FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Union County Conference Girls Soccer Coaches’ All-Star Selections, 2022
The teams below were selected by coaches from the conference, not NJ.com. These teams are independent from NJ.com’s All-State and All-Group teams. Again, these teams are selected by coaches from the conference. All-Union County Conference. F-Lauren Mccauley, Gov. Livingston, Sr. F-Isis Ovares, Summit, Sr. F-Olivia Russomanno, Cranford, Sr. Mf-Ella...
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Bergen Catholic finishes No. 1 in final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in New Jersey came to a close over the weekend with seven state champions crowned at MetLife Stadium and Rutgers University. Bergen Catholic (Oradell) was among the victors, beating Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) 45-0 to capture its second straight Non-Public A title. That victory helped the Crusaders to the No. 1 ranking in the final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25.
Roselle Catholic ranks #1 in preseason basketball rankings
ROSELLE, N.J. (PIX11) — The very best high school boys’ basketball team in the country calls New Jersey home. MaxPreps has Roselle Catholic listed as number one in their preseason rankings. “It’s a tremendous honor. We’re very proud of that,” Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff told PIX 11 News. “Anytime you’re recognized as the […]
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange football standout Ronnie Hickman, of Ohio State, earns Big Ten honors
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange native Ronnie Hickman, a starting safety for the Ohio State University football team, was named to the all–Big Ten Conference third team. Hickman, a four-year player, posted 54 tackles and one interception this season for the Buckeyes, who will play in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes, with an 11-1 record on the season, are the No. 4 seed and will face No. 1 seed and defending champion Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga., at 8 p.m. Ohio State’s lone loss came against rival Michigan in the final regular-season game at home on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's basketball recruiting profile: Dylan Harper
Fans of the Rutgers men’s basketball team are certainly familiar with the last name Harper. Last season, the former senior guard Ron Harper Jr. finished an illustrious four-season career with the Scarlet Knights (6-2, 1-0) and has now joined the Toronto Raptors on a two-way contract. He may not...
theobserver.com
Kearny’s Mikael Fernandez awarded 4-year, NROTC Marine Option Scholarship
Mikael Fernandez, the son of Josie Millan Fernandez and Michael Fernandez, has been awarded an NROTC Marine Option scholarship, good for his four years at any college. At the end, he will commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corp. Fernandez is currently a senior at High...
theplaidhorse.com
New Jersey’s Essex Equestrian Center Closing Its Doors
The Essex Equestrian Center—also known over the years as the Woodland Riding Club, the Montclair Riding Club and the Suburban Essex Equestrian Center—is set to close Monday, Dec. 19 in West Orange, NJ. For the past 20 years, the facility, known for its lesson program—a starting point for...
The Road Races on Rt 1/9 Between MetLife Stadium and Newark Airport
A popular street racing destination on routes 1 and 9 near Newark Airport.Photo byMorristown Minute. Yes...you read that correctly. Racing on the highways around Newark Airport has been going on for some time now, with no sign of stopping.
Owner Of Bergen Spray Tanning Business Receives $760,000 Settlement In Rear-End Crash
UPDATE: The owner of a popular Bergen County spray-tanning business has reportedly received a $760,000 settlement stemming from a chain-reaction crash.Mary Kathlynne Flanders, 47, was stopped in traffic on Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on April 29, 2017 when her vehicle was struck from behind, the …
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket wins $512,427 jackpot in Union County
LINDEN, N.J. (PIX11) – One lucky person won a $512,427 lottery jackpot after matching all five numbers for the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Friday. The winning numbers for the Dec. 2 drawing were 13, 14, 19, 20 and 24 and the XTRA number was: 02. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store […]
theobserver.com
KPD: Man, despite being barred from Quick Chek, just had to get in there
On Nov. 23 at 10:55 p.m., Officer Angel Martinez responded to the Kearny Avenue Quick Chek where a carbon monoxide alarm had activated. While the officer was awaiting completion of the fire department’s investigation, he reportedly had to stop Dejon A. Wilson, 37, of Kearny, several times from entering the store. Not only was the store potentially unsafe at that point, but Wilson had previously been banned by the store’s management due to prior objectionable incidents there.
njbmagazine.com
University Drops Five Athletics Programs as Right-Sizing Efforts Continue
New Jersey City University (NJCU) announced today it will discontinue five of its athletics programs, as part of its ongoing rightsizing efforts due to the financial crisis declared by the Board of Trustees in June. The university will cease sponsorship of men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s cross country, effective May 30, 2023.
Single East Orange Mom Dies After Weekend Hit-Run Crash In Irvington
A single mom from East Orange died four days after being struck with another woman by a hit-and-run vehicle in Irvington, as reported by RLS Media. Shauntice Paynes, 26, and the other victim were found on the ground after having been struck at Springfield and Clinton avenues around 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, the outlet said citing police.
Popular Korean BBQ chain is opening more New Jersey locations
Kpot, the popular Asian hot pot/Korean BBQ chain is opening five new locations in New Jersey in the coming months. The planned restaurants will be in Hazlet, Kearny, Secaucus, South Plainfield, and Toms River, making New Jersey the state with the most (10) locations. From their website:. Since opening our...
theobserver.com
Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo
A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
hudsoncountyview.com
After 5th continuance of 2022, ex-Hoboken Assemblyman Garcia to discuss ‘breakthrough results’
Former Hoboken Assemblyman Carmelo Garcia, indicated in a large-scale Newark bribery case in October 2021, received his fifth continuance of the year last week and will be discussing how “the secret to achieving breakthrough results” this evening. In an Instagram post this morning, Small Business Pro University Founder...
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
Jersey City school district business administrator’s discrimination lawsuit dismissed
A discrimination and whistleblower lawsuit filed by Jersey City school district Business Administrator Regina Robinson has been dismissed because the suit fails to say how the board members and two top administrators retaliated and discriminated against her, a Hudson County judge ruled. Robinson, whose $182,000-a-year contract was not renewed, took...
New Jersey Globe
Wainstein announces another bid to take out Sacco in North Bergen
Businessman Larry Wainstein launched his third bid to unseat North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco in a May 2023 non-partisan municipal election. “Too many North Bergen residents feel like local government isn’t working on their behalf, Wainstein said his announcement. “Our current administration has been in power for nearly four decades. Whatever could have been done by now, should have been done by now. It is time for new energy, new ideas, and new leadership.”
West New York school board trustee removed by NJSEC
A West New York Board of Education Trustee has been removed from his seat by the New Jersey School Ethics Commission (NJSEC). Trustee Ismail Dalia was appointed to the nine-member volunteer school board in January 2021 and re-elected under the “Your Children’s Future” slate in April of that year.
