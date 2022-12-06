Read full article on original website
MO Legislature to consider whether Farm Bureau should be allowed to offer healthcare insurance to members
Access to healthcare remains a challenge for rural America. Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins says the organization is making it a priority for its members in the upcoming legislative session. The Missouri Farm Bureau is the largest agriculture organization in the state. The Missouri Legislature begins its next session...
Missouri Marijuana Information You Need To Know
Amendment 3 for Missourians went into effect yesterday. Cameron Conner reports.
MSHP Advises Safe Driving This Holiday Season
Millions of Americans will be traveling for the holidays and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is hoping everyone arrives at their celebration safely. Captain John Hotz with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort continues through Spring 2023. The effort looks at Missouri's congested highways...
Several education bills filed for MO Legislature’s upcoming session
Several education-related bills have been filed by Missouri lawmakers for the upcoming legislative session. Alisa Nelson reports.
State lawmaker pushes for minimum age to possess firearms
No one under the age of 18 would be allowed to carry a firearm in Missouri under a bill pre-filed in the State Senate. Cameron Conner reports.
MO Public Defender System not expected to reinstate waiting list for services
Missouri's Public Defender System Director Mary Fox says she doesn't think a waiting list for services will be reinstated. The list was created back in 2017 and the system tossed it last year, after having more than 58-hundred cases on the list. Fox says the system's case numbers...
UM System States Marijuana Prohibition On Campus Grounds
Ahead of marijuana's legalization in Missouri, the University of Missouri System said that it will continue to be prohibited on all UM System grounds, citing federal law. Washington University in St. Louis psychiatry professor Dr. Laura Bierut, who studies addiction, is worried that use among youths will increase. The...
