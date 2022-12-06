ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MSHP Advises Safe Driving This Holiday Season

Millions of Americans will be traveling for the holidays and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is hoping everyone arrives at their celebration safely. Captain John Hotz with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort continues through Spring 2023. The effort looks at Missouri’s congested highways...
UM System States Marijuana Prohibition On Campus Grounds

Ahead of marijuana’s legalization in Missouri, the University of Missouri System said that it will continue to be prohibited on all UM System grounds, citing federal law. Washington University in St. Louis psychiatry professor Dr. Laura Bierut, who studies addiction, is worried that use among youths will increase. The...
