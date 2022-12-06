Authorities have released the names of the two victims in a double homicide that occurred over the weekend in Qulin. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers reports that the victims have been identified as 48-year-old Wendy Rhodes, of Qulin, and 36-year-old Margaret Delcour, of Broseley. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs reports that 30-year-old Steven Scott, of O’Fallon, was arrested Sunday morning after both Rhodes and Delcour were found dead inside a Qulin residence with gunshot wounds. A witness told investigators that they had witnessed Scott arguing with the two women before shooting them. Scott was taken into custody later that day in Dexter. Scott has been charged with two counts of 1st degree murder; four counts of armed criminal action; and a single count each of abuse or neglect of a child, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in the Butler County Justice Center on no bond.

QULIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO