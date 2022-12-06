OHIO – The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program (“MMCP”) is issuing a voluntary product recall on plant material products sold to dispensaries by cultivator, Green Investment Partners, LLC (“GIP”). GIP initiated the present recall and reported to MMCP that certain batches of medical marijuana plant material did not pass all state-required laboratory testing prior to distribution and sale to patients. Specifically, the recalled products do not meet state testing requirements for total yeast and mold. The MMCP is continuing to investigate and will issue an executive summary at the conclusion of the investigation.

