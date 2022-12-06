New Blood taking on Blue Blood Part 2 For the Vipers. History will be made (or at least kept a possibility) for both teams in the Alamodome at 1PM on Saturday in the 6A D2 Semi-Final matchup between the Austin Vandegrift Vipers (13-1) and the Katy Tigers (14-0). Vandegrift, in just their 13th Season of football is looking for their first trip to Jerry World and the State Championship Game. Katy, winner of 9 State Championships in their storied history, is looking to add title number 10 to their trophy case with their first trip back to AT&T Stadium since winning the 6A D2 Championship in 2020. Katy is 15-4 in State Semi-Final Games, Vandegrift is 0-1, with their only other appearance coming in 2014 while in 5A.

VAN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO