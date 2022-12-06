ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

wmay.com

Details Emerge On Proposed Residential-Retail Development In Springfield

A New York developer is offering more details about plans for a retail and residential development in downtown Springfield near the medical district. Adirondack Community Development plans to build the six-story structure at 5th and Madison, just across from Union Square Park. The ground floor would be retail and commercial, with five upper stories of one- to three-bedroom apartments, with rents ranging from $1100 to $1450 a month. The Lofts on Madison would be geared to toward families, as well as workers in the medical district and downtown areas.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
uis.edu

Human Resources Updates and Announcements - 12.9.22

Greetings! Here are some important updates and announcements from the UIS Office of Human Resources:. While there will be no campus-wide holiday party this year, departments are encouraged to individually celebrate the season and recognize the hard work and commitment of UIS employees. We look forward to celebrating with everyone in May at the 2nd Annual End of the Academic Year Party. Details forthcoming this spring.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

ISVMA Recognizes Illinois Veterinary Professionals for 2022 Excellence in Animal Healthcare

ISVMA Recognizes Illinois Veterinary Professionals for 2022 Excellence in Animal Healthcare (Springfield, IL) — The Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association (ISVMA) presented its annual awards before membership at its recently held convention. The awards recognize Illinois veterinarian professionals who provide compassionate care for companion animals and livestock, and whose actions impact organized veterinary medicine in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (12/9/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Those in favor of passing a newly proposed bill to ban the future sales of certain types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois are planning for a vote when lawmakers return for the Lame Duck General Assembly session starting January 4th. Many gun rights groups throughout Illinois are promising lawsuits if the measure passes.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

‘The world needs more Scott Bennetts’ Illinoisans mourn death of Senator

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After news of Senator Scott Bennett’s passing on Friday afternoon was released, an outpouring of memorials came out, expressing their condolences and sharing memories of him. “He was just the definition of a good person,” Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said. “Outside of, you know, his titles, and his professional […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

Director: CIRA doing well as business travel slows

While passenger traffic is up 13.6% at the Central Illinois Regional Airport through the first three quarters of the year, airport director Carl Olson said ongoing recovery from the pandemic is not as fast as it was last year. "CIRA came back in 2021 very quickly, quicker than the other...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
nowdecatur.com

Escape Decatur to close doors December 31

December 9, 2022 – Escape Decatur will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Saturday, December 31. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, but if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
DECATUR, IL
wjbc.com

Brackets released for 2022 State Farm Holiday Classic

BLOOMINGTON – The brackets for the 43rd annual State Farm Holiday Classic have been released. Brackets can be viewed and downloaded at www.theclassic.org/brackets/. Seedings were determined by a poll of participating head coaches, state-wide media and tournament committee members, with accommodations made to avoid teams playing a conference or regular season opponent through the first two rounds of the tournament, according to The Classic.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly

(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19

Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Sangamon County State’s Attorney releases independent review of investigation into former Springfield police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright released an independent review of his office’s handling of an investigation into a former Springfield police officer. In April, Aaron Nichols was accused of posting racist, homophobic and anti-semitic comments on social media and was placed on administrative leave with no pay. He later resigned from […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur mayor candidates facing objections to petitions

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two candidates in the upcoming mayoral election for Decatur are facing a pair of objections that could result in them being left off the ballot in April. The petitions of Abeer Motan and Mary Williams are being challenged by two people from Decatur who said they were invalid for several reasons. […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Coroner confirms death in I-55 crash

Update 7:04 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed that an unidentified male died in a crash on I-55 Friday evening. State Police and the Coroner are investigating with an autopsy scheduled. The male’s identify is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

