ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

What Is Mewing? Experts Weigh In on the Viral TikTok Trend

Reply to @itsjeremiah.w 3 STEP MEWING TUTORIAL #mewing #jawline #tutorial. "Mewing" is the latest beauty trend taking social media by storm. TikTok and YouTube users are claiming the technique can help reshape a person's jawline, among other things. We consulted with two experts to find out whether mewing actually works,...
Daily Mail

Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'

The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
wegotthiscovered.com

The official word of the year perfectly sums up our collective existential fatigue

After mass consultation with the public, Oxford Dictionaries have unveiled their “word of the year”, which is intended to encapsulate the “ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months.” Let’s say the answer is the perfect fit for those of who wish we could just bury ourselves under a blanket, lock the door, and ignore the increasingly hellish nightmare world outside.
AdWeek

Twitter: How to Mute Someone

Twitter allows users to mute other users on the social networking platform. When someone mutes someone else, they won’t see that account’s content on their timeline. If the user is following the account they muted, they won’t unfollow it. Our guide will show you how to mute...
The Independent

Facebook Dating adds age verification tools to protect under 18s

Facebook’s dating platform is to introduce age verification tools to confirm that only adults are accessing the over-18 version of the app.Parent company Meta is to use age assurance technology from UK firm Yoti on Facebook Dating, which will ask users to upload an ID document or use Yoti’s facial age estimation technology, which analyses a selfie taken by the user.Yoti said the users will be asked to verify their age when Meta’s own age detection technology finds potential discrepancies in the age someone has provided and their suspected age.The system will initially roll out to users in the US,...
Android Police

Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
Indy100

The creator of Gmail says this AI chatbot could kill off Google search

ChatGPT, the newest and most advanced AI chatbot rising in popularity may give Google Search a run for its money, according to the creator of Gmail. Since being released last week by OpenAI, ChatGPT has impressed and startled users with how comprehensive its ability to decipher prompts and deliver answers. Examples of users engaging with ChaptGPT have gone viral on Twitter, with people believing it could be the future of advanced AI."Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption," Paul Buchheit, the computer engineer who helped created Gmail tweeted in response to some of the examples.Sign...
Robb Report

The Internet’s Favorite New Photo App Is Using Your Selfies to Train Its AI

Photo-editing app Lensa grew massively popular over the last week as social media has become flooded with people posting AI-generated selfies from the program’s latest feature. For $3.99, Lensa users can upload 10 to 20 images of themselves and then receive 50 selfies generated by the app’s artificial intelligence in a variety of art styles. But, before you slam the purchase button, a word of warning: Lensa’s privacy policy and terms of use stipulate that the images users submit to generate their selfies, or the “Face Data,” can be used by Prisma AI, the company behind Lensa, to further train the AI’s neural...
The Atlantic

The Age of Social Media Is Ending

It’s over. Facebook is in decline, Twitter in chaos. Mark Zuckerberg’s empire has lost hundreds of billions of dollars in value and laid off 11,000 people, with its ad business in peril and its metaverse fantasy in irons. Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has caused advertisers to pull spending and power users to shun the platform (or at least to tweet a lot about doing so). It’s never felt more plausible that the age of social media might end—and soon.
Gizmodo

Twitter Placed Ads on White Nationalists' Profiles

When Elon Musk took over Twitter, he prompted a mass exodus of advertisers worried his reign might elevate hate speech and other stomach-churning content that would then appear alongside their ads. Musk had said he would restore a vast swath of accounts banned for violating Twitter policies, and he did, resurrecting nearly 12,000 accounts, including violent neo-Nazis.
techaiapp.com

An AI app that can spot deepfake videos of famous people

A pair of researchers, one with Gymnasium of Johannes Kepler, the other with the University of California, Berkley, has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) application capable of determining whether a video clip of a famous person is genuine or a deepfake. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National...
marktechpost.com

Meet ChatGPT: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chatbot That Knows Everything

If you still haven’t heard about the latest development in the field of conversational AI, let us introduce you to ChatGPT, the newest release from OpenAI. This large language model is available for everyone to use for a limited time. It has been creating a buzz on social media for its engaging, sometimes humorous, and occasionally dark responses to user queries. People all over the globe are having fun interacting with ChatGPT and trying to push its boundaries. So what is ChatGPT, and what makes it different from other conversational AI systems?
NBC News

NBC News

555K+
Followers
62K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy