WIBW
Downtown ice rink provides backdrop for “Frozen” showing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka provided the perfect setting to “let it go” Friday night. Evergy Plaza showed the movie “Frozen” on the big screen. It was the perfect backdrop, with people packing the CoreFirst ice rink as they watched. Other attendees bundled up in...
WIBW
Coffey County kids celebrate local rodeo star
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Waverly Elementary and High Schools are celebrating local rodeo star Jess Pope. Pope calls Waverly home. He’s competing at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Students wore special shirts Friday featuring the number 14, Pope’s competition number.
WIBW
KCSL ready to serve up Topeka’s annual Red Stocking Breakfast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A morning of fun, food and VIP servers is back on the menu. Kansas Children’s Service League has its annual Red Stocking Breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at The Pennant, 915 S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka. KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd visited Eye...
WIBW
Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game
Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home. Shawnee Co. Commissioner explains issues surrounding future of curbside recycling service. Three people were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar.
WIBW
Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is hoping more pets find homes for the holiday. Chef joined Grace Clinton from HHHS for a Friday visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Chef is a mix of 14 different breeds - but 100% loveable companion!. Helping Hands has its the...
TMZ.com
Kansas H.S. Students Allegedly Yell N-Word, Bring Black Doll To Game, Schools Investigating
Two Kansas high schools say they've launched an investigation after several students at a recent basketball game allegedly yelled the n-word -- while waving around a Black doll. The incident went down Saturday -- when the Topeka H.S. boys basketball team took on Valley Center H.S. in Valley Center, KS.
WIBW
Topeka residents can pick up books in the Fairlawn Plaza neighborhood
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Folks can now pick up library books at Fairlawn Plaza’s new book locker from the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. Anyone can place a library book or movie on hold and have them dropped off at Fairlawn Plaza, but you must have a library card set up with them. Marie Pyko, the public library’s CEO, said that The idea was to give a community more access to books and encourage educated reading.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: More than pizza on menu at Oakland’s Pizza Parlor
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pizza Parlor has been in Oakland since the 1960′s, even if it’s now a few feet down the road. “We bought it trying to save it,” Co-owner Eric Dinkel explains. “We moved it down the street to have our own thing, and kept all the recipes.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WIBW
City of Manhattan looking to improve Cico Park
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan and Riley County Parks Boards met for a long-planned joint meeting this last Monday, discussing the looming Cico Park improvements that were planned back in 2017. Wyatt Thompson, interim director of Parks and Recreation, said that they hope to make these improvements...
WIBW
Topeka’s Old Chicago closes due to issues with lease
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Old Chicago has closed due to issues with its lease. 13 NEWS called the location and was told by an employee on Monday, Dec. 5, that the business had been shut down due to lease issues and would not reopen. However, Google still lists...
WIBW
Zoo Lights parade welcomes reindeer to Topeka Zoo
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo welcomed its premier Zoo Lights hosts Thursday night. Yeti the Reindeer led the parade tonight celebrating his and the other reindeer’s arrival, followed by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Thanks to a sponsorship from Capitol Federal, Yeti, Cindy Lou, and Zuzu Bailey will be present at Zoo Lights every night through the end of the season.
WIBW
Holiday-themed fundraiser in Jefferson Co. brings giving back full circle
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The community of Meriden got in the holiday spirit. Woolly Farms hosted its “Very Woolly Christmas” event Friday at the Mammoth Sports Academy facility. Woolly Farms helps adults of varying abilities feel connected to their community. The annual craft and vendor fair featured many...
New barber shop to open in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is set to welcome a new barber shop into its ranks this weekend. On Point Cuts, owned by Taronal Duncan, will open on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Duncan told KSNT the first person to walk in the door will receive a […]
Drummer for rock band Tool scheduled to be in a Kansas City courtroom next week
Danny Carey, the drummer for Tool, is scheduled to be in a Kansas City court Dec. 15, after he was ticketed for assault at KCI Airport in 2021.
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
WIBW
Topeka public schools holds annual EL Family Winter Party
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka public schools held it’s annual English Learners Family Winter Party Thursday evening at the Quinton Heights Welcome Center. It’s a night dedicated to the English-learning families in the district, filled with food and raffle prizes. More importantly, it’s a way for the school district to show them the resources available to them.
WIBW
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
WIBW
Good Kids - Alma Youth Business Fair
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee Junior High students in Alma recently showed off products they made and marketed at a special youth business fair. Dozens of community members attended the event.
