cbs4indy.com
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived,...
cbs4indy.com
Firearms investigation ends in officer-involved shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — What started out as a traffic stop during a firearms investigation resulted in a suspect and police exchanging gunfire Friday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said detectives with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force conducted a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Illinois Street as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD releases video of deadly October police shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Edited body camera video released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department showed officers attempting to negotiate with an armed man before storming into the bedroom where he held his girlfriend hostage. The incident happened on Oct. 2, 2022 in the 500 block of S. Holt Road. Police...
cbs4indy.com
Indy man sentenced to federal prison after throwing gun out of window during chase with IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite throwing a gun out of a car window during a police chase, an Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators said 32-year-old John Ellis-Strayhorn pleaded guilty to the charge. He was charged in...
cbs4indy.com
Male killed in shooting over ‘transaction gone wrong’ in Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A man was shot and killed Thursday night over a “transaction of sorts gone wrong,” police say. Brownsburg Police were called to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road just after 11 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male with an apparent gunshot wound(s). He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
cbs4indy.com
Police: man tried to abduct boy who was riding his bike
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Police are investigating after a boy said a man tried to abduct him while he was riding his bike. The Westfield Police Department said the report came in around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. The boy said he was riding his bike near the 700 block of Burgess Hill Pass when a man approached and grabbed his arm.
cbs4indy.com
Court documents reveal details in Anderson homicides after 2 men arrested
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on W....
cbs4indy.com
Decades later, remains of two Baumeister victims returned to their families
WESTFIELD, Ind. — “Our phone’s ringing off the hook.”. That’s Jeff Jellison, who is both the Chief Deputy Hamilton County Coroner and the Coroner-Elect. He said a single phone call months ago prompted a review of the notorious case of serial killer Herbert Baumeister. “A family...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD arrests man for drug and weapons charges after he accidentally shot himself
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested an Indianapolis man following an accidental shooting Tuesday night. IMPD officers were called to the 2400 block of Arlington avenue just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said Sims Bledsoe was laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound in his right thigh. Officers applied...
cbs4indy.com
'It shakes you,' neighbors concerned after attempted abduction in Westfield
Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. ‘It shakes you,’ neighbors concerned after attempted …. Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. Local small business owners pleased over traffic...
cbs4indy.com
Project Safe Neighborhoods provides more cameras for patrolling Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — New police technology is helping local and federal law enforcement find some reprieve from staffing challenges. Virtual policing, as IMPD calls it, puts more eyes in more areas. With a notable decrease in homicides, shootings and robberies, they believe they’re on the right track. “Who are...
cbs4indy.com
At least 12 people have contacted investigators to provide DNA in search of Baumeister property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The search to identify remains on the former property of a suspected serial killer has crossed state lines. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison confirmed 12 people contacted his office so far to provide DNA, including some from outside of Indiana. They are hoping to learn if...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Man found passed out on sidewalk in second shooting of the morning
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said they found the victim of a shooting Thursday morning passed out on the sidewalk. Officers arrived to the area of E. 42nd Street and Brentwood Drive around 5:30 a.m. They located a man in his mid-40s unconscious outside. Due to the man not being conscious,...
cbs4indy.com
Indy home hit by at least 90 bullets during shooting that left man wounded
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis home was hit by at least 90 bullets early Thursday morning. The shooting left one man wounded. Just after 4 a.m., a home on Gent Ave. came under fire. That’s on Indy’s near northwest side, near W. 21st St. and N. Harding St.
cbs4indy.com
Delphi suspect’s lawyers request public funds to pay for defense
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Defense attorneys for Delphi suspect Richard Allen are requesting additional public funds to pay for experts and court expenses. Allen, who’s accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017, is being defended by a pair of court-appointed attorneys: Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi.
cbs4indy.com
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A least one person was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Howard County. Authorities said the crash happened on U.S. 35 near Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston. State police added that the road is closed at this time.
cbs4indy.com
Police: Man stabbed neighbor over where bike was parked
UNION CITY, Ohio — Police in Indiana and Ohio responded to a dispute between neighbors that ended with a woman stabbed in the arm and a man arrested. Officers in Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio responded to a stabbing on Saturday in Union City, Ohio. According to...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Thief steals car with female passenger still inside, drops her off in downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was unhurt after being a victim of a carjacking in downtown Indianapolis, said IMPD. Police responded to the incident just before 12:30 a.m. outside of W. Maryland Street. The address matched a restaurant at the Circle Centre Mall. According to a police report, someone had...
cbs4indy.com
Sentence reduced for man who pleaded guilty in connection with Amanda Blackburn’s 2015 murder
INDIANAPOLIS – One of the men convicted in connection with the 2015 murder of Amanda Blackburn will spend significantly less time in prison. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty to robbery and burglary charges in 2017. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop multiple charges, including murder. He testified against the gunman in the case, Larry Taylor.
cbs4indy.com
Student arrested for intentionally setting fire at Lawrence North High School
INDIANAPOLIS — A student has been arrested after intentionally setting a fire in the boy’s bathroom Wednesday morning. Lawrence North High School officials say the fire started in a second-story boy’s bathroom on the north side of the school. Students were safely evacuated from the school. The...
