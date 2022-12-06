ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Crews battle large structure fire in Westmoreland

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nr5Sp_0jZC0phj00

Crews battled a large structure fire in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, early Tuesday morning.

A detached garage caught fire in the 100 block of Trouttown Road just after midnight.

Members of the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department said flames endangered a nearby home.

It took crews about two hours to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBfYI_0jZC0phj00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
wccsradio.com

STRUCTURE FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN WEST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

First responders were called out to a structure fire early this morning. Indiana County 911 reports that the Dayton, Plumville and Rural Valley fire departments, along with Citizens Ambulance, were dispatched at 1:53 a.m. to a property on Dry Knob Road in West Mahoning Township. Perry Township and Marion Center fire departments were called out a few minutes later to assist. Creekside and Clymer fire departments were called in for standby detail later on.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 taken to hospital after crash in Dorseyville

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Dorseyville. According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Weber Drive at 9:30 p.m. Friday. The cause of the crash is not clear at this time. This is...
INDIANA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fire crews respond to busy Pittsburgh shopping complex

PITTSBURGH — Multiple fire crews responded to a busy Pittsburgh shopping center early Wednesday morning. A Channel 11 photographer saw first responders at Waterworks Mall off of Freeport Road after midnight. Video showed a large hole in the cinema sign. Ladders were placed up against buildings and firefighters were...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital after Somerset County rollover crash

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has been flown to the hospital Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on Route 219 in Brothersvalley Township. On Dec. 8 around 5:50 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a single-car crash that rolled over located on Route 219 northbound near mile marker 20, according to […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Surveillance video captures multiple thefts in Mount Pleasant Township

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for suspects after multiple homeowners reported thefts early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. Watch the surveillance video above. Mark Wasil runs a roadside stand along Lucas Way. Surveillance cameras on his property captured some of the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parts of Butler and Beaver counties under boil water advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of Butler and Beaver counties are under a boil water advisory. Penn American Water said Thursday that the advisory is for 900 customers living in portions of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township."Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a 12-inch water main break," Penn American Water said in a release. "A loss of positive water pressure signals the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."Pennsylvania American Water says there is a potable water tanker at the old Sears parking lot at the Clearview Mall.To see if you are impacted, click here.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead after car crashes into house in Clairton

One person died after a vehicle crashed into a house early this morning in Clairton. First responders were notified of the single-vehicle collision just after 3 a.m. in the 500 block of N 8th Street, according to Allegheny County police. They found a man unresponsive in the passenger seat. He was take a local hospital, where he died.
CLAIRTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters battle flames at Bethel Park home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Bethel Park caught fire on Monday afternoon.The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says that when firefighters arrived at the scene of the home along Cedar Street just before 3 p.m., the front of the house was on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 3:30 p.m., spending another two hours doing cleanup work and checking for hot spots.Firefighters attempted to rescue a dog from the home, but it did not survive.The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
BETHEL PARK, PA
abc23.com

School Bus Hits Gas Mane

A portion of a road in Cambria County was closed for over an hour Thursday evening after a School Bus crashed into a gas main. Officials on scene tell us no kids were on the bus, it was empty other than the driver and no injuries were reported. They pulled the Bus out from where it crashed and Goucher Street was reopened.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect taken into custody after stealing ambulance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police said a man was drunk when he stole an ambulance in Pittsburgh and drove away, stopping only after troopers deployed spike strips. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, medics were responding to a call on West Sycamore Street in Mt. Washington. As they were treating a patient, police said a man stole the ambulance and fled.He drove the ambulance out of Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania State Police said troopers picked up the chase in the area of I-376 in Robinson Township, using spike strips to deflate the ambulance's tires. Troopers said 32-year-old Vincent Scrbacic of Irondale, Ohio resisted arrest while being taken into custody. Police said he was also found to be under the influence of alcohol. Scrbacic is awaiting arraignment in the Allegheny County Jail on multiple charges, including DUI, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
112K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy