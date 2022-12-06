ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

hillsboroughnc.gov

Town of Hillsborough Weekly Digest: Dec. 9, 2022

The following are news releases and key reminders for the work week ending Dec. 9:. Hillsborough police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a larceny in October that has now resulted in the death of a then 82-year-old employee at The Home Depot. If you have any information, please contact Investigator Jones. Details, various contact methods and a link to the surveillance footage are available in the news release.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina taxpayers to pay $1.4M in incentives for three companies

(The Center Square) — Taxpayers will subsidize three North Carolina businesses by more than $1.4 million over the next dozen years, Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week. On Monday, Cooper touted a $100,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund to help the building products company Woodgrain with its $7.5 million expansion in Rocky Mount. The Idaho-based company manufactures moulding, millwork, windows, doors and other parts in seven North...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

129 jobs coming to Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC

CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
CARY, NC
FOX8 News

Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
RALEIGH, NC
hillsboroughnc.gov

Your Sewer System Needs a Gift: Keep Grease Out

Washing food scraps and grease down drains clogs pipes. Get a free fat trapper from the town. As you’re preparing holiday treats or cleaning up afterward, give your sewer system a gift by keeping grease out of your drains!. Why. Washing food scraps and grease down kitchen sinks is...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Department Of Labor Fines Johnston County Business For Workplace Death

SELMA – The NC Department of Labor has fined a Johnston County business following the death of an employee. Vicky Lopez died May 3, 2022 after her arm became trapped inside a commercial dough mixer at Azteca Market on Meghan Circle in Selma. She was trapped in the industrial machine for two hours before being freed. The 44 year-old woman was airlifted from the scene and underwent emergency surgery but died later that day as a result of her injuries.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

The State Will Pay The Power Bills For Certain Low-Income Households

Are you part of a low-income family living with an older adult or someone with physical challenges?. Then the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program is an option to explore. Households with adults and people with disabilities can now apply for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) “Low Income Energy Assistance Program.”
FOX8 News

Randolph County residents concerned about brown water

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Ramseur and Franklinville tell FOX8 they never know what color the water coming out of their tap will be. Over the weekend, a leak at the Ramseur Water Plant led to murky, brown water for customers across both towns. Officials were able to get the leak under control […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
GREENSBORO, NC

