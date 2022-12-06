Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Philadelphia Receives Its Sixth Bus of Migrants From Texas Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Jeweler Convicted of Selling Counterfeit Rolexes, $750,000 Financial FraudTaxBuzzUpper Darby, PA
Related
newtownpress.com
UPDATE ON WARRINGTON MILL DAM
WOOLWICH TWP. — Warrington “Mill” Road has been closed since September due to the instability of the Warrington Mill Dam that lies under the roadway. Questions have arisen as to who actually owns the dam and who is responsible for the cost of repairing. According to minutes...
NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say
A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.
Missing Atlantic City teen has been found
An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
Catalytic converters stolen from NJ church vans used to carry seniors: Police
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey church is one of the latest victims in a series of catalytic converter thefts across the region. Earlier this week, CBS3 told you about thieves stealing catalytic converters from school buses.A church from Mount Laurel has an inspiring message for the thieves. As he drove into Fellowship Community Church, Pastor Tim Hunt says he noticed something unusual underneath one of his church's vans."I pulled in, and I pulled next to one and realized there was a piece of pipe underneath that was laying there so I crawled underneath and found out that...
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
Miracle Hudson River rescue: Pup saved after swimming from NYC to NJ
EDGEWATER — Move over Captain Sully. There is a new hero on the Hudson. Members of Edgewater Fire Company #1 rescued a six-month-old 50-pound service dog named Bear that swam across the Hudson River from Manhattan to New Jersey early Tuesday morning. The Leonberger Bernese mix was found under...
NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple
"Will" from Marshall Van Lines is actually Waled M. Elfki and he's wanted by the FBI.Photo byBergen County Prosecutor's Office. What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
southjerseyobserver.com
Traffic Advisory: Route 55 Guide Rail Replacement Project Begins in Gloucester County Between Lambs Road & Almonesson Road
Sections of the southbound shoulder between Lambs Road in Mantua and Almonesson Road in Deptford will be closed for guide rail replacement work beginning December 7. The work will start at 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will continue daily Monday through Friday for approximately two months. When the southbound...
School bus catalytic converter thefts: NJ police look for suspects
BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- New surveillance video from police shows people stealing catalytic converters from school buses parked overnight.The thefts occurred November 28th and 29th at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center. Two vehicles were seen pulling up on video.During both of these incidents, the driver of an SUV dropped off the suspects while the driver of a white sedan acts as a lookout.Police say the thieves cut a hole in the fence and stole six catalytic converters.They also damaged two vehicles while unsuccessfully cutting their converters.Last month in Washington Township, Gloucester County, police warned the public about a...
Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor At Jersey Shore, In NY State
A 19-year-old man has been charged with repeatedly raping a minor at both the Jersey Shore and in New York State, authorities said. Jon Edward Pelcin of Monroe, NY, was arrested there on Nov. 29 following an investigation by local authorities and New York State Police. Pelcin committed the sexual...
Is Bertucci’s Dead? Another Restaurant Abruptly Closed in Marlton, NJ
Another one! It looks like things are going downhill pretty rapidly for Bertucci's!. You may have caught wind of this when the Bertucci's by the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne PA just closed abruptly, which you can read more about HERE. Well the same thing just happened at this South...
South Jersey Man Arrested With Pound Of Crystal Meth: Prosecutor
A Burlington County man has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison for selling crystal methamphetamine, authorities said. Richard Mallinson, 54, of Mount Holly previously pleaded guilty to drug possession with the intent to distribute, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. This was a result of...
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Can You Help? 17 Unidentified People Found Dead in Northern NJ Since 2000
17 unidentified people have been found dead in North Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from infants that were only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 50s and 60s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road, in wooded areas,...
Great Places in South Jersey to Bring Your Dog
I'll admit it. I enjoy hanging out with my dogs. We often read about great places to bring our spouse or our kids, but what about our 4-legged kids? This time of year, there are actually some really cool places to bring your best friend. If you travel up the...
Fight over woman led to man being repeatedly run over in N.J. parking lot, cops say
A fight between two men in an Old Bridge parking lot last week ended with one man running over the other multiple times and killing him after a dispute involving a woman, authorities said. Details about the Nov. 29 altercation in the parking lot of medical offices on Perrine Road...
N.J. weather: How much snow will you get? Check our map for snowfall totals in your town.
Snow is in the forecast for northern New Jersey counties on Sunday with up to 3 inches of accumulation expected in some spots. The best chance for 2 to 3 inches will be in Sussex County, according to the National Weather Service. AccuWeather.com is calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow in the northwest corner of the state.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township. PSP DuBois responded to an incident of harassment near Vo Tech Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, around 1:10 p.m. October 13. According to a release issued on Tuesday,...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6