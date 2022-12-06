ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UM System States Marijuana Prohibition On Campus Grounds

Ahead of marijuana’s legalization in Missouri, the University of Missouri System said that it will continue to be prohibited on all UM System grounds, citing federal law. Washington University in St. Louis psychiatry professor Dr. Laura Bierut, who studies addiction, is worried that use among youths will increase. The...
Statewide Average Gas Price Drops Below $3 a gallon

For the first time in nearly a year, Missouri’s statewide average gas price has dropped below 3 dollars a gallon. Marshall Griffin has more. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
MSHP Advises Safe Driving This Holiday Season

Millions of Americans will be traveling for the holidays and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is hoping everyone arrives at their celebration safely. Captain John Hotz with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort continues through Spring 2023. The effort looks at Missouri’s congested highways...
Names released of victims in Qulin double homicide

Authorities have released the names of the two victims in a double homicide that occurred over the weekend in Qulin. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers reports that the victims have been identified as 48-year-old Wendy Rhodes, of Qulin, and 36-year-old Margaret Delcour, of Broseley. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs reports that 30-year-old Steven Scott, of O’Fallon, was arrested Sunday morning after both Rhodes and Delcour were found dead inside a Qulin residence with gunshot wounds. A witness told investigators that they had witnessed Scott arguing with the two women before shooting them. Scott was taken into custody later that day in Dexter. Scott has been charged with two counts of 1st degree murder; four counts of armed criminal action; and a single count each of abuse or neglect of a child, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in the Butler County Justice Center on no bond.
