Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month is going to hit Ohio residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan Dumlao/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
These nine Ohio-based Fortune 500 companies donated to election deniers’ campaigns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week’s Senate runoff in Georgia marks the end of a long campaign season — the first since 2020, after which 147 members of Congress objected to the results of the presidential election despite no findings of widespread fraud. Many of those members ran for re-election, with support from major corporations […]
Woman’s mother is wrongfully billed thousands due to Department of Taxation ‘glitch’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lyn Herron said her mom, Jeane, started making jewelry in the early 2000s, but hardly made any money from the venture. “My mom never even sold $1,000 in jewelry in her entire time doing this in over 10 years,” said Herron. Still, Herron said, they applied for and received a vendor’s […]
Ohio ‘Chicken Bill’ could expedite process for oil and gas companies to extract natural gas from state parks
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — If an Ohio bill passes, hikers traversing the paths of Hocking Hills and other state parks might soon have to share the trails with another type of park patron: Oil and gas companies. House Bill 507, or ‘The Chicken Bill,’ was meant to reduce the minimum number of poultry chicks that […]
ideastream.org
Ohio tech firms are desperate for workers in Northeast Ohio's shrinking labor market
Ohio is shaking off its rust-belt reputation thanks to a surging tech sector. Intel’s chief this summer renamed central Ohio the "Silicon Heartland." Electric vehicle production in the Mahoning Valley has some people calling it "Voltage Valley." But these new industries are running into a growing problem — finding...
Wage theft: Employers are stealing from employees, and getting away with it
Andy Schumann is a Cleveland musician who reports wage theft is a problem for too many local artists, he's hoping for greater accountability and penalties for companies who steal from their employees.
Plants blamed for AEP Ohio’s summer power outage that affected thousands
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio and the regulatory agency over it agreed Thursday that the reason behind a summer power outage was a chance encounter with plant life. While AEP Ohio markets itself as the dominant power provider in central Ohio with nearly 1.5 million customers, the agency PJM Interconnection oversees the company as […]
Dark web mushroom dealers tracked by Ohio drug task force, millions in crypto seized
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A drug dealing operation that sold psychedelic mushrooms nationwide just had its leader sentenced in federal court in Columbus, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said Wednesday. James Verl Barlow, 45, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess […]
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief Money
Are you struggling even more because of the winter season? Officials know inflation is not the only economic hardship faced by residents. The state has set aside money to help with winter-related expenses.
13abc.com
Ohio agencies offering heating assistance, walk-in help events
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio agencies are offering heating assistance and walk-in help events to help Ohioans with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. The Ohio Development Services Agency says Ohioans who...
Gaslighting Ohio: The state senate vote was 22-7 to define natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green energy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill in state parks and reclassify natural gas as “green energy.”. We’re talking about the absurdity on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
WOUB
Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) – Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that...
sciotopost.com
Recall – Ohio Medical Marijuana, “Power Plant” for Vaporization
OHIO – The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program (“MMCP”) is issuing a voluntary product recall on plant material products sold to dispensaries by cultivator, Green Investment Partners, LLC (“GIP”). GIP initiated the present recall and reported to MMCP that certain batches of medical marijuana plant material did not pass all state-required laboratory testing prior to distribution and sale to patients. Specifically, the recalled products do not meet state testing requirements for total yeast and mold. The MMCP is continuing to investigate and will issue an executive summary at the conclusion of the investigation.
WLWT 5
Gov. DeWine announces rollout of body cameras for Ohio Department of Natural Resources officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz announced Friday that ODNR has begun outfitting all natural resources and wildlife officers with body cameras. ODNR officers are certified peace officers who are required to enforce all laws and statutes of...
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Ohio lawmakers consider new photo ID requirement for voters
Voters may have fewer identification forms to choose from to show at the polls in 2023, as Ohio lawmakers consider mandating photo ID to cast a ballot in the state.
Ohio bill seeks to reduce cosmetology, barber training requirements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are close to passing a bill that could affect anyone who ever gets a haircut or a facial. The Ohio Senate passed a bill that will lower standards for state barber and cosmetology licenses, but a state barber’s association is trying to block the bill which would cut cosmetology […]
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object
I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
