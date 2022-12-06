Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Details Emerge On Proposed Residential-Retail Development In Springfield
A New York developer is offering more details about plans for a retail and residential development in downtown Springfield near the medical district. Adirondack Community Development plans to build the six-story structure at 5th and Madison, just across from Union Square Park. The ground floor would be retail and commercial, with five upper stories of one- to three-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $1100 to $1450 a month. The Lofts on Madison would be geared to toward families, as well as workers in the medical district and downtown areas.
Ground breaks on $67M carbon-capture plant in Springfield
The University of Illinois’ Prairie Research Institute is involved in the $67 million project. One lawmaker said this is almost as big for the U of I as the Illini basketball team’s win over Texas this week.
uis.edu
Human Resources Updates and Announcements - 12.9.22
Greetings! Here are some important updates and announcements from the UIS Office of Human Resources:. While there will be no campus-wide holiday party this year, departments are encouraged to individually celebrate the season and recognize the hard work and commitment of UIS employees. We look forward to celebrating with everyone in May at the 2nd Annual End of the Academic Year Party. Details forthcoming this spring.
thesouthlandjournal.com
ISVMA Recognizes Illinois Veterinary Professionals for 2022 Excellence in Animal Healthcare
ISVMA Recognizes Illinois Veterinary Professionals for 2022 Excellence in Animal Healthcare (Springfield, IL) — The Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association (ISVMA) presented its annual awards before membership at its recently held convention. The awards recognize Illinois veterinarian professionals who provide compassionate care for companion animals and livestock, and whose actions impact organized veterinary medicine in Illinois.
freedom929.com
FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (12/9/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Those in favor of passing a newly proposed bill to ban the future sales of certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois are planning for a vote when lawmakers return for the Lame Duck General Assembly session starting January 4th. Many gun rights groups throughout Illinois are promising lawsuits if the measure passes.
‘The world needs more Scott Bennetts’ Illinoisans mourn death of Senator
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After news of Senator Scott Bennett’s passing on Friday afternoon was released, an outpouring of memorials came out, expressing their condolences and sharing memories of him. “He was just the definition of a good person,” Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said. “Outside of, you know, his titles, and his professional […]
wglt.org
Director: CIRA doing well as business travel slows
While passenger traffic is up 13.6% at the Central Illinois Regional Airport through the first three quarters of the year, airport director Carl Olson said ongoing recovery from the pandemic is not as fast as it was last year. "CIRA came back in 2021 very quickly, quicker than the other...
nowdecatur.com
DPS Board of Education to Vote on Intergovernmental Agreement to Buy Back Woodrow Wilson School
December 9, 2022 – The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education will vote Tuesday, December 13, on an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Decatur which will result in DPS owning the soon-to-be vacant property of Woodrow Wilson School. Originally built in the 1930s, Woodrow Wilson was closed as...
wmay.com
Springfield Aldermen Appear Open To Some Modification Of Cannabis Zoning Rules
Some Springfield aldermen are indicating they’re open to relaxing some of the city’s rules related to zoning for cannabis craft grow and infusion operations… but only up to a point. The Springfield-Sangamon County Regional Planning Commission made a presentation to the City Council Tuesday night in response...
nowdecatur.com
Springfield Clinic Offers New Health Plan that Guarantees In-Network Access to Springfield Clinic Doctors
December 8, 2022 – For the first time in its more than 80-year history, Springfield Clinic, a regional leader in primary and specialty care, is offering a value-based health plan that will ensure patients in-network access to their Springfield Clinic doctors. The new Springfield Clinic Advantage Plan also provides...
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
nowdecatur.com
Escape Decatur to close doors December 31
December 9, 2022 – Escape Decatur will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Saturday, December 31. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, but if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
wjbc.com
Brackets released for 2022 State Farm Holiday Classic
BLOOMINGTON – The brackets for the 43rd annual State Farm Holiday Classic have been released. Brackets can be viewed and downloaded at www.theclassic.org/brackets/. Seedings were determined by a poll of participating head coaches, state-wide media and tournament committee members, with accommodations made to avoid teams playing a conference or regular season opponent through the first two rounds of the tournament, according to The Classic.
25newsnow.com
State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly
(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
wlds.com
Former Plains Principal, Edinburg Superintendent Thielen Passes After Brief Bout with Cancer
A Central Illinois school superintendent has died after a brief battle with cancer. WMAY reports that 44 year old Ben Thielen died of complications from pancreatic cancer on Tuesday. Thielen had learned just last month of the diagnosis. Thielen previously taught and coached various sports in the Pleasant Plains School...
Sangamon County State’s Attorney releases independent review of investigation into former Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright released an independent review of his office’s handling of an investigation into a former Springfield police officer. In April, Aaron Nichols was accused of posting racist, homophobic and anti-semitic comments on social media and was placed on administrative leave with no pay. He later resigned from […]
Decatur mayor candidates facing objections to petitions
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two candidates in the upcoming mayoral election for Decatur are facing a pair of objections that could result in them being left off the ballot in April. The petitions of Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are being challenged by two people from Decatur who said they were invalid for several reasons. […]
Coroner confirms death in I-55 crash
Update 7:04 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that an unidentified male died in a crash on I-55 Friday evening. State Police and the Coroner are investigating with an autopsy scheduled. The male’s identify is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on […]
