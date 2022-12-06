ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Downtown ice rink provides backdrop for “Frozen” showing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka provided the perfect setting to “let it go” Friday night. Evergy Plaza showed the movie “Frozen” on the big screen. It was the perfect backdrop, with people packing the CoreFirst ice rink as they watched. Other attendees bundled up in...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Coffey County kids celebrate local rodeo star

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Waverly Elementary and High Schools are celebrating local rodeo star Jess Pope. Pope calls Waverly home. He’s competing at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Students wore special shirts Friday featuring the number 14, Pope’s competition number.
COFFEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

KCSL ready to serve up Topeka’s annual Red Stocking Breakfast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A morning of fun, food and VIP servers is back on the menu. Kansas Children’s Service League has its annual Red Stocking Breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at The Pennant, 915 S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka. KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd visited Eye...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is hoping more pets find homes for the holiday. Chef joined Grace Clinton from HHHS for a Friday visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Chef is a mix of 14 different breeds - but 100% loveable companion!. Helping Hands has its the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka residents can pick up books in the Fairlawn Plaza neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Folks can now pick up library books at Fairlawn Plaza’s new book locker from the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. Anyone can place a library book or movie on hold and have them dropped off at Fairlawn Plaza, but you must have a library card set up with them. Marie Pyko, the public library’s CEO, said that The idea was to give a community more access to books and encourage educated reading.
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

City of Manhattan looking to improve Cico Park

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan and Riley County Parks Boards met for a long-planned joint meeting this last Monday, discussing the looming Cico Park improvements that were planned back in 2017. Wyatt Thompson, interim director of Parks and Recreation, said that they hope to make these improvements...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka’s Old Chicago closes due to issues with lease

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Old Chicago has closed due to issues with its lease. 13 NEWS called the location and was told by an employee on Monday, Dec. 5, that the business had been shut down due to lease issues and would not reopen. However, Google still lists...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Zoo Lights parade welcomes reindeer to Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo welcomed its premier Zoo Lights hosts Thursday night. Yeti the Reindeer led the parade tonight celebrating his and the other reindeer’s arrival, followed by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Thanks to a sponsorship from Capitol Federal, Yeti, Cindy Lou, and Zuzu Bailey will be present at Zoo Lights every night through the end of the season.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Holiday-themed fundraiser in Jefferson Co. brings giving back full circle

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The community of Meriden got in the holiday spirit. Woolly Farms hosted its “Very Woolly Christmas” event Friday at the Mammoth Sports Academy facility. Woolly Farms helps adults of varying abilities feel connected to their community. The annual craft and vendor fair featured many...
MERIDEN, KS
KSNT News

New barber shop to open in SW Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is set to welcome a new barber shop into its ranks this weekend. On Point Cuts, owned by Taronal Duncan, will open on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Duncan told KSNT the first person to walk in the door will receive a […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Topeka public schools holds annual EL Family Winter Party

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka public schools held it’s annual English Learners Family Winter Party Thursday evening at the Quinton Heights Welcome Center. It’s a night dedicated to the English-learning families in the district, filled with food and raffle prizes. More importantly, it’s a way for the school district to show them the resources available to them.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Good Kids - Alma Youth Business Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee Junior High students in Alma recently showed off products they made and marketed at a special youth business fair. Dozens of community members attended the event.
ALMA, KS

