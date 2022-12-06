ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

NJ.com

Union County Conference Girls Soccer Coaches’ All-Star Selections, 2022

The teams below were selected by coaches from the conference, not NJ.com. These teams are independent from NJ.com’s All-State and All-Group teams. Again, these teams are selected by coaches from the conference. All-Union County Conference. F-Lauren Mccauley, Gov. Livingston, Sr. F-Isis Ovares, Summit, Sr. F-Olivia Russomanno, Cranford, Sr. Mf-Ella...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
MaxPreps

High school football rankings: Bergen Catholic finishes No. 1 in final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25

The high school football season in New Jersey came to a close over the weekend with seven state champions crowned at MetLife Stadium and Rutgers University. Bergen Catholic (Oradell) was among the victors, beating Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) 45-0 to capture its second straight Non-Public A title. That victory helped the Crusaders to the No. 1 ranking in the final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25.
ORADELL, NJ
PIX11

Roselle Catholic ranks #1 in preseason basketball rankings

ROSELLE, N.J. (PIX11) — The very best high school boys’ basketball team in the country calls New Jersey home. MaxPreps has Roselle Catholic listed as number one in their preseason rankings. “It’s a tremendous honor. We’re very proud of that,” Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff told PIX 11 News. “Anytime you’re recognized as the […]
ROSELLE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

South Orange football standout Ronnie Hickman, of Ohio State, earns Big Ten honors

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange native Ronnie Hickman, a starting safety for the Ohio State University football team, was named to the all–Big Ten Conference third team. Hickman, a four-year player, posted 54 tackles and one interception this season for the Buckeyes, who will play in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes, with an 11-1 record on the season, are the No. 4 seed and will face No. 1 seed and defending champion Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga., at 8 p.m. Ohio State’s lone loss came against rival Michigan in the final regular-season game at home on Saturday, Nov. 26.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball recruiting profile: Dylan Harper

Fans of the Rutgers men’s basketball team are certainly familiar with the last name Harper. Last season, the former senior guard Ron Harper Jr. finished an illustrious four-season career with the Scarlet Knights (6-2, 1-0) and has now joined the Toronto Raptors on a two-way contract. He may not...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
theplaidhorse.com

New Jersey’s Essex Equestrian Center Closing Its Doors

The Essex Equestrian Center—also known over the years as the Woodland Riding Club, the Montclair Riding Club and the Suburban Essex Equestrian Center—is set to close Monday, Dec. 19 in West Orange, NJ. For the past 20 years, the facility, known for its lesson program—a starting point for...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
theobserver.com

KPD: Man, despite being barred from Quick Chek, just had to get in there

On Nov. 23 at 10:55 p.m., Officer Angel Martinez responded to the Kearny Avenue Quick Chek where a carbon monoxide alarm had activated. While the officer was awaiting completion of the fire department’s investigation, he reportedly had to stop Dejon A. Wilson, 37, of Kearny, several times from entering the store. Not only was the store potentially unsafe at that point, but Wilson had previously been banned by the store’s management due to prior objectionable incidents there.
KEARNY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

University Drops Five Athletics Programs as Right-Sizing Efforts Continue

New Jersey City University (NJCU) announced today it will discontinue five of its athletics programs, as part of its ongoing rightsizing efforts due to the financial crisis declared by the Board of Trustees in June. The university will cease sponsorship of men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s cross country, effective May 30, 2023.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo

A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
NUTLEY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Wainstein announces another bid to take out Sacco in North Bergen

Businessman Larry Wainstein launched his third bid to unseat North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco in a May 2023 non-partisan municipal election. “Too many North Bergen residents feel like local government isn’t working on their behalf, Wainstein said his announcement. “Our current administration has been in power for nearly four decades. Whatever could have been done by now, should have been done by now. It is time for new energy, new ideas, and new leadership.”
NORTH BERGEN, NJ

