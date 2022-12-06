ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow Township, NJ

UPDATE ON WARRINGTON MILL DAM

WOOLWICH TWP. — Warrington “Mill” Road has been closed since September due to the instability of the Warrington Mill Dam that lies under the roadway. Questions have arisen as to who actually owns the dam and who is responsible for the cost of repairing. According to minutes...
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ Murder Suspect Nabbed In Bucks County, Police Say

A New Jersey man wanted for murder was arrested in Bucks County early on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say. David Holland, 30, was wanted on a homicide charge in Trenton when police in Falls Township researched his temporary vehicle registration tag and learned he had an active arrest warrant, officials said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Missing Atlantic City teen has been found

An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Catalytic converters stolen from NJ church vans used to carry seniors: Police

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey church is one of the latest victims in a series of catalytic converter thefts across the region. Earlier this week, CBS3 told you about thieves stealing catalytic converters from school buses.A church from Mount Laurel has an inspiring message for the thieves. As he drove into Fellowship Community Church, Pastor Tim Hunt says he noticed something unusual underneath one of his church's vans."I pulled in, and I pulled next to one and realized there was a piece of pipe underneath that was laying there so I crawled underneath and found out that...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
NJ Scam Gone Bad: FBI Wanted Men Target the Wrong Couple

"Will" from Marshall Van Lines is actually Waled M. Elfki and he's wanted by the FBI.Photo byBergen County Prosecutor's Office. What would you do if you were planning a stressful move from one state to another, you hire a seemingly professional moving company, and then the company steals all of your belongings? That’s exactly what happened to Point Plesant-based tattoo artist, Sydney Smith this past Friday.
School bus catalytic converter thefts: NJ police look for suspects

BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- New surveillance video from police shows people stealing catalytic converters from school buses parked overnight.The thefts occurred November 28th and 29th at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center. Two vehicles were seen pulling up on video.During both of these incidents, the driver of an SUV dropped off the suspects while the driver of a white sedan acts as a lookout.Police say the thieves cut a hole in the fence and stole six catalytic converters.They also damaged two vehicles while unsuccessfully cutting their converters.Last month in Washington Township, Gloucester County, police warned the public about a...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
State Police Calls: Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Juvenile Accused of Harassment in Winslow Township. PSP DuBois responded to an incident of harassment near Vo Tech Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, around 1:10 p.m. October 13. According to a release issued on Tuesday,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Northfield NJ
