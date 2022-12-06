Read full article on original website
3 people shot at Benning Road Metro Station
WASHINGTON — Three people have been shot at the Benning Road Metro Station in Northeast D.C. Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. Metropolitan Police Department officers say they are assisting Metro Transit Police in their investigation and that there is no ongoing threat to the community. Details about what led...
Restaurant denies Christian group service for staff "safety"
The faith-based group denied service at a Richmond, Virginia, restaurant is speaking out against what it called a "bigoted" decision by the eatery to cancel its reservation.Metzger Bar and Butchery recently refused to host a private event for The Family Foundation, a conservative Christian organization, over its position on same-sex marriage and abortion rights. Family Foundation President Victoria Cobb told CBS MoneyWatch that the restaurant's decision not to serve the group based on its religious and political views was "alarming and disgraceful." "It's not a good business model to have the feeling like people are making an assessment of you of...
Metro Center station shooting in DC leaves 1 dead amid reports that train conductor ‘saved lives’
ONE person has died after being shot inside of Washington DC's Metro Center station. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The U.S. Sun that they have responded to the scene. "MPD is responding to assist another agency with an officer involved shooting at the Metro Transit station," the statement reads.
VIDEO: People run from Metro platform during deadly shooting at Metro Center
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: In the video above, WUSA9 edited three camera angles released from Metro Transit Police. Portions have been cut for time. Surveillance videos showing hundreds of people running from a Metro platform after an off-duty FBI agent shot a man at Metro Center have been released by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).
It’s finally here: Courthouse to open after 19 years of planning, protests and payments
It’s been a long time coming for the new Sylvia H. Rambo U.S. Courthouse at 1501 N. Sixth St. in Harrisburg. It’s been more than 19 years since the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee approved $26 million for buying land and drawing up plans for a new courthouse. The...
Federal transit agency looking into financial issues with a Pa. city’s bus system
WILLIAMSPORT-Add the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to the list of government agencies that is looking into the financial affairs of Williamsport and its transit system. It was revealed Thursday that the FTA has retained Saggar & Rosenberg, a tax and accounting firm in Rockville, Md., to conduct a special review of agreements that resulted in grants to the city and its River Valley Transit Authority.
Feds give preliminary OK to new MARTA transit line
A federal agency has given a preliminary thumbs up to MARTA’s plans to build a bus rapid transit line along Campbellton ...
Ivory Homes CEO Meets with Mitt Romney to Discuss Housing Solutions
Ivory Homes CEO Clark Ivory recently visited Washington, D.C., to tour townhomes, study innovative ideas related to housing, and meet with Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney’s team (and Romney via Zoom) to discuss what can be done to address the housing affordability crisis, reported Deseret News' Katie McKellar. Romney...
Newly Elected Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Denied D.C. Apartment Due To Bad Credit
Maxwell Frost, the newly elected representative for Florida’s 10th Congressional District, said he was denied an apartment in Washington, D.C. due to bad credit. Axios reports that Frost said his bad credit is the result of him taking on debt while spending a year and a half running for Congress and that he was even forced to drive for Uber.
DC suing Amazon over driver tips
Washington, D.C.’s attorney general is suing Amazon, alleging the company stole tips from delivery drivers and deceived consumers about who their money would benefit. “This suit is about providing workers the tips they are owed and telling consumers the truth. Amazon, one of the world’s wealthiest companies, certainly does not need to take tips that…
Housing Breaks People’s Brains
Anyone who’s been in a dumb recurring fight knows that the entire problem could be cleared up if everyone could just agree on exactly what was said or done. But you can’t, so you end up stuck in a cycle of relitigation. Housing-policy discussions are like that. They descend into crushing bickering because even the basic facts are up for debate.
Malliotakis, Tannousis protest MTA's plans to raise fares and tolls
Malliotakis says New York State should cut wasteful spending from its budget to balance the MTA's books instead of hiking prices on commuters.
The people who find, investigate and sue polluters on the Potomac
On a warm Wednesday in late October, Dean Naujoks guided the smaller of his two boats out of the Washington Sailing Marina and onto the river he has devoted the past eight years of his life to protecting. As the Lower Potomac riverkeeper, Naujoks is responsible for patrolling the Potomac...
A $100 Billion Lesson In Why Building Public Transportation Is So Expensive in the US
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In 2015, the Paris region began construction on the Grand Paris Express, a 125-mile expansion of the city’s rail system that will transform the city and its suburbs. Most of it—80 percent—will be in tunnels. It will have 68 new stations, four new lines, and two extensions of existing lines. It will be completed, if all goes according to plan, in 2030, with the first line opening in 2025. It will cost some $38 billion. And this is somewhat of a scandal in France because it is much more than originally planned.
