Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash west of Wausau
A three-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday in Marathon County sent several people to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:54 p.m. Dec. 7 on Hwy. 107. SAFER and Marathon were called to the crash on Hwy. 107 by Highland Drive in the Town of Rib Falls. Two ambulances were immediately dispatched with a report of one person who was unconscious and unresponsive and a second person with chest injuries. Wausau also responded with mutual aid with a third ambulance and an Edgar EMT also rendered assistance.
cwbradio.com
Two People Arrested After Execution of Search Warrant in Wood County Have Charges Against Them Dropped
Two people arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County had the charges against them dropped. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dead after rollover in Waupaca
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died in a rollover crash in Waupaca Monday afternoon. At about 12:50 p.m., police were called to a rollover on Highway 10 near W Fulton Street. The driver had been traveling west on the highway when they went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled and went down an embankment.
wtaq.com
Name of Man Released who Passed Away in Monday Outagamie County Vehicle Accident
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — New information is being released about the fiery Monday vehicle accident in Outagamie county. At about 11 a.m. on Monday the vehicle was traveling northbound on I-41, where it then left the roadway and rolled over several times before becoming engulfed in flames at Wrightstown Road. Sergeant Erik Heinz with the Wisconsin State Patrol says they’re still investigating.
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged in death of Green Bay five-year-old bound over for trial
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man charged in the shooting death of a five-year-old girl was in Brown County Court on Friday for his preliminary hearing, where the judge ordered he will stand trial in the case. 37-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter is bound over for trial in Brown County...
Officer accidentally shoots himself during police pursuit in Brown County
WisDOT reported at 1:40 that portions of WIS 29 eastbound were closed. It was learned that a police pursuit shut down the highway and ended with an officer accidentally shooting himself.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in custody after WIS 29 incident, officer at hospital with self-inflicted gunshot wound
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hobart/Lawrence Police Department confirms that one officer sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an accidental discharge. Detective Dan Van Lanen spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon about the incident on Wisconsin Highway 29, which closed down all eastbound lanes. Van Lanen says...
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
wapl.com
Shawano murder suspect heading to trial
SHAWANO, Wis–A Shawano murder suspect is heading to trial. A Shawano County Judge finds there is enough evidence to try Michael Ingold on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Ingold allegedly strangled his girlfriend in their home back in June. He will enter a plea to the charge...
WSAW
Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Appleton man accused of causing a crash that killed his passenger is now charged with his death. Axel Crus-Zelaya appeared by video Monday for an initial appearance. He’s charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. The crash...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kansas
ST. JOHN, KS (WSAU) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Wisconsin man was one of two people that dies in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved a Ram pickup and a Saturn Vue. Both vehicles entered an intersection at the same time, with the Vue striking the pickup on the passenger side, killing 51-year-old Peter Laskowski of Stevens Point.
wapl.com
Green Bay Police investigating daytime burglaries in west side neighborhood
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police are investigating a string of home burglaries on the city’s west side. Thieves have broken into ten homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, just off Velp Avenue, in the past few weeks. Each of the burglaries took place during daylight hours. Cash, electronics,...
wearegreenbay.com
Mather Heights neighborhood in Green Bay sees recent uptick in burglaries, police investigating
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is reminding residents to be alert during the holiday season, as the agency has seen an increase in residential burglaries in one particular neighborhood. According to officers, police are seeking possible identification and arrest of a person or persons...
Accused Wood County shooter avoids attempted homicide conviction in plea deal
A 29-year-old man will avoid an attempted homicide charge in connection with a Wood County after pleading guilty to a lesser charge this week. Police say Jason Schultz shot a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. Wood County Sheriff’s...
Advance Titan
Dog found deceased near campus
The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of a dog that was found dead on the 300th block of Bowen Street last Friday. Police were dispatched at 3:16 p.m. to Jansen’s Bar in Oshkosh after staff from the business reported that they had found a deceased dog next to the dumpsters.
WBAY Green Bay
Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-41 in Winnebago County cleared, all lanes reopened to motorists
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the I-41 northbound crash in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. There still is no...
wearegreenbay.com
How DNA swabs from a truck’s door handle led to an arrest in a 1988 Appleton cold case
(WFRV) – A former Valders resident was recently arrested and charged with killing an Appleton woman back in 1988. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was charged with intentional homicide as well as sexual assault. On November 7, 1988, around 11 a.m. officers were sent to 1338 West Spencer Street for a missing person.
radioplusinfo.com
12-8-22 fdl county sheriff says recent drug busts illustrates serious drug trafficking problem in fox valley
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says three recent major drug busts in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties show how serious the drug trafficking problem is in this part of the state. More than five pounds of methamphetamine was recovered following a drug bust in Juneau, ten people face drug conspiracy charges in Fond du Lac following a months-long investigation, and last week three Fox Valley residents were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 41. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says in the latest bust, deputies found over 900 Ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Waldschmidt says in addition to drugs, law enforcement found six cellphones in the vehicle. “Three people in a car having six cellphones is suspicious,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. “We’ll take a look at those cellphones and work to determine where their source is and where their destination was.” A female suspect who was arrested was on probation for multiple drug-related convictions.
