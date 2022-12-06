Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked one of the most festive cities in the US
HOUSTON - It's the most wonderful time of year and if you're in Houston, then you're in the right spot for getting into the seasonal spirit. According to a study from LawnStarter, which looked at several factors including holiday festivals and European-style Christmas markets serving delicious candies. Its findings showed Houston to be ranked the sixth most festive city in the U.S.
fox26houston.com
Houston’s Bread Man Baking Co. rolling in dough for decades
Did you know that some of the best bread you will find anywhere is made right here in Houston? Bread Man Baking Co. is creating some of the fluffiest and most delicious bread you will ever taste. FOX 26’s Ruben Dominguez shows us how the company is now in a bigger facility and knocking out more tasty loaves than ever before.
fox26houston.com
Record-breaking heat returns to Houston again this December
HOUSTON - An 80-degree day in Houston during the month of December is not unheard of, we actually average about two per year. But one week into the month and we have already had three days, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures at or above 80 degrees. Last...
fox26houston.com
Meet the Houston Zoo’s new cougar cubs
Clinic Keepers with Houston Zoo show us a glimpse of cougar cuteness! Shasta VII and Louie are now 3 months old and spending time behind the scenes in our quarantine building before they move to their new home on exhibit.
fox26houston.com
Visit Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration in Houston for some magic, dancing
HOUSTON - It’s a magical time of year! The Christmas lights are out, everyone’s in the holiday spirit, and the Harry Potter: Yule Ball Celebration has finally arrived in Houston. Trust me, even Malfoy's father will want to hear about this! If you’re a Harry Potter fan, you...
fox26houston.com
12 Days of Christmas Day 2: The Vivas Family
FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 2, we're giving holiday cheer to the Vivas family.
fox26houston.com
Houston Rodeo 2023 concert tickets to go on sale
HOUSTON - Throw on your cowboy boots and grab your hats, Houston Rodeo concert tickets are now on sale!. Tickets will go on sale for recent artists the organization has announced will perform as part of the 2023 lineup. SUGGESTED: Lauren Daigle, The Chainsmokers, Cody Jinks to perform at 2023...
fox26houston.com
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake
HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
fox26houston.com
Where can you use fireworks legally in Harris County?
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - New Year's celebrations are already being planned as the end of 2022 approaches and we prepare to step into 2023. Fireworks are always a great way to bring in the new year with a bang! The bright colors and beautiful patterns can leave viewers amazed. In...
fox26houston.com
Oysters harvested in Galveston Bay recalled for cases of gastrointestinal illnesses
Texas Department of State Health announced a recall of oysters harvested in Galveston. According to officials, all oysters harvested in the TX 1 area of southeastern Galveston Bay have been recalled after a few dozen cases of gastrointestinal illnesses were reported from people in southeast Texas and Florida. This recall...
fox26houston.com
Day 1 of 12 Days of Christmas Day: The Gonzalez Family
FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 1, we're giving holiday cheer to the Gonzalez family.
fox26houston.com
Women seen on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Authorities across the Houston area are looking for thieves responsible for recently stealing from retail stores. "Always during the holiday season we do see an uptick in organized retail crime in general," said Lt. Danny Keele from the Jersey Village Police Department. SUGGESTED: New surveillance video...
fox26houston.com
Patient dear to Santa's heart grateful to be alive after his own heart stopped several times
HOUSTON - At this time of year, there are a lot of celebrations going on. Perhaps some of the biggest, believe it or not, are among people beating the odds in Houston hospitals. We caught up with someone who’s near and dear to Santa’s heart, whose own heart almost quit before Christmas.
fox26houston.com
Argument leads to shooting during vigil near west Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One woman is currently in the hospital after a shooting near west Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigator Kevin Cote, around 9:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 6 South near Mission Bend, a woman and a man got into an argument. As they were arguing, a second woman drove up and started arguing with the first woman.
fox26houston.com
Foggy, misty Friday morning then isolated showers with afternoon highs near 80
Houston's high temps have hit the low 80s each of the last four days and will get close again today, but changes are on the way. A round of storms looks likely from late Saturday through early Sunday which could cool the air a bit and affect your weekend. Next week, a cold front could bring strong storms followed by windy and much cooler weather.
fox26houston.com
The Drop - New Music & Gift ideas December 1, 2022
HOUSTON - Ruben Dominguez and Quinn Bishop at Cactus Music with all the latest new music dropping this weekend and great holiday gift ideas. Flaming Lips - Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary. Beach Boys - Sail on Sailor Box Set. LP REISSUES. Queen. 2 Pac - (Makavelli and...
fox26houston.com
Father shot, later died inside his home after 5 people attempted to break in his car
HOUSTON - A father of three was killed after five suspects shot at him as he was returning home. Around 1:40 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Beechaven. When they arrived, officials found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the torso. They attempted CPR but unfortunately, he was dead at the scene.
fox26houston.com
Father of 5-year-old Houston boy who will die without bone marrow transplant in search of lifesaving hero
HOUSTON - "We can't save our own kids' life. We need help from somebody else to save our own children's life," said Marco Gonzalez. Gonzalez has dedicated his life to saving others. "I don't like to ask for help," he said. "But now I've got to ask for help, I...
fox26houston.com
Wife of HPD Officer hit by a train whispers in his ear the gender of their first baby
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is in critical condition after he was hit by a train on Wednesday morning. Sr. HPD Officer Vidal Lopez was hit by the train while in uniform, as he headed to work just before 7 a.m. in his own personal vehicle on Fulton at Stokes Street.
fox26houston.com
Scammers taking over bank accounts, stealing funds
HOUSTON - More people are getting scammed out of money by thieves taking over their bank accounts. Account takeover attacks are up 307% since 2019 and cost people $11.4 billion last year, according to SpyCloud. SUGGESTED: Nearly half of Americans expect to go into debt buying holiday gifts. George Cray,...
Comments / 0