenX was not found in the blood samples of 1,020...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Novant Health gives back to families in need through Adopt-A-Family

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As people continue to give back this holiday season, more than 150 families in need will receive Christmas gifts this year thanks to the staff at Novant Health. Novant employees from New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties teamed up to ‘adopt’ families from across the Cape...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Southport receives $141,000 grant for ADA-accessible kayak launch

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has received a $141,000 grant via the NC Coastal Management Program for an ADA-accessible kayak launch. But even with the grant awarded on Oct. 25, the project still has a few more steps before it can be completed. Per the City of...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Crews respond to boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a boat fire at the Intracoastal Waterway just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet on Thursday at 9:39 a.m. “Units arrived on the scene shortly after finding a 36-foot vessel fully involved in fire. Two persons onboard were assisted off the vessel by some dredge crews in the area prior to our arrival. They were transported to shore by a Brunswick County Sheriff Marine unit and were not injured,” said a Tri-Beach Fire Department representative.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Area Walmart locations hosting Weller’s Wheels on Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Looking to donate a new bike to Weller’s Wheels?. Friday, Dec. 9 marks the last day to make a donation, and WECT will be live from three area Walmart locations to gather bikes for Weller’s Wheels. Unfortunately, WECT anchor Frances Weller will not be...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Several roads to get resurfaced in Brunswick County

SHALLOTE, N.C. (WECT) - A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor soon will resurface several roads in Brunswick County. The N.C. DOT recently awarded a $6.4 million contract to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson to resurface two sections of U.S. 17, one section of N.C. 904 and four sections of secondary roads.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. starts process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners voted to start the process to buy three ambulances for an estimated $900,000 at their meeting on Monday, Dec. 5. Per the agenda, this proposal was on the American Rescue Plan Act project priority list, and the purchase was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile stops in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC– (WWAY) One of the hottest rides in the US, making the rounds in our area for the next few days. The Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile was at the Harris Teeter near Porters Neck today. Over the next few days, it will be on display at a few of the...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy