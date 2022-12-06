Ashton Kutcher Praises ‘Amazing’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Support During ‘Life-Threatening’ Illness

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A strong support system. Ashton Kutcher praised his “amazing” wife, Mila Kunis, for her support while he battled the “life-threatening” autoimmune disease vasculitis.

The That ‘70s Show alum, 44, acknowledged that his wife, 39, is “the best” after his physician, Dr. David Agus, gave her credit for the “impressive” progress he’s made since his 2019 diagnosis.

“I will say, your wife was amazing,” the doctor said of the Luckiest Girl Alive actress during the premiere episode of The Checkup With Dr. David Agus. “Just curled up there by your side. It was a beautiful thing to watch.”

Vasculitis involves inflammation of the blood vessels, per the Mayo Clinic. It may improve without treatment, though medication is required for most types to control inflammation and prevent flare-ups.

Kunis’ unwavering support helped her husband, whom she married in 2015, make huge strides in his recovering. Just three years after his lowest point physically, he ran the New York City Marathon in November and raised over $1 million for his charity Thorn, which protects children from sexual abuse.

The Two and a Half Men actor explained that he wanted to make “a full comeback” after his health became so dire that he woke up “at the hospital.”

“I was unable to walk, and I was like, wait a second, if I can go from not being able to walk to running a marathon in a three-year span, then I can let that be a part of the past and be like, ‘I’m back. I’m good,’” he explained on the Paramount+ series.

The Iowa native previously reflected on how he felt “lucky to be alive” after his health scare. “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” he told Entertainment Tonight in September. “Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever gonna be able to see again. I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to walk again.”

For her part, Kunis explained that she and Kutcher simply had to “power through” the situation while he battled for his health.

“I don’t think you have time to sit down and talk,” the Bad Moms actress told ET. “You go and deal with whatever health issue comes your way, but you still got kids, you still got a family, you have to live life. And I think that we are so fortunate to have one another, but as far as sitting there and incessantly talking about things, no. You gotta do.”

