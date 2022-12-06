Read full article on original website
Police: 17-year-old injured in shooting outside of indoor soccer facility in Hilliard
HILLIARD, Ohio — The Hilliard Division of Police is investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot outside of a indoor soccer facility last Friday. Dash camera video shows a chaotic scene as officers arrived at the facility located on Weaver Court North around 1 a.m. Hilliard Police Chief Mike...
Gun found at Hilliard school sees substitute teacher banned, charged
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A substitute teacher will no longer be allowed to work in the Hilliard school district after being accused Friday of bringing a gun to work. The Hilliard Division of Police charged 46-year-old Cynthia Wingo, of Columbus, with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, which is a […]
Man critical after shooting on I-70 in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 26-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting on Interstate 70 in east Columbus Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around noon near Alum Creek Drive and Livingston Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police. “Obviously a complete disregard for human life,” said Det. David...
Homicide suspect found during Gahanna domestic violence incident
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A domestic violence report in Gahanna led to the arrests of two men — including a fugitive from Michigan. On Monday, officers arrived at a house on Verdin Court with search and arrest warrants for 39-year-old Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, who was charged with domestic violence and assault, according to the Gahanna […]
Police: Substitute teacher charged after bringing gun to Hilliard elementary school
Police in Hilliard said a substitute teacher was charged after bringing a gun to an elementary school. According to a news release, a Glock 9mm was found Friday morning in a purse belonging to a substitute teacher at the Norwich Elementary School, located at 4454 Davidson Road. The substitute teacher,...
17-year-old arrested for allegedly bringing loaded gun to South Linden school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested Wednesday after police said he came to a South Linden school with a loaded handgun. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1300 block of Duxberry Avenue, where Linden-McKinley STEM Academy is located, at around 10:30 a.m. after calls that a student brought a […]
'They knew those kids were in the car': Columbus police looking for break in 2021 triple homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On December 7, 2021, a horrific crime ended with two children dead in a parked car along with the boyfriend of their mother. It happened in 6600 block of Kodiak Drive in southeast Columbus, not far from Canal Winchester. All of the victims were shot to...
For raping underage girl, man faces up to life in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping an underage girl more than once. Kristopher Collins, 29, was convicted on two counts of rape of a juvenile in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, the county prosecutor’s office announced. He was […]
Man accused of targeting Columbus’ Anheuser-Busch plant pleads guilty
See an earlier report on James Meade II in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of threatening to crash a plane into the Anheuser-Busch plant on the North Side pleaded guilty Thursday. James Meade II reached a deal with prosecutors where he pleaded guilty to one count of inciting to violence, […]
Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
Businesses urged to contact Reynoldsburg police after windows shot out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police are urging businesses and residents in the city to file a report if they were victims of an incident from September. According to a post made Tuesday on the department’s Facebook page, police said 22 victims, including businesses and vehicles, had windows shot out with a pellet gun on […]
‘Next leg of the race’: Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon on why she’s leaving
'Next leg of the race': Columbus City Schools Superintendent Talisa Dixon on why she's leaving.
Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
Police: Man robs northeast Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an unknown amount of money from a northeast Columbus bank Tuesday. Columbus Police said the man entered the Fifth Third Bank on the 5900 block of North Hamilton Road at 11:30 a.m. where he approached the counter. He presented the teller […]
One year later, still no arrests in Kodiak Drive killing of two children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the brutal fatal shooting of two children and a young man, and Columbus police are pleading for the community’s help in solving the crime. On Dec. 7, 2021, 22-year-old Charles Wade, 9-year-old Demetrius Wall-Neal, and his 6-year-old sister Londynn were all shot and killed while […]
Grove City – Be on the Lookout for Armed Robbery Suspects
Grove City – Grove CIty police have sent out a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for two suspects in an armed robbery and car theft. According to the bolo, police are looking for two black females who were both armed that held up a victim in the area of Park Street in Grove City. They were seen in a 2019 Cadillac XTS four-door with a license plate of GAK3474 if seen call 911.
Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
Two-car collision in South Hilltop turns fatal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in the South Hilltop area Thursday night. Columbus Police said that just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet Impala traveling east on West Mound Street collided with a grey Chrysler 200 while attempting to turn north on Edwin Street. Two people were […]
Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) – Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that...
Woman charged with assaulting two others with car, prompting police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for community help in searching for a suspect in connection with an assault — both physical and with a car — in northeast Columbus. Latasha Fowler has warrants for two counts of felonious assault, which reportedly occurred July 31 just after 3 a.m. on the […]
