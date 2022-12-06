Was your 2022 as great as you planned? If not come party with us so we can cheer you up! I just heard an interesting theory about goals, they suggest making resolutions according to the season. For instance, make resolutions during Spring cleaning time. Versus in the middle of Winter when nature is shedding. Getting rid of the old to bring in new experiences makes Springtime a divine time. I digress, back to the party on New Year’s Eve. We’re lucky to have a fun presenting sponsor, Ally, and our corporate sponsor Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated come on board for the 2023 celebration in Uptown. Mark your calendars for Charlotte’s official New Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 8:00 P.M. Not sure if you drink alcohol, but there are so many yummy nonalcoholic beverages, plus there are food trucks on the premises.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO