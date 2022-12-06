Salt Lake City, UT – The majority of Utah voters across party lines and age groups agree that the state should eliminate the income tax on Social Security benefits, states a new AARP poll. Fully 66% of Utah voters agree with this change with 69% of Republicans agreeing, 67% of Democrats agreeing, and 65% of Independents agreeing. The survey showed removing Utah’s tax on Social Security benefits even had strong support from all age groups: 54% of 18-34 years olds agree, 67% of 35-49 year olds agree, and 75% of those age 50 and over agree. With Utah’s 2023 Legislative Session weeks away, AARP is calling on the Governor and lawmakers to make eliminating the tax on Social Security benefits a top priority.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO