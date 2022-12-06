ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

NFL Draft: Jaheim Bell Enters Transfer Portal

By Robert Gregson
 3 days ago
One of the more versatile weapons in the country, do it all tight end Jaheim Bell has entered the transfer portal.

Bell has positional versatility and an intriguing athletic profile that many teams will covet as he searches for his next school. South Carolina couldn't utilize his skillset as much as they hoped, with most of his production not occurring until later in the year.

Expect Bell to land at a premier program sometime in the coming weeks. A splash transfer, if Bell can add production to his athletic profile, expect him to be one of the higher-rated prospects in the 2024 tight-end class.

