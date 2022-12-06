ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Seasonal Witchcrafted Yule Market coming to Glendale

 3 days ago

The seasonal vendor market, Witchcrafted Yule Market, makes its return to Glendale.

The one-day market features a curated collection of handcrafted goods, baked goods, occult art, ritual supplies, tarot cards, crystals, candles, handcrafted jewelry, oddities, and offerings from select boutique retailers.

The market is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at Glendale Civic Center, 5750 W. Glenn Drive. There will be food trucks at the front of the Glendale Civic Center and tarot readers located in a patio garden area.

Admission is $5 cash at the door.

The only way to become a vendor is through the application process and confirmation email from witchcraftedmarket.com .

