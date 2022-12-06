ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Public Health Alert Issued for Cheese Due to Processing Issues

Consumers in one Midwestern state are being advised against eating a certain cheese spread. On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) issued a public health alert for certain cheese products made by Yellow House Cheese LLC in Seville that were found to pose a possible health risk. The health...
SEVILLE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Stewart Kohl

For Stewart Kohl, co-CEO of the Riverside Company, making a difference in the community is personal, whether it be his early influences or his inspiration for giving today. This desire to help others came first from his parents and their desire to make the world a better place. Kohl said his parents were civically and politically engaged throughout his life, and their example shaped his approach to life.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Wertheim named University Heights Citizen of the Year

Stephen Wertheim was honored as the University Heights Citizen of the Year during the University Heights Civic Awards reception Nov. 16 at the Jardine Room at John Carroll University. Wertheim was presented the award by Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan for his work chairing the charter review committee, according to a...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Budish cites successes in final State of the County address

As his final term nears a close, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish delivered his seventh and final State of the County address Dec. 9. In the virtual address, Budish provided the community with a review of his eight years in office, from accomplishments, challenges and how he worked to lay the foundation for the future. He focused in on five major steps.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

GCC pushes for juvenile justice reform in Cuyahoga County

Greater Cleveland Congregations shared information and called on Cuyahoga County to address the high rate of discretionary juvenile bindover during a public action Dec. 6 at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church in Cleveland. Bindover refers to the process of transferring juveniles under 18 – and as young as 14 in Ohio...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Alan Rosskamm

When Clevelanders hear the name Alan Rosskamm, many associate him with his 12-year tenure as CEO of Breakthrough Public Schools, a network of public nonprofit charter schools in Cleveland dedicated to giving inner-city students more high-quality education options, or his time as president and CEO of Jo-Ann Stores from 1985 to 2006, where he also served on its board of directors until the company went private in 2011.
CLEVELAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

2022 Mansfield Post Award Winners

MANSFIELD—The 2022 Trooper and Dispatcher of the year for the Mansfield Post has been selected. Trooper Jesse Hoffer, 29, and Dispatcher Michael Adams, 45, will be receiving this award recognizing their service in 2022. Fellow employees selected Hoffer on his leadership skills, professional ethics, kind treatment of others, great work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public. Hoffer is a graduate of Lexington High School and then graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy on September 30, 2016. He has been assigned to the Mansfield Post his entire career.
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rebekah Dorman

Rebekah Dorman has always had a professional and personal focus on improving the lives of children and families facing challenges like poverty and mental illness. Before founding Kadima Consulting, the Beachwood resident was a developmental psychologist. She has held various positions in the nonprofit world, including vice president of Applewood Centers, where she created programs for families of children with chronic health issues, a home visiting program for low-income families and a stress management program for teens in foster care.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rebecca Bar-Shain

Finding ways to support one’s community, both big and small, is a cornerstone of University Heights resident Rebecca Bar-Shain’s life. As a certified financial planner/partner at Cedar Brook Group in Mayfield Heights, Bar-Shain guides clients through their financial lives, finding solutions and pathways to their goals. As a community member, she gives her time to institutions like the Jewish Family Service Association, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Fuchs Mizrachi School.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

The Yanowitz Family

For the Yanowitz family, giving back is a tradition ingrained through the generations, going back at least to the 1800s when Donna Yanowitz’s grandfather helped found and lead a synagogue in the family’s hometown of Duluth, Minn. The Yanowitz family, this year’s Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers Generation Award honorees, embody the prinicple of l’dor v’dor, generation to generation as philanthropy and community involvement have always been central to their lives.
DULUTH, MN
crawfordcountynow.com

Lawsuit against former Bucyrus Attorney charges fraud

BUCYRUS–A civil lawsuit filed Monday in the Delaware County Common Pleas Court accuses Attorney Adam Stone of negligence, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit, filed by Mindy Straker, who is represented by Columbus Attorney Rob Miller, is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 from Stone and...
BUCYRUS, OH
wktn.com

Threats Made to Upper Sandusky High School Investigated

The Upper Sandusky Police Department is investigating an incident involving threats made through social media to Upper Sandusky High School. After the incident was investigated this week, it was determined there was no active threat to the school. Officers were present at the school on Thursday morning as a precaution,...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH

