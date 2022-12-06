ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs

Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
DERRY, NH
CBS Boston

3 New England restaurants make "Top 100" list

BOSTON - Two restaurants in Boston and one in Maine have landed on a year-end list of the best restaurants in the country.OpenTable released its ranking of the "Top 100 Restaurants for 2022" based on millions of reviews from diners. The restaurant reservation service says customers had "a new vigor for dining out" this year.Both Boston selections are Back Bay neighbors and owned by the same parent company - one specializing in seafood and the other a steakhouse. Atlantic Fish Co., founded in 1978, has 4-and-a-half stars based on more than 10,000 reviews on the OpenTable website."The food was delicious....
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
liveforlivemusic.com

PHOTOS: Karina Rykman Captivates Sold-Out Crowd At The Pressroom In Portsmouth

Karina Rykman played a sold-out show at The Pressroom in Portsmouth, NH with her eponymous trio Wednesday night. Rykman made headlines over the weekend collaborating with Phish bassist Mike Gordon during her show at Nectar’s in Burlington, VT on Saturday, December 3rd. The two bassists jammed on Rykman’s song “City Kids” along with guitarist Adam November and drummer Chris Corsico. Even without help from Cactus—or perhaps because of the buzz generated by the bassists’ meeting—Rykman had no trouble filling the intimate Pressroom, which holds a capacity of less than 200 spectators.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
MassLive.com

NH rescuers carry Chelmsford hiker 1 mile off icy trail after injury

A Massachusetts woman hiking with her husband in New Hampshire was rescued Monday after she slipped on an iced-over rock, injuring her ankle, authorities said. Mary Ellen Morris, of Chelmsford, was just a mile from the trailhead of Peaked Mountain. But the injury left her unable to hike out on her own, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game officials who reached Morris and carried her to safety.
CHELMSFORD, MA
NECN

Smith & Wollensky to Open in Former Del Frisco's Grille Space in Burlington

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Earlier this year, it appeared that a hospitality group which is part of an an Irish investment firm was going to open an Italian restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston. Now we have learned that the group will be opening another one of its restaurants in the space instead.
BURLINGTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine

Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
PORTLAND, ME
Boston

An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023

The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

People Are Jazzed That The Office Lounge is Opening a Dover, New Hampshire, Location

When I heard "The Office Lounge", I thought to myself, "is this a 'The Office'-themed restaurant, as in the hit TV show starring Steve Carell?" If you are expecting to see Michael Scott quotes all over the walls and Dunder Mifflin-esque decor, you are barking up the wrong tree. However, people absolutely love this upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar in Rye, New Hampshire.
DOVER, NH
Boston

What Boston meteorologists are saying about Sunday night’s snow

"Several inches of snow are likely in western MA with less as you head east." National Weather Service: ‘A general 1-3″ of snow is expected late SUNDAY-early MONDAY morning’. Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston & NECN: ‘A system approaches from the west Sunday evening thru night’. Cindy Fitzgibbon,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy