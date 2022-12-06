Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This sweet girl was recently surrendered to us because her owners could no longer care for her. Bailey is about two years old and she is a very happy, energetic girl. She is such a snugglebug! Bailey loves mealtime and is very eager to please. She seems to do well with other dogs in our outside runs but would like to meet any other dog in the prior to adoption. If you can give Bailey the perfect forever home, apply today! Visit Bailey at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
We’ve all heard of or seen the occasional animal in a tree. Stereotypically, it’s a cat. Sometimes it’s scalier: Remember the black snake up a tree in Frick Park a few years ago?. But man’s best friend is typically not on that list. Anthony Mwape said...
A Pittsburgh-based rescue shelter, known on TikTok as @saveourstrays.pgh is testing its luck with social media so a wider audience can see all their beautiful animals that are up for adoption. This rescue is already doing such an amazing job. They’ve saved over 400 cats a year from living on the city streets. But the hope is to always do better.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local woman celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday.Catherine Gentilcore is the widow of a World War II veteran, so the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs threw her a party on Thursday.Gentilcore shared her secret for living this long with KDKA."This is for everybody, and this is called empathy," Gentilcore said. "Does everyone know what empathy means? Empathy means you see someone who needs help and you help them."Her other secret? Gentilcore says she ate a Klondike ice cream bar every day, three times a day.
Instead of simply raising a beer to toast their wives, Andrew Kelley and Kai Leszkowicz raised a whole brewery. And since their significant others are sisters, they took Georgia and Claudia’s maiden name and called the Virginia-based business Aslin Beer Co. That’s marriage done right, guys. The dual...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're looking for a holiday gift for someone who loves everything Pittsburgh, here's something that might be perfect for them.You've heard of the elf on the shelf, but this is the Yinzer Elf on a Shelf.Delightfully, he has a mullet, of course he's wearing black and gold, holding a Terrible Towel, and wearing a 'Stillers' foam finger.It sells for $24.99 and supports local nonprofits including Animal Friends.The Yinzer Elf was created by Larry Richert, Jim Krenn, and Rob Rogers, who also created a line of Yinzer Elf Christmas cards.The cards sell for $5.
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Pennsylvania but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Holiday Magic Light Garden at the beautiful Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
A Pennsylvania community is feeling outraged after a unique deer well-known in the area was poached by a hunter recently. According to one resident, the deer, which was uniquely albino, has been roaming within the community for nearly a decade. People were so enamored with the animal that they traveled from miles around in hopes to get a glimpse of the buck.
A famous store chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about giveaways and other details about the grand opening event. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, the famous convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz will open its newest Pennsylvania location in Ellwood City.
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The people behind the popular Wedding Cookie Table are sharing their recipes for pizzelles and biscotti!Our Favorite Biscotti by WandaIngredients 6 eggs2 c sugar1 c oil (No canola oil; use vegetable oil)2 tsp vanilla extract2 tsp almond extract6 c flour2 tsp baking powder1 tsp baking soda1 tsp saltDirectionsBeat eggs with mixer. Add sugar, beat again.Add oil and mix. Add flour which has been sifted together with baking powder, soda and salt. Mix with wooden spoon. Spoon 6 rows - two each on three greased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. With a serrated knife, slice diagonally. Toast in over 5 minutes on each side. Pizzelles by LindaIngredients and Directions 1 dozen eggs - well beaten 3 c sugar 2 tsp vanilla 2 tsp lemon extract 2 tsp anise extract Beat well. Melt 1 pound oleo. Cool and add to egg mixture. 4 tsp baking powder 6 c pastry flour Sift 5 c flour and baking powder together then add sixth c if needed. Make in electric pizzelle iron.
If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
Pittsburgh’s mayor, Ed Gainey, has had enough with the gun violence. He shed the dress shirt, tie and sportcoat for a hoodie, jacket, jeans and Steeler hat and spoke candidly to the crowd assembled for Kaari Thompson’s vigil. Thompson, 4, was shot and killed at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues on Dec. 1. Her mother, Temani Lewis, died days later.
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
Can you even imagine being trapped on the first floor of your home, not able to use your own restroom or sleep in your bed? That is what a Brentwood woman is, dealing with, but she’s thankful to even be alive.
They have been seeking help for months now, but still have many open positions.
PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
There are a few predictable signs that the holiday season is rapidly approaching: Christmas music, chilly weather and performances of “The Nutcracker.” The cast at Confluence Ballet is hoping to surprise still with a new version of the easily recognizable classic. Confluence Ballet’s “Nutcracker for a Difference,” set...
1) Who knew there was a world-class voice talent living in the Pine-Richland area? Well, evidently, Jackie Evancho knew! She started out by entering talent contests, including St. Barnabas’ Kean Idol. Acting was also in Evancho’s early repertoire. She performed in Pittsburgh Musical Theater’s version of High School Musical in 2007. She cut an independent album, Prelude to a Dream, and what a prelude to a dream it was. Evancho posted videos of her performances to YouTube. She was turned down twice in auditions for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The third time was indeed the charm. The ladder to mega-stardom presented itself in 2010 after the nation heard her incredible classical song performances on “America’s Got Talent.” She came in second. Since then, she has recorded eight studio albums, all of which achieved success on the music charts, and is the youngest artist ever to achieve platinum sales status. She sang the national anthem at President Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Her latest release is 2019’s The Debut. On it she sings songs of Broadway’s new American songbook. She is also reportedly completing a tribute album of Joni Mitchell songs, Carousel of Time. 8 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. (R.H.)
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
