ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived,...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Firearms investigation ends in officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — What started out as a traffic stop during a firearms investigation resulted in a suspect and police exchanging gunfire Friday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said detectives with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force conducted a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Illinois Street as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD releases video of deadly October police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Edited body camera video released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department showed officers attempting to negotiate with an armed man before storming into the bedroom where he held his girlfriend hostage. The incident happened on Oct. 2, 2022 in the 500 block of S. Holt Road. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Male killed in shooting over ‘transaction gone wrong’ in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A man was shot and killed Thursday night over a “transaction of sorts gone wrong,” police say. Brownsburg Police were called to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road just after 11 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male with an apparent gunshot wound(s). He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
BROWNSBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police: man tried to abduct boy who was riding his bike

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Police are investigating after a boy said a man tried to abduct him while he was riding his bike. The Westfield Police Department said the report came in around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. The boy said he was riding his bike near the 700 block of Burgess Hill Pass when a man approached and grabbed his arm.
WESTFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Project Safe Neighborhoods provides more cameras for patrolling Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — New police technology is helping local and federal law enforcement find some reprieve from staffing challenges. Virtual policing, as IMPD calls it, puts more eyes in more areas. With a notable decrease in homicides, shootings and robberies, they believe they’re on the right track. “Who are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Delphi suspect’s lawyers request public funds to pay for defense

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Defense attorneys for Delphi suspect Richard Allen are requesting additional public funds to pay for experts and court expenses. Allen, who’s accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017, is being defended by a pair of court-appointed attorneys: Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A least one person was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Howard County. Authorities said the crash happened on U.S. 35 near Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston. State police added that the road is closed at this time.
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police: Man stabbed neighbor over where bike was parked

UNION CITY, Ohio — Police in Indiana and Ohio responded to a dispute between neighbors that ended with a woman stabbed in the arm and a man arrested. Officers in Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio responded to a stabbing on Saturday in Union City, Ohio. According to...
UNION CITY, OH
cbs4indy.com

Sentence reduced for man who pleaded guilty in connection with Amanda Blackburn’s 2015 murder

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the men convicted in connection with the 2015 murder of Amanda Blackburn will spend significantly less time in prison. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty to robbery and burglary charges in 2017. In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop multiple charges, including murder. He testified against the gunman in the case, Larry Taylor.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy