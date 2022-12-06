Read full article on original website
Gaby Dalkin's Brussels Sprouts and Brie Gratin Is an 'Oh-So Creamy' Alternative to Green Bean Casserole
The blogger and author of the new Take It Easy cookbook shares an "alternative to the old-school green bean casserole but with way more flavor!" In Gaby Dalkin's new Take It Easy cookbook, she shares an "oh-so creamy, rich and delicious" spin on a classic holiday dish. "Think of it as an alternative to the old-school green bean casserole but with way more flavor!" "With its melty brie and crispy breadcrumbs smothered over Brussels sprouts, it's honestly the side that your holiday table has been missing," adds the food blogger, "or any...
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes
Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
Za'atar Sheet-Pan Chicken
When you don’t feel like doing a lot of dishes, sheet-pan dinners are your best friend. Whether you’re craving pork chops, gnocchi, or even chicken fajitas, a sheet pan promises to simplify your meal and leave you with minimal cleanup: perfect for weeknights, a lazy weekend meal—or any day at all.
3 sweet and savoury Italian baking recipes
This tear-and-share traybake makes a great and always welcome addition to an informal dinner buffet, a picnic or a kids’ birthday party,” says Giuseppe Dell’Anno, winner of The Great British Bake Off 2021.“Common fillings include the usual tomato sauce, mozzarella and often ham; however, this recipe uses one of my favourite combinations based on ripe red sweet peppers and onions.”Rotoli di pizza ai peperoniServes: 20Ingredients:For the dough:450g strong bread flour3 tsp dry yeast2 tsp caster or granulated sugar250g lukewarm water3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil2 tsp saltFor the filling:350g red sweet peppers (about 3 medium peppers)100g red onion (about 1...
Instagram Is Loving Martha Stewart's Vintage Gingerbread House Tutorial
When it comes to holiday cooking, baking, and decorating, the hostess with the mostess, Martha Stewart, should pop right into your head. Stewart's long list of achievements includes publishing 99 cookbooks, owning a stellar garden, and maintaining a friendship with rapper, Snoop Dogg. For those who may be hosting a holiday party, or just want to upgrade their regular holiday routine, Stewart offers some great seasonal recipes from breakfast to dessert, as well as decorating and gift wrapping tips (per Martha Stewart).
For Chewier Brownies, Crank Up That Oven
Brownies have been a part of American confectionery since the late 1800s and a multitude of brownie varieties have emerged in the decades since. While home bakers have come up with many creative flavors and consistencies, the dessert usually comes in one of three main forms; fudgy, cakey, or chewy. Even though the base of each type of brownie generally starts off with a similar recipe, proponents of each brownie variety will passionately defend their favorite confection.
General Tso chicken: a simple dinner idea
This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
Vegan Chocolate Cake
Everyone deserves a cake on their birthday, and this one is great for chocolate lovers, vegan or not. Thanks to a couple of smart swaps and a special ingredient or two, we bet you might not even be able to guess this chocolate cake is completely egg- and dairy-free (meaning it’s perfect for when you’re low on ingredients too). Read on to find out what makes this cake SO good.
Gordon Ramsay’s Cranberry Sauce Recipe
Still don’t know how to make Cranberry Sauce for this Christmas season? Here is the Cranberry Sauce recipe of Gordon Ramsay. To write this article we gathered information from gordonramsayrestaurants.com. Contents hide. Ingredients for Cranberry Sauce Recipe. 150g caster sugar. 2-star anise. 4 green cardamom pods, lightly crushed. 250g...
Breakfast pasties recipe
This is a must try recipe. • 125g butter (room temperature) • 125g lard (room temperature) • 1 packet streaky bacon • 1 small carton of button mushrooms. • 1 tin of baked beans • A little oil for frying.
Pomegranate Martini
Celebrate the holidays with this surprisingly simple and festive cocktail. cosmopolitan than a classic martini, this recipe replaces the cosmo’s traditional cranberry juice with pomegranate. Garnish with a sugar rim and a fresh rosemary sprig for the perfect drink to serve at all your holiday gatherings. To make a...
Pasta Dishes: Asiago Tortellini Alfredo With Grilled Chicken, A Family Favorite
Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo With Grilled ChickenPhoto bysimplyhomecooked.com. Here is an easy, complete dinner idea using pre grilled/cooked chicken. This recipe only takes 30 minutes to prepare. All you need is a green salad and some crusty Italian bread and you have a delicious meal. Inspiration for this recipe is from Simply Home Cooked and their Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo.
12 ways to dress up brownie mix
Whether you use a mix from a box or prepare your own favorite brownie recipe, these add-ins will turn ordinary brownies into bars worthy of the dessert table at your holiday party!. 1. MOUNTAINS OF MINT. Stir chopped chocolate-covered mint bars into the brownie mix, and sprinkle a few on...
DoorDash Launched A Gingerbread Cake With Carlo's Bakery
If you love ginger and gingerbread, then the holiday season is full of treats right up your alley. From a gingerbread latte to adding a spice that will take your gingerbread cookies to the next level. There are several things to know about this age-old treat, from how to make it to its murky origins.
The Hungry Swimmer: Avocado Toast
If you are looking for a creamy, crisp, and savory way to start your morning, this is it! Current photo via Ruby Martin. My go-to breakfast lately has been associated with some kind of toast. I don’t know what it is about sliced bread… but I truly believe that it is ‘the next best thing’. If you are looking for a creamy, crisp, and savory way to start your morning, this is it!
Cranberry Brie phyllo cups are the easiest holiday party appetizer
Bake this three-ingredient appetizer for a quick and easy holiday party bite.
What We’re Cooking This Week: Caramelized Onions
Jim Dixon wrote about food for WW for more than 20 years, but these days most of his time is spent at his olive oil-focused specialty food business Wellspent Market. Jim’s always loved to eat, and he encourages his customers to cook by sending them recipes every week through his newsletter. We’re happy to have him back creating some special dishes just for WW readers.
Braised Beef
"If you're looking for the perfect comfort food that's also worthy of company, give this braised beef recipe a try," culinary producer and recipe creator Nicole McLaughlin (a.k.a. NicoleMcMom) says. What Is Braised Beef?. Braising is a cooking method that involves slowly cooking meat in a covered pot with some...
No-Sleep-Till-Santa Eggnog
Active Time 15 minutes Total Time 8 hours 15 minutes, including infusing and chilling times. It’s a well-worn but precious holiday image: Children leaping from their beds on Christmas morning as the sun barely breaks. This twist on classic eggnog is for the bleary-eyed parents just behind the scenes, or any other solstice-celebrating partygoer who wants to stay up a little late.
