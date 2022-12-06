ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

13abc.com

Ohio agencies offering heating assistance, walk-in help events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio agencies are offering heating assistance and walk-in help events to help Ohioans with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. The Ohio Development Services Agency says Ohioans who...
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Judge places hold on Ohio law limiting local gun restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) – Columbus city leaders are celebrating a Franklin County judge’s ruling that puts a temporary hold on the state law barring cities from passing many gun restrictions. The ruling from Judge Stephen McIntosh is only temporary, but for now it blocks a state law that...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Recall – Ohio Medical Marijuana, “Power Plant” for Vaporization

OHIO – The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program (“MMCP”) is issuing a voluntary product recall on plant material products sold to dispensaries by cultivator, Green Investment Partners, LLC (“GIP”). GIP initiated the present recall and reported to MMCP that certain batches of medical marijuana plant material did not pass all state-required laboratory testing prior to distribution and sale to patients. Specifically, the recalled products do not meet state testing requirements for total yeast and mold. The MMCP is continuing to investigate and will issue an executive summary at the conclusion of the investigation.
OHIO STATE
Roger Marsh

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MORAINE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH

