Jim Wells County, TX

ValleyCentral

TxDOT: Overnight crash involving 18-wheeler closes SH-285

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An overnight accident involving an 18-wheeler closed State Highway 285 between US 281 in Falfurrias and US 77 in Riviera Wednesday night. The Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District reported assisting Texas DPS and TxDOT Corpus Christi crews in the accident that left the 18-wheeler overturned. The accident occurred 5 […]
FALFURRIAS, TX
KIII 3News

Conveyor belt machine causes plant fire on Hopkins Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a plant fire Friday afternoon on the city's north-west side. Crews arrived on Hopkins Road near the Corpus Christi International Airport . The call was for a large filter container that had caught fire. CCFD officials told 3NEWS...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD officer identified in late November shooting at scene of domestic disturbance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCPD officer has been identified in relation to a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. Officers arrived at to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance call. After arriving, officers made contact with a suspect who pulled out his weapon, which forced Senior Officer Alexander LaBatto to discharge his gun, according to the CCPD blotter.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD respond to rollover accident on Crosstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a vehicle rollover off of Hwy 286 northbound near South Port Avenue. One vehicle did rollover but all passengers have non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials with CCPD. More from 3News on KIIITV.com:. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Drunk Driver Blamed for Aransas Pass Wreck

, , Motorists approaching Cleveland Blvd. from Harrison Blvd. in Aransas Pass, right across from City Hall and the police station will notice something disturbing, remnants of a violent crash, the result it turns out from an alleged drunk driver. This is all that’s left from the December 1 collision that occurred around 11:00 p.m., according to authorities. A stop sign was knocked over and a streetlamp sheared right off its base, now lying on the ground, useless. Police tellThe Progress a male driver was speeding through the curve coming up to W. Wheeler, hit the curb, and the rest is history. Debris from the crash helped investigators match him with the damage done when they caught up to the driver moments later. After a field sobriety test it was determined the man had too much to drink and has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
ARANSAS PASS, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Crime Blotter: Wanted Person/ Fugitive: Indecent Assault

BISHOP (News Release) - At approximately 2:56 PM on 12/08/2022, Bishop Police Department Shift I Officers, along with the assistance of Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, executed an arrest warrant on a subject in the 800 block of N. 14th Street, in Kingsville, Texas. The suspect in this case, identified as...
BISHOP, TX
mysoutex.com

Fatal shooting in Refugio County

A Woodsboro man was shot to death at a Woodsboro residence Tuesday morning by Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to RCSO Sheriff Pinky Gonzales. According to a post on the RCSO Facebook page, deputies were called to a residence at 4:57 a.m., after a 9-1-1 call was received from a male subject at a residence in Woodsboro stating that there were gunshots fired.
WOODSBORO, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Blue Angels Make Winter Stop in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi hosted Blue Angel #7, Lieutenant Commanders Thomas Zimmerman, and Blue Angel #8, Lieutenant Commanders Brian Vaught for their winter visit in advance of the Wings Over South Texas Air Show (WOST). The Wings Over South...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

