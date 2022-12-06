Read full article on original website
Report: Warriors Interested in Trading James Wiseman for Jakob Poeltl
The Warriors are reportedly interested in the Spurs' big man.
Stephon Marbury Brutally Calls Out NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith
Stephon Marbury roasted Stephen A. Smith in a rant where he explained why he doesn't take Stephen A's basketball takes seriously.
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Hat Designs By Vin Baker, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez For BMO Bucks Custom Cap Series
For the fourth consecutive season, the Milwaukee Bucks teamed up with BMO for the BMO Bucks Custom Cap Series. This season’s collection was created by former Bucks All-Star and current assistant coach Vin Baker, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and Bucks center Brook Lopez and will be given away at three home games during the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Photos of each hat are available for download here.
Memphis Grizzlies Medical Update
Upon reevaluation, Desmond Bane is progressing in his rehabilitation from a right big toe sprain and sesamoid injury and has been cleared to begin a gradual re-loading protocol. If the toe responds positively to the re-loading protocol, a return to play is projected in 3-4 weeks.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Nia Long Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Ime Udoka-Celtics Take
Nia Long was asked about Ime Udoka during a recent red carpet. Nia Long went through an incredibly difficult personal hardship a few months ago. Of course, this is because she was cheated on by former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka cheated with a Celtics staffer, which subsequently led to the team making this a public matter.
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are "untouchable" in trade talks
The Chicago Bulls have ruled out trading away DeMar DeRozan or Zach LaVine, according to a recent report.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the two teams were in talks involving a three-team trade and even named some players in the mix.
Zion Williamson says playoff loss to Suns played part in late dunk
Pelicans star Zion Williamson admitted he went up for a 360 dunk at the end of Friday night's win over the Suns because they eliminated New Orleans from the playoffs last season.
"I'd have one or two of your six rings" — Ron Harper claims the Cavaliers would've stopped Michael Jordan's first three-peat
Years before he joined Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls, Ron Harper was a member of the up-and-coming Cleveland Cavaliers squad.
Kathryn Tappen out in latest shakeup to NBC's golf team
More changes will be coming to NBC’s broadcast team for its coverage of the PGA Tour in 2023. Golfweek has learned that Kathryn Tappen, who handled post-round player interviews this season, will be replaced by a revolving door of Golf Channel talent already on site, including Cara Banks and Damon Hack. Tappen declined to comment and neither Banks nor Hack responded to messages.
League Executive Says Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Has Worst Contract In NBA
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson has faced criticism from fans who think he is overpaid. Now, Robinson is starting to hear it from league personnel. An NBA executive recently told Heavy.com Robinson's $90-million contract is the "worst" in the league. “You can argue that, for its length, he has the...
Five-star recruit sits behind Duke basketball bench in MSG
Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, the son of former five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, hasn't named finalists in his recruitment. Furthermore, neither the 247Sports Crystal Ball nor the Rivals FutureCast has projected a school to come out on top. But the Duke basketball staff appears to be among the frontrunners.
Dejounte Murray (ankle) leaves game vs. Knicks
Update: New developments of this story have been moved here. Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray was forced out of Wednesday’s 113-89 road loss to the New York Knicks with a sprained left ankle in the first quarter. Murray suffered his injury 3 1/2 minutes into the game and added...
Kia Rookie Ladder: Andrew Nembhard's big night, plus Paolo Banchero rises up
Two point guards battled all night long in Indiana’s game at Golden State Monday, producing these stats lines:. Guard 1: 31 points, 13 assists on 13-of-21 shooting and 5-of-7 from the arc, finishing a plus-16 in his team’s 112-104 victory. Guard 2: 12 points, 6 assists, 3-of-17 and...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Kings
On Friday night, the Cavaliers get a chance for revenge – and to extend their homecourt mastery – when they welcome Domantas Sabonis and the Kings to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Wine & Gold improved to an Eastern Conference-best 11-1 at home on Tuesday night – cooling down...
