New Jersey’s Best Luncheonette Is So Remote, You’ve Probably Never Heard Of It
This is supposedly one of the best places to get a bite to eat in the Garden State, and odds are you haven't heard of it!. Let me ask you this; how much do you know about the Pine Barrens?. It's probably the biggest ecosystem in New Jersey and between...
Historic Holmdel, NJ location cleared for filming of TV special
Television and film production has been ramping up in New Jersey over the past several years. Interest in the Great Garden State continues to grow for multiple production companies, which is great news for the state. Netflix, for example, wants to move into the former Fort Monmouth location and build...
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
Amazing Retro New Jersey Diner Is Getting Some National Attention
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year
Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
This Is Why People Are Moving Out Of New Jersey More Than Any Other State
Why the mass exit? People are moving out of New Jersey in droves. In fact, we were named "the most moved out-of-state" for years now. Especially this year as we deal with COVID fallout, people need to save money and they are doing it by leaving. First, let's talk about...
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United States
The words "friendly" and "New Jersey" do not usually go hand in hand. That's why we were pretty shocked to find out that a small NJ town made it onto this year's list of Friendliest Small Towns in the U.S.
8 amazing pop-up Christmas bars in NJ you need to visit
Just because the weather is turning bitter doesn’t mean we stop going out to enjoy a drink or two (or four) with some friends especially now during the holidays. And if a bar or restaurant decorates for the holidays, it makes it that much more special and gets us into the season.
Miracle Hudson River rescue: Pup saved after swimming from NYC to NJ
EDGEWATER — Move over Captain Sully. There is a new hero on the Hudson. Members of Edgewater Fire Company #1 rescued a six-month-old 50-pound service dog named Bear that swam across the Hudson River from Manhattan to New Jersey early Tuesday morning. The Leonberger Bernese mix was found under...
When Is New Jersey’s First “Christmassy” Day?
Are you in the Christmas spirit yet? You should be because apparently, today (December 7) is the first “Christmassy” day in New Jersey!. Honestly, before reading about this, I had no idea that “Christmassy” was a real word, but it is! The first Christmassy day is different for each state, but based on a ton of research done by Family Destinations Guide, today is the day we should be feeling it in New Jersey!
NJ weather: Yes it will snow this weekend, but not everywhere
Coming off a stretch of 6 days of at-or-above normal temperatures, New Jersey returns to the chilly side for Friday and beyond. In fact, temperatures are going to stay at-or-below normal for the foreseeable future. All things considered, Friday will be a decent December day. Saturday's forecast will be fairly...
New study says this is the favorite Christmas treat in NJ
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, there is zero calorie counting. It’s the best time to indulge and enjoy some of the best food you’ll have all year. That being said, it’s really the sweets we’re more interested in. Cookie making and dessert baking are traditions for a...
Regional Pizza Restaurant Chain With NJ, PA Locations Declares Bankruptcy
Just because you sell food that just about everyone enjoys doesn't mean you'll have an easy time running a business. Just ask the folks to run a chain of pizza restaurants across our region as they have just filed for bankruptcy protection for a second time. No easy go. This...
OMG, Mariah Will NOT Be Happy with New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Song
Just because Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is everywhere again, it doesn't mean New Jersey's happy about it. Okay, we're not NOT happy about it, just probably not AS happy as Mariah would like. I mean, she did just attempt to trademark the title 'Queen of Christmas' (which she was denied, by the way).
‘Dangerous’ anti-Muslim messaging remains a mystery
Muslim leaders in New Jersey say that they still haven’t gotten any answers as to who was behind a billboard truck that drove around the parking lots of four Islamic centers and mosques displaying anti-Muslim images.
I Love The Parrots Outside My Window...And I Live In New Jersey
Did you know that New Jersey has a little secret? It's true. Back in the later part of last century, a small bunch of small green parrots escaped from a home. The parrots were never to be seen indoors again, but that doesn't mean that they died.
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
Supersonic testing likely caused mystery rumblings in NJ: Navy
Naval Air Station Patuxent River had an aircraft “executing supersonic test points as part of an approved test plan in a supersonic approved area,” a Navy spokesperson told NJ.com.
A Wildly Popular Korean BBQ Chain Is Opening Soon In Hazlet, NJ
Get ready to chow down because there's a new Korean BBQ opening up in Hazlet that looks delicious!. I'll be honest, I've never had Korean BBQ before, but I've heard nothing but good things. A while back, some of the best wings in New Jersey were voted on, and surprise...
