Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
fox29.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Members of the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized. According to police, the shooting occurred on Thursday night at 11:41 p.m. Authorities say officers responded to the 5500 block of Wayne Avenue for a person with a gun and...
fox29.com
Police: Man dies after being stabbed in the neck in Germantown; Suspect arrested
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing in Germantown. According to police, a 30-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck inside a property on the 5300 block of Priscilla Street just before noon. Authorities say police transported the man to Temple University...
fox29.com
Kensington double shooting kills 1 man; critically injures another, police say
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed one man and critically injured a second man in Kensington. Officers from the 26th District were called to the 2500 block of North Lee Street Friday evening, about 5:15, for a report of a shooting, according to authorities. Police...
fox29.com
Shooting outside North Philadelphia bar leaves man, 35, critically injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is investigating the shooting of a 35-year-old man, who was left critically injured. Police say the shooting occurred on Thursday night just before 11 p.m. According to officials, police responded outside of The Clock Bar on the 3600 block of Germantown...
fox29.com
Officials: 2 men injured, 1 critically, in Kensington double shooting
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that injured two men, one critically, in Kensington. Officers from the 26th District were called to the 2500 block of North Lee Street Friday evening, about 5:15, for a report of a shooting, according to authorities. Police found a 33-year-old man...
fox29.com
Police: 1 man killed, 1 arrested in deadly Northeast Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A morning shooting in Northeast Philadelphia has left one man dead, according to investigators. Police say the shooting took place on the 2000 block of Carver Street around 10:12 a.m. A 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities say. Police transported the...
fox29.com
Police: Group sought in fatal shooting of man in Northeast Philadelphia, $20k reward offered
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Northeast Philadelphia. According to police, the deadly shooting took place on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street on November 27 at...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 22, found shot to death in home near Rowan University
GLASSBORO, N.J. - Authorities say a young man was found shot to death early Friday morning in the second floor bedroom of a home near Rowan University. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the 200 block of University Boulevard just after 1 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
fox29.com
Police: Man dies over a month after being shot multiple times inside car in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 53-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries after an October shooting left him suffering several gunshot wounds. Police found the victim, identified as Clarence Cooper, inside his car on 38th Street and Girard Avenue on October 20. He had been shot in the stomach, chest and arm.
fox29.com
Police: 2 killed in Chestnut Hill shooting believed to be murder-suicide
PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of two people, which is believed to be a murder-suicide. Authorities say the shooting occurred on Wednesday just after 9:00 p.m. on a unit block of the Bethlehem Pike in Chestnut Hill. Police say a 59-year-old woman...
fox29.com
Officials: Man shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Cambridge Street Wednesday night, just before 8:00 p.m. According to authorities, 22nd District officers responded to the location and found 43-year-old James Rashaun McClary,...
fox29.com
2 men sentenced in 2020 Southwest Philadelphia fatal triple shooting
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Two men will spend the rest of their lives in prison without the possibility of parole for a deadly triple shooting that took place in April of 2020. Saedair Lindsay and Tyrek McWillliams were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-yearold Tahj Williams. Investigators...
fox29.com
Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting, critically injuring a man in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted robbery that resulted in a shooting, leaving one man critically injured in Germantown on Wednesday night. Shortly after 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 4600 block of Pulaski Avenue for reports that two men had entered a residence through the front door.
fox29.com
Video: Suspect wanted for running over man at Club Risque in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An argument took a violent turn outside a gentleman's club in South Philadelphia this past October, and now police are searching for the suspect. The incident occurred in the parking lot of Club Risque on the 1700 block of Columbus Boulevard in the early morning hours of October 20.
fox29.com
Source: Husband of Bucks County woman missing for 2 months in custody
SELLERSVILLLE, Pa. - The husband of a Bucks County woman who police say went missing nearly two months ago is in custody, according to a source. Elizabeth Capaldi, 55, was reported missing Oct. 12 from her home on the 200 block of High Street in the Sellersville neighborhood. The prosecutor's...
fox29.com
Camden County officials seek 2 vehicles after pedestrian killed in Lindenwold hit-and-run
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - Camden County officials are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a person in Lindenwold. According to authorities, Lindenwold police were called to the 600 block of South White Horse Pike Thursday, just after 5:30, for a reported vehicle accident. Responding officers found a 53-year-old Somerdale man, later...
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Suspect steals car, shoots at car's owner in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking. According to police, the incident occurred on December 1 around 2:33 p.m. Authorities say a man left his car running on the 1400...
fox29.com
Boy in the Box: Police reveal identity of child in decades-old Philadelphia cold case
PHILADELPHIA - Police have officially released the identity of the child victim in one of Philadelphia's most notorious cold cases. In February of 1957, the badly bruised and naked body of a child was found in the area of Susquehanna Road in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood. The boy, believed to be between the ages of four and six, was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a bassinet box, according to authorities. Police say the boy was malnourished and his body had signs of recent and past trauma.
fox29.com
Police: Suspects open fire on driver who accidentally turned down wrong lane in Overbrook
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a driver's innocent mistake quickly escalated into a terrifying moment of violence in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood this weekend. The victim was turning down the wrong lane on Lebanon Avenue by accident when shots rang out Sunday evening. Police say three male suspects fired at the vehicle...
fox29.com
Person in custody, lockdown lifted at Delaware County high school after 'incident,' police say
WALLINGFORD, Pa. - A Delaware County high school has been given the all-clear after police responded to the school. According to the Nether Providence Police Department, officers responded to the Strath Haven High School to investigate an incident and the school was placed on lockdown. Authorities did not release information...
