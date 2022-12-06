Read full article on original website
Related
43-year-old Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi Tuesday evening. The crash happened on SH-285 in Kleberg. According to the Police, a silver Nissan and a Ford F-250 were involved in the collision.
TxDOT: Overnight crash involving 18-wheeler closes SH-285
KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An overnight accident involving an 18-wheeler closed State Highway 285 between US 281 in Falfurrias and US 77 in Riviera Wednesday night. The Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District reported assisting Texas DPS and TxDOT Corpus Christi crews in the accident that left the 18-wheeler overturned. The accident occurred 5 […]
Several migrants discovered in back of 18-wheeler in Kleberg County
KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler was arrested Friday morning after several migrants, found to be in the country illegally, were discovered in a trailer in Kleberg County. The driver was also arrested on suspicion of DWI, the police report states. A 911 call came in...
Conveyor belt machine causes plant fire on Hopkins Road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a plant fire Friday afternoon on the city's north-west side. Crews arrived on Hopkins Road near the Corpus Christi International Airport . The call was for a large filter container that had caught fire. CCFD officials told 3NEWS...
CCPD officer identified in late November shooting at scene of domestic disturbance
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCPD officer has been identified in relation to a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. Officers arrived at to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance call. After arriving, officers made contact with a suspect who pulled out his weapon, which forced Senior Officer Alexander LaBatto to discharge his gun, according to the CCPD blotter.
Emergency crews respond to 18-wheeler rollover in Kleberg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kleberg County first responders are currently on scene of an 18-wheeler rollover on SH-285 near Santa Rosa Ranch. Both SH-285 and US Hwy 281 are closed so crews can clean up the wreckage. Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) will conduct an investigation...
CCPD respond to rollover accident on Crosstown
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a vehicle rollover off of Hwy 286 northbound near South Port Avenue. One vehicle did rollover but all passengers have non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials with CCPD. More from 3News on KIIITV.com:. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily...
Off-duty officer identified in Sunset Rodeo shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer has been identified in connection with a shooting that happened last month at Sunset Rodeo, a business off of South Staples St. Senior Officer David Mendoza was one of the off-duty officers working on location at a bar on the...
Texas traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure worth $1.8M
A traffic stop that occurred on the morning of Dec. 2 led to a discovery of fentanyl worth $1.8 million.
Drunk Driver Blamed for Aransas Pass Wreck
, , Motorists approaching Cleveland Blvd. from Harrison Blvd. in Aransas Pass, right across from City Hall and the police station will notice something disturbing, remnants of a violent crash, the result it turns out from an alleged drunk driver. This is all that’s left from the December 1 collision that occurred around 11:00 p.m., according to authorities. A stop sign was knocked over and a streetlamp sheared right off its base, now lying on the ground, useless. Police tellThe Progress a male driver was speeding through the curve coming up to W. Wheeler, hit the curb, and the rest is history. Debris from the crash helped investigators match him with the damage done when they caught up to the driver moments later. After a field sobriety test it was determined the man had too much to drink and has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
Drugs, exotic animal skins, and weapons seized by Alice PD
The Alice Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division was investigating a burglary when they discovered what they say are stolen items.
CCPD investigates shooting near Uptown Corpus Christi
CCPD responded to a shooting at about 9:15 p.m. at the Bay Vista Pointe Apartment complex located on the 800 block of Caranchua Street.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Crime Blotter: Wanted Person/ Fugitive: Indecent Assault
BISHOP (News Release) - At approximately 2:56 PM on 12/08/2022, Bishop Police Department Shift I Officers, along with the assistance of Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, executed an arrest warrant on a subject in the 800 block of N. 14th Street, in Kingsville, Texas. The suspect in this case, identified as...
Corpus Christi woman found not guilty in nursing student's 2018 murder
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County jury found Thelma Villarreal not guilty in the 2018 shooting homicide of 21-year-old Alexandra Winfree. Trial began Wednesday in Judge Missy Medary's 347th District Court and resumed Thursday morning, with witnesses giving testimony along with Villarreal herself. Villarreal's defense team said the...
mysoutex.com
Fatal shooting in Refugio County
A Woodsboro man was shot to death at a Woodsboro residence Tuesday morning by Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to RCSO Sheriff Pinky Gonzales. According to a post on the RCSO Facebook page, deputies were called to a residence at 4:57 a.m., after a 9-1-1 call was received from a male subject at a residence in Woodsboro stating that there were gunshots fired.
Crews St. murder suspect was convicted in 1991 murder case
Court documents have been obtained detailing a murder conviction for Hector Davila. The same man accused of the murder of his home health care taker.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Blue Angels Make Winter Stop in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi hosted Blue Angel #7, Lieutenant Commanders Thomas Zimmerman, and Blue Angel #8, Lieutenant Commanders Brian Vaught for their winter visit in advance of the Wings Over South Texas Air Show (WOST). The Wings Over South...
Woman identified in Crews Street homicide, man jailed and charged with murder
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The woman reportedly killed by 62-year-old Hector Davila in the 2400 block of Crews Street has been identified as Melissa Hernandez. Davila was arrested Friday on murder charges after police were asked to perform a welfare check on the Crews Street home and found a woman's body, Corpus Christi police officials said Monday in a press release.
Lane closures on Nueces River Bridge Project
Two of the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 will close on that bridge beginning Thursday night at nine.
RCSO investigating officer-involved shooting that left one man dead
One man is dead after the Refugio County Sherriff said he shot at officers outside of residence in Woodsboro.
Comments / 0