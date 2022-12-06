"Cheers" cast members mourn death of Kirstie Alley

'Cheers' cast member Ted Danson mourns death of Kirstie Alley 02:51

BOSTON – Members of the iconic show "Cheers" are mourning the death of actress Kirstie Alley , who died following a brief battle with cancer.

Alley's children announced the 71-year-old actress' death on Monday.

Ted Danson, who played Sam Malone on Cheers, said he was on an airplane watching an old episode of the show shortly before learning of her death.

"I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of 'Cheers.' It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes," Danson said. "Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard. As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her."

Rhea Perlman played Carla Tortelli in the show, which was set in the now iconic Boston bar. Perlman called Alley a "unique and wonderful person and friend."

"Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created. She had massive Halloween and Easter parties, and invited the entire crew of the show, and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I've never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I'm going to miss her very, very much."

Alley joined the cast of Cheers in its sixth season and stayed on for six more, becoming a star through the end of the show's run in 1993.

Kelsey Grammar, who played Dr. Frasier Crane in Cheers, said "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."

Alley won an Emmy and Golden Globe for her character, Rebecca Howe.