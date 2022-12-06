Read full article on original website
hillsboroughnc.gov
Town of Hillsborough Weekly Digest: Dec. 9, 2022
The following are news releases and key reminders for the work week ending Dec. 9:. Hillsborough police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a larceny in October that has now resulted in the death of a then 82-year-old employee at The Home Depot. If you have any information, please contact Investigator Jones. Details, various contact methods and a link to the surveillance footage are available in the news release.
triad-city-beat.com
Beloved Corner Farmers Market in GSO faces uphill battle against sudden health dept restrictions
Kathy Newsom is exhausted. For the last few months, she’s been working nonstop to help the dozens of vendors at the Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro make sense of new restrictions put in place by the Guilford County Health Department. First contact with the department at the end of...
Find the best holiday lights at homes across the Triangle
The holidays are here, and WRAL has your guide to the best lights at homes across our area. We reached out to dozens of homeowners to create a map of most festively decorated homes in the Triangle and in central North Carolina. As more families send in their photos, we...
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $1.4M in incentives for three companies
(The Center Square) — Taxpayers will subsidize three North Carolina businesses by more than $1.4 million over the next dozen years, Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week. On Monday, Cooper touted a $100,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund to help the building products company Woodgrain with its $7.5 million expansion in Rocky Mount. The Idaho-based company manufactures moulding, millwork, windows, doors and other parts in seven North...
Richard Childress’ winery, Alamance Foods set to expand after state awards grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Five governments in the Triad are among 14 dividing nearly $3 million in the most recent set of grants approved by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority that are designed to bring jobs and private investment to the state. Gov. Roy Cooper approved these payments to invest in the reuse and […]
129 jobs coming to Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
alamancenews.com
Governor announces expansion of, and state incentives for, Alamance Foods in Burlington
The office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced the multi-million-dollar expansion of a Burlington-based food processing plant that promises to add some 135 new jobs to local labor market. According to the governor’s office, Alamance Foods has accepted a state-level subsidy to defray the cost of the proposed expansion of...
wraltechwire.com
Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC
CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
United Furniture Industries layoffs prompt multiple job fairs, Triad companies hiring
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tons of local companies and organizations have been reaching out to offer jobs to those impacted by the abrupt layoffs at United Furniture Industries last month. Several companies spoke with FOX8 about their willingness to hire those who were left without their jobs and benefits right as the holiday season began. […]
Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
hillsboroughnc.gov
Your Sewer System Needs a Gift: Keep Grease Out
Washing food scraps and grease down drains clogs pipes. Get a free fat trapper from the town. As you’re preparing holiday treats or cleaning up afterward, give your sewer system a gift by keeping grease out of your drains!. Why. Washing food scraps and grease down kitchen sinks is...
'Out of control:' Glenwood South residents complain of noise, violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — During Tuesday night's city council meeting, residents of Glenwood South shared concerns over the noise and violence. Residents say there has been some changes to help address these issues – like additional lights, trash cans lining the streets and more officer patrols. However, some residents...
jocoreport.com
Department Of Labor Fines Johnston County Business For Workplace Death
SELMA – The NC Department of Labor has fined a Johnston County business following the death of an employee. Vicky Lopez died May 3, 2022 after her arm became trapped inside a commercial dough mixer at Azteca Market on Meghan Circle in Selma. She was trapped in the industrial machine for two hours before being freed. The 44 year-old woman was airlifted from the scene and underwent emergency surgery but died later that day as a result of her injuries.
rhinotimes.com
The State Will Pay The Power Bills For Certain Low-Income Households
Are you part of a low-income family living with an older adult or someone with physical challenges?. Then the state’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program is an option to explore. Households with adults and people with disabilities can now apply for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) “Low Income Energy Assistance Program.”
NC Power Outage: Top questions answered about Moore County attack on energy grid
PINEHURST, N.C. — Tens of thousands are still in the dark Monday after an attack on North Carolina's power grid. During a press conference Tuesday, Moore County officials said a curfew is still in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moore County Schools will be closed on Wednesday,...
Power grid attack: Duke Energy previously fined for security violations, report alleges
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Amid a power grid attack in North Carolina, Channel 9 has uncovered a report alleging Duke Energy was fined $10 million over security violations in the past decade. Two substations in Moore County were attacked Saturday night, leaving families, businesses and schools in the dark...
Can Moore County residents get reimbursed for food loss due to power outage?
"There are no reimbursements available from FEMA or the State for Individual Assistance since there is not a state or federal declaration"
Randolph County residents concerned about brown water
RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Ramseur and Franklinville tell FOX8 they never know what color the water coming out of their tap will be. Over the weekend, a leak at the Ramseur Water Plant led to murky, brown water for customers across both towns. Officials were able to get the leak under control […]
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
