MO Legislature to consider whether Farm Bureau should be allowed to offer healthcare insurance to members
Access to healthcare remains a challenge for rural America. Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins says the organization is making it a priority for its members in the upcoming legislative session. The Missouri Farm Bureau is the largest agriculture organization in the state. The Missouri Legislature begins its next session...
Several education bills filed for MO Legislature’s upcoming session
Several education-related bills have been filed by Missouri lawmakers for the upcoming legislative session. Alisa Nelson reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
State lawmaker pushes for minimum age to possess firearms
No one under the age of 18 would be allowed to carry a firearm in Missouri under a bill pre-filed in the State Senate. Cameron Conner reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Missouri Marijuana Information You Need To Know
Amendment 3 for Missourians went into effect yesterday. Cameron Conner reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
UM System States Marijuana Prohibition On Campus Grounds
Ahead of marijuana’s legalization in Missouri, the University of Missouri System said that it will continue to be prohibited on all UM System grounds, citing federal law. Washington University in St. Louis psychiatry professor Dr. Laura Bierut, who studies addiction, is worried that use among youths will increase. The...
Missouri made children’s book about rescue dog on store shelves for the holidays
If you are looking for a holiday gift for a child, here’s an idea: a Missouri-made children’s book about a rescue dog. Author Stacy Morse, of Columbia, says “Roscoe to the Rescue” is about how people and dogs can rescue one another. She explains how the book was born.
Statewide Average Gas Price Drops Below $3 a gallon
For the first time in nearly a year, Missouri’s statewide average gas price has dropped below 3 dollars a gallon. Marshall Griffin has more. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
MSHP Advises Safe Driving This Holiday Season
Millions of Americans will be traveling for the holidays and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is hoping everyone arrives at their celebration safely. Captain John Hotz with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort continues through Spring 2023. The effort looks at Missouri’s congested highways...
Names released of victims in Qulin double homicide
Authorities have released the names of the two victims in a double homicide that occurred over the weekend in Qulin. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers reports that the victims have been identified as 48-year-old Wendy Rhodes, of Qulin, and 36-year-old Margaret Delcour, of Broseley. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs reports that 30-year-old Steven Scott, of O’Fallon, was arrested Sunday morning after both Rhodes and Delcour were found dead inside a Qulin residence with gunshot wounds. A witness told investigators that they had witnessed Scott arguing with the two women before shooting them. Scott was taken into custody later that day in Dexter. Scott has been charged with two counts of 1st degree murder; four counts of armed criminal action; and a single count each of abuse or neglect of a child, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in the Butler County Justice Center on no bond.
