Amy Robach Is ‘Blaming’ Lara Spencer for ‘GMA’ Benching Her and T.J. Holmes Amid Romance Scandal

Shutterstock (2)

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were benched from Good Morning America on December 5 amid their speculated romance. Days after news broke of the rumored relationship, insiders revealed they believe Lara Spencer is responsible for the pair’s absence from the show. Keep scrolling to find out why people think Lara pushed for Amy and T.J.’s break and learn more about the scandal.

Is Lara Spencer Responsible for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Break From ‘GMA’?

While Amy and T.J. appeared on the December 1 and December 2 episodes GMA3 after their alleged romance was revealed on November 30, In Touch confirmed they were benched ahead of the December 5 episode.

“The bosses were thrilled and giddy with the ratings on Friday, but now Amy and T.J. are suddenly off the show,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s not a delayed reaction — something happened and Amy is blaming Lara.”

The network “made the decision after further details came to light,” the insider shared with the outlet.

An additional source denied Lara’s involvement and explained that she “doesn’t have the power or influence to remove Amy or T.J.” from the show. “The decision was made by ABC bosses to calm internal and external distraction the situation has caused,” the insider said.

Do Amy Robach and Lara Spencer Get Along?

Amy and Lara have had tension since Robin Roberts took a break from GMA to recover from a bone marrow transplant in 2012, according to the source.

“Lara was livid that Amy was seen by bosses as Robin’s heir-apparent,” the insider alleged. “It was clear that Amy would be the one to step in. Lara wanted the gig and hasn’t ever forgotten it.”

However, an additional source claimed that Lara has been supportive of Amy and T.J. after their suspected relationship came to light. “People have their own idea of what’s going on behind the scenes. Lara is supporting Amy,” the insider said.

Amy has worked for GMA as a correspondent since 2012, while she was promoted to coanchor in March 2014. Meanwhile, Lara was promoted to cohost of GMA with Robin and George Stephanopoulos the following month.

Amid claims that the coworkers didn’t get along, both Amy and Lara insisted there was no bad blood between them. “I know it’s not as sexy as the other storyline, but we’ve been friends for a really long time,” Lara told TMZ in April 2014. “I think if you look back or you’re a viewer and you watch the show, it’s just simply not true.”

Why Were Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Benched From ‘GMA’?

ABC National Correspondent Stephanie Ramos and Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez filled in for Amy and T.J. as temporary cohosts on GMA3 amid the scandal.

Just hours after romance rumors between Amy and T.J. began to circulate, multiple sources told In Touch that the cohosts are dating. The network is “desperately trying to figure out how to handle” the situation, which has been called “an HR nightmare.”

An additional insider previously told In Touch that ABC is being “cautious” when it comes to dealing with the romance. ​​”They’re not expecting any fallout,” the insider said. “Of course, there will be some viewers who aren’t happy, the name-calling has already begun, saying they’re home wreckers.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The former CNN personality – who married Marilee Fiebig in 2010 – hasn’t filed for divorce yet, though a source told In Touch that he broke things off with the immigration attorney in August amid his relationship with Amy.

Meanwhile, Amy ended her marriage with Andrew Shue, whom she married in 2010, at the same time.

The pair ”just drifted apart“ and “are already living in separate homes,” a source previously told In Touch.